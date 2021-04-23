Static GK and Current Events Questions and Answers: 23rd April 2021

Jagran Josh aims to help aspirants of UPSC, SSC, RRB, Bank PO/Clerk or any other government and competitive examinations with its Static GK and Current Events Quiz. The aspirants are advised to take the quiz below and go through the explanations provided below each answer to gain an insight into the topic.

1- How many bat species are there in India?

A. 130

B. 128

C. 132

D. 140

Ans: A

Explanation: There are 130 bat species in India, out of which 66 are found in Meghalaya itself.

2- What is the name of the latest bat species discovered in India with disk-shaped sticky feet?

A. Indian flying fox

B. Eudiscopus denticulus

C. Cave nectar bat

D. Andaman horseshoe bat

Ans: B

Explanation: A team of scientists have discovered India's first bat species, Eudiscopus denticulus, with disk-shaped sticky feet in Meghalaya.

Eudiscopus denticulus: All you need to know about India's first disk-footed bat reported in Meghalaya

3- What is Ingenuity NASA?

A. Helicopter

B. Drone

C. Rover

D. None of the above

Ans: A

Explanation: In a historic first, NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter made a powered, controlled flight on another planet on 19 April 2021 and completed its second Mars flight on 22 April 2021.

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter: All you need to know about first and second controlled flight on Mars

4- When is English Language Day celebrated?

A. 22 April

B. 23 April

C. 24 April

D. 21 April

Ans: B

Explanation: English Language Day is celebrated on 23 April every year and is a United Nations (UN) observance day. The day coincides with both the birthday and death day of William Shakespeare and World Book Day.

English Language Day 2021: All you need to know

5- When is World Book and Copyright Day celebrated?

A. 23 April

B. 22 April

C. 21 April

D. 24 April

Ans: A

Explanation: World Book and Copyright Day is celebrated on 23 April every year. It is also known as World Book Day. The World Book Capital of 2021 is Tbilisi, Georgia. It is celebrated by UNESCO and other organizations across the world to honour authors, books, to promote the art of reading and so forth.

World Book and Copyright Day 2021: Current Theme, History and Significance

6- What is India's rank in the Energy Transition Index 2021?

A. 67

B. 82

C. 87

D. 88

Ans: C

Explanation: India ranked at 87th position in the Energy Transition Index (ETI) 2021.

India ranks 87th in the global energy transition index among 115 countries

7- What is MOXIE?

A. Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment

B. Maximum Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment

C. Minimum Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment

D. None of the above

Ans: A

Explanation: Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) is an instrument aboard NASA's Perseverance Rover that is tasked to produce oxygen from the thin, carbon-dioxide dominated atmosphere of Mars. It generated about 5 grams of oxygen(equivalent to 10 minutes of breathable oxygen), a day after the first flight of NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter.

NASA’s Perseverance Rover generates oxygen on Mars for the first time

8- Who is the first Indian-American Associate Attorney General of the United States?

A. Neera Tanden

B. Merrick Garland

C. Vanita Gupta

D. Vivek Murthy

Ans: C

Explanation: On 21 April 2021, the United States Senate confirmed Vanita Gupta to serve as the Associate Attorney General of the United States. She is the first Indian-American to occupy the third-highest position at the Department of Justice.

Vanita Gupta becomes first Indian-American Associate Attorney General of US

9- When will the voting for the two remaining phases conducted in West Bengal?

A. 23 and 24 April 2021

B. 25 and 27 April 2021

C. 26 and 29 April 2021

D. 27 and 29 April 2021

Ans: C

Explanation: West Bengal conducted its sixth phase of polls on 22 April 2021 and the voting for the remaining two phases will be conducted on 26 and 29 April 2021.

State Assembly Elections 2021: EC bans road shows, vehicle rallies, pad-yatras in West Bengal

10- Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary is situated in which state?

A. Uttar Pradesh

B. Uttarakhand

C. Meghalaya

D. Madhya Pradesh

Ans: C



Explanation: Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary is situated in the Ri-Bhoi district near Lailad village and is one of the famous attractions of Meghalaya.

