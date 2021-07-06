Static GK and Current Events Questions and Answers: 6th July 2021
The GK Quiz listed below is based on current events and static GK topics which are necessary from competitive exams point of view. Take a look at the questions and try to answer all of them correctly.
- Which player has won the maximum titles in the Wimbledon Tournament?
- Novak Djokovic
- Roger Federer
- Andy Murray
- Rafael Nadale
Ans. b
Explanation: The Wimbledon Finals are to be held on 11th July this year. Roger Federer has won the maximum titles that is 8 till now.
- When was Wimbledon cancelled for the last time before COVID 19 in 2020?
- World War 2
- Fall of the Berlin Wall
- World War 1
- Vietnam War
Ans. a
Explanation: This time Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time ever since World War 2. The Wimbledon Championship 2021 is the 134th edition of this title.
Know More Here: Wimbledon Men’s Singles Winners List: Check 2021 Tennis Championship Schedule, Top Seeds, Timings in IST, Fixtures & Results
- Which of the following statements is true about NRI?
i) The people of Indian origin living outside India are called NRI
ii) They are needed to be born in India
- Only i
- Only ii
- Both i and ii
- None of the above
Ans. c
Explanation: Non-Resident Indian (NRI) are the people of Indian Diaspora. They need to be born in India.
- How many days are to be spent in India for a NRI to become a resident Indian?
- 180 days
- 182 days
- 365 days
- 2 years
Ans. b
Explanation: For being a resident Indian, an NRI must spend a minimum of 182 days or more of a financial year in India.
Know more here: What is the difference between NRI and PIO
- Which of the following do not have voting rights in India?
- NRI
- PIO
- Senior citizens
- Prime Minister
Ans. b
Explanation: The OCI and PIO have no voting rights in India. They also cannot be a member of the legislative assembly.
- What is the use of PIVA?
- Measure the degree of iodine value in vegetable oils
- Measure the content of iron in blood
- Find out the iodine and other minerals in vegetable oils
- None of the above
Ans. a
Explanation: Precision Iodine Value Analyzer (PIVA) is used to measure the degree of iodine value in vegetable oils.
Know more here: FSSAI recognises new Precision Iodine Value Analyzer (PIVA) developed by CSIR-CSIO: All you need to know.
- What was the original name of Swami Vivekananda
- Narayana Datta
- Narendranath Datta
- Vishwanath Datta
- Veereshwar
Ans. b
Explanation: Vivekananda's original name was Narendranath Datta. His father's name was Vishwanath Datta.
- When did Swami Vivekananda deliver his famous lecture in Chicago?
- 1892
- 1901
- 1893
- 1898
Ans. c
Explanation: Swami Vivekananda is known for his groundbreaking speech at the World's Parliament Of Religions in the United States Of America in 1893.
Know more here: Swami Vivekananda: Interesting facts about the philosophical genius of India
- Who was the first Indian Member of Parliament in Britain?
- Jawaharlal Nehru
- Dadabhai Narorji
- WC Bonnerjee
- Mahatma Gandhi
Ans. b
Explanation: In Britain, Dadabhai Naoroji was elected as the first Indian Member of Parliament in 1892.
- In whose honour is World Zoonoses Day observed on July 6th?
- Alexander Fleming
- Charles Darwin
- Louis Pasteur
- None of the above
Ans. c
Explanation: On July 6, World Zoonoses Day is observed to commemorate the work of French biologist Louis Pasteur.
