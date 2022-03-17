Explained: Stealth Omicron Subvariant, its Symptoms, Cases, and Death Rate

Explained: Stealth Omicron Subvariant, its Symptoms, Cases, and Death RateStealth Omicron Subvariant: Cases of Stealth Omicron subvariant are gaining traction these days as cases in some countries, including China, US, and Israel, etc. are rising, which is a matter of concern. Questions arise about how much this virus is transmissible and how it holds up against available vaccines. Experts are afraid that it could further prolong the COVID-19 pandemic or the world will face a fourth wave of COVID-19. Take a look at Stealth Omicron Subvariant, its symptoms, cases, etc.

What is Stealth Omicron Subvariant?

It is a new subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus strain named "Stealth" Omicron or BA.2 variant that has been detected in several countries across the world. As per experts, it has mutations that make it different from the original Omicron variant.

Why is this subvariant named Stealth Omicron?

As per experts, the new subvaraint that is the "Stealth Omicron" is named on the basis of the testing response. Additionally, it makes the lineage look like the delta variant, which makes additional sequencing necessary.

According to some scientists, BA.2 is referred to as a "stealth" variant because, perhaps, it has various mutations in common with the original BA.1 Omicron variant, but it lacks a genetic deletion on the spike protein that allows rapid transmission of probable cases using certain PCR tests. Because of this, tracking its spread becomes more time-consuming.

How much is Stealth Omicron Subvariant a matter of concern or dangerous?

As per WHO, BA.2 subvaraint is also likely to have the same severity as the original Omicron strain. It is also emphasised that BA.2 should continue to be monitored as a distinct sub-lineage of Omicron by public health authorities.

WHO also stated that the BA.2 subvariant is different from BA.1 in some of the mutations, including the spike protein.

According to professor of preventive medicine and department of health policy, Dr. Willian Schaffner, "Omicron and other COVID viruses can mutate when they infect new people and multiply abundantly."

Schaffner said, "There are three characteristics of COVID virus variants that are of greatest concern. They are increased contagiousness, an increased capacity to produce more severe disease, and the ability to evade the protection provided by vaccination and/or previous COVID infection."

However, the BA.2 subvaraint till now has not shown any major differences in age distribution, vaccination status, breakthroughs, or risk of hospitalisation, as per early data.

Also, WHO said that more studies are required to understand the risk of the variant.

What are the symptoms of Stealth Omicron Subvariant?

As per one of the leading professors in the UK, cases of Stealth Omicron show symptoms of the gut. Therefore, various cases of Stealth Omicron lead to stomach issues instead of respiratory issues. Other symptoms include nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, heartburn, and bloating.

Some of the early signs of this subvariant are dizziness and fatigue. Other symptoms include fever, extreme fatigue, coughing, sore throat, muscular fatigue, elevated heart rate, etc.

Is the Stealth Omicron subvariant harmful to the lungs?

According to WHO, BA.2 primarily affects the upper respiratory tracts. Therefore, like Delta, it does not affect the lungs and eliminates symptoms including loss of taste or smell, and shortness of breathe.

Cases of Stealth Omicron Subvariant

According to the Israel Ministry of Health, two cases of Stealth Omicron subvariant have been confirmed in two people. They have mild symptoms of fever, headaches, and muscle dystrophy, and do not require a special medical response. Till now, Israel has recorded around 1.4 million COVID-19 infections.

Almost one-quarter of all cases in the United States

As per the data shared by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly a quarter of new COVID-19 infection cases occur in the US. The Stealth Omicron Subvariant is spreading fast in the country. Infections are nearly doubling every week, as per CDC data.

Massive BA.2 outbreak in China

The nation has more than 5,000 cases of the BA.2 subvariant. In Ecuador, the first five cases emerged in the city of Guayaquil.

Should India be worried about the BA.2 subvariant?

IIT Kanpur's Department of Mathematics and Statistics in February stated in a study that the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India may start around mid of June and peak from mid to late August 2022.

