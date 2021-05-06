Static GK and Current Events Questions and Answers: 6 May 2021

Jagran Josh aims to help aspirants of UPSC, SSC, RRB, Bank PO/Clerk or any other government and competitive examinations with its Static GK and Current Events Quiz. The aspirants are advised to take the quiz below and go through the explanations provided below each answer to gain an insight into the topic.

1- Who was Chaudhary Ajit Singh?

A. Son of former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

B. Chief of Rashtriya Lok Dal

C. Former Union Minister

D. All of the above

Ans: D

Explanation: Chaudhary Ajit Singh was the son of former Prime Minister of India Chaudhary Charan Singh, Chief of Rashtriya Lok Dal, former Union Minister and father of Jayant Chaudhary.

Chaudhary Ajit Singh Biography: RLD Chief and son of former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh succumbed to COVID-19

2- Which movie won the Best Film (Jury) at 11th Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2021?

A. Jungle Cry

B. Parasite

C. Angrezi Medium

D. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ans: A

Explanation: Jungle Cry directed by Sagar Ballary won the Best Film (Jury) at the 11th Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2021.

List of Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1969-2021) Winners

3- When was Glue Grant Scheme announced?

A. Budget 2019-2020

B. Budget 2018-2019

C. Budget 2020-2021

D. Budget 2021-2022

Ans: D

Explanation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Glue Grant scheme while presenting the Budget 2021-2022. She proposed to set up a Higher Education Commission of India as an umbrella body having 4 separate vehicles for standard-setting, accreditation, regulation, and funding.

What is Glue Grant Scheme?

4- Which Ministry organised the webinar on 'Using Glue Grant to develop Education hubs'?

A. Ministry of Science and Technology

B. Ministry of Education

C. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

D. Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

Ans: B

Explanation: Ministry of Education recently organised a webinar on 'Using Glue Grant to develop Education hubs'. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi.

5- What is the name of the world's first Artificial Intelligence ship?

A. Mayflower 400

B. HMHS Britannic

C. Friends of the Hunley

D. USS Essex

Ans: A

Explanation: Mayflower 400 is the world's first Artificial Intelligence ship.

Mayflower 400, world’s first Artificial Intelligence ship: All you need to know

6- M.K. Stalin will swear in as Chief Minister of which Indian state?

A. Kerala

B. Tamil Nadu

C. Assam

D. West Bengal

Ans: B

Explanation: M.K. Stalin will swear in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on 7 May 2021 at 9 a.m. at Raj Bhavan in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. On 5 May 2021, Governor Banwarilal Purohit appointed DMK President M.K. Stalin as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

MK Stalin to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 7

7- Who is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu?

A. K. Kamaraj

B. M.K. Stalin

C. J. Jayalalithaa

D. M. Karunanidhi

Ans: D

Explanation: M. Karunanidhi is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

8- Who is the shortest-serving Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu?

A. V. N. Janaki Ramachandran

B. O. Panneerselvam

C. Edappadi K. Palaniswami

D. M. G. Ramachandran

Ans: A

Explanation: V. N. Janaki Ramachandran was the shortest-serving Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu with only 23 days in office.

9- Who was the first actor-turned Chief Minister in India?

A. Shatrughan Sinha

B. M. G. Ramachandran

C. J. Jayalalithaa

D. Smriti Irani

Ans: B

Explanation: M. G. Ramachandran was the first actor-turned Chief Minister in India.

10- Who is the Governor of Tamil Nadu?

A. C. Vidyasagar Rao

B. Surjit Singh Barnala

C. Banwarilal Purohit

D. Sadiq Ali

Ans: C

Explanation: Banwarilal Purohit is the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Play daily Quiz based on static events and current events here