Static GK and Current Events Questions and Answers: 6th July 2021

Which player has won the maximum titles in the Wimbledon Tournament?

Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Andy Murray Rafael Nadale

Ans. b

Explanation: The Wimbledon Finals are to be held on 11th July this year. Roger Federer has won the maximum titles that is 8 till now.

When was Wimbledon cancelled for the last time before COVID 19 in 2020?

World War 2 Fall of the Berlin Wall World War 1 Vietnam War

Ans. a

Explanation: This time Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time ever since World War 2. The Wimbledon Championship 2021 is the 134th edition of this title.

Which of the following statements is true about NRI?

i) The people of Indian origin living outside India are called NRI

ii) They are needed to be born in India

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: Non-Resident Indian (NRI) are the people of Indian Diaspora. They need to be born in India.

How many days are to be spent in India for a NRI to become a resident Indian?

180 days 182 days 365 days 2 years

Ans. b

Explanation: For being a resident Indian, an NRI must spend a minimum of 182 days or more of a financial year in India.

Which of the following do not have voting rights in India?

NRI PIO Senior citizens Prime Minister

Ans. b

Explanation: The OCI and PIO have no voting rights in India. They also cannot be a member of the legislative assembly.

What is the use of PIVA?

Measure the degree of iodine value in vegetable oils Measure the content of iron in blood Find out the iodine and other minerals in vegetable oils None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: Precision Iodine Value Analyzer (PIVA) is used to measure the degree of iodine value in vegetable oils.

What was the original name of Swami Vivekananda

Narayana Datta Narendranath Datta Vishwanath Datta Veereshwar

Ans. b

Explanation: Vivekananda's original name was Narendranath Datta. His father's name was Vishwanath Datta.

When did Swami Vivekananda deliver his famous lecture in Chicago?

1892 1901 1893 1898

Ans. c

Explanation: Swami Vivekananda is known for his groundbreaking speech at the World's Parliament Of Religions in the United States Of America in 1893.

Who was the first Indian Member of Parliament in Britain?

Jawaharlal Nehru Dadabhai Narorji WC Bonnerjee Mahatma Gandhi

Ans. b

Explanation: In Britain, Dadabhai Naoroji was elected as the first Indian Member of Parliament in 1892.

In whose honour is World Zoonoses Day observed on July 6th?

Alexander Fleming Charles Darwin Louis Pasteur None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: On July 6, World Zoonoses Day is observed to commemorate the work of French biologist Louis Pasteur.

