List of Strongest US Hurricanes

The United States has seen its fair share of hurricanes, devasting and leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. From Hurricane Andrew in 1992, which caused over $25 billion in damages, to Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which resulted in the loss of thousands of lives and caused catastrophic damage to New Orleans, these storms have had a profound economic impact on the country. In addition to the economic impact, hurricanes have also had significant social and environmental consequences. The displacement of communities, destruction of infrastructure, and long-term effects on ecosystems are just a few examples of the broader impact these storms have had on the United States.

What is a hurricane?

A hurricane is a large and powerful storm characterized by strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surges. It forms over warm ocean waters and can cause widespread destruction and devastation when it makes landfall. The intensity of a hurricane is measured using the Saffir-Simpson scale, which categorizes hurricanes from Category 1 (weakest) to Category 5 (strongest).

Related | What Is The Difference Between A Cyclone, Hurricane, And Typhoon?

With this information, let’s have a look at the strongest hurricanes to hit the States.

1. Great Galveston Hurricane

Said to be the greatest weather disaster in the history of the United States, the Great Galveston Hurricane, or Hurricane Ian hit the island of Galveston, Texas in 1900.

With maximum sustained winds of 145 mph, it wrecked over half of the island city on the Gulf Coast, killing at least 8,000 people and maybe as many as 12,000 people.

According to the NHC, more than 10,000 people were displaced, and the property loss caused by Hurricane Ian was estimated at $30 million.

2. Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017. It was a category 4 hurricane, yet it would devastate the island for months to come. The hurricane's death toll stood at 2,975 after initially being counted at 64. To date, it is the bloodiest hurricane to hit the coast of the Caribbean island.

3. Hurricane Katrina

In August 2005, Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast, accounting for roughly 1,200 documented deaths, including approximately 1,000 in Louisiana, 200 in Mississippi, and seven more in southern Florida. Millions of people were forced to flee their homes around the Gulf Coast and in New Orleans. It produced $161 billion in damage and is the most expensive hurricane on record.

4. Hurricane Andrew

Hurricane Andrew, a Category 5 hurricane, swept through the Bahamas, Florida, and Louisiana in 1992. It caused around $15 billion in property damages, killed over 13 people, and displaced about a quarter million people. It is said to be one of the most expensive hurricanes to hit the US.

5. Labor Day Hurricane

The Labor Day Hurricane was the first Category 5 hurricane to hit the coasts of the United States. It struck the Florida Keys on September 2, 1935, killing at least 485 people, the majority of whom were World War I veterans. High gusts and storm surges of up to 18 feet (5.49 metres) even drove a train off the tracks.

Conclusion

Hurricanes have been a cause of destruction and loss of life throughout history. From the devastating Galveston hurricane of 1900 to the recent destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in 2022, these natural disasters have proven to be a constant threat to coastal communities.

Also Read | You have 4k vision if you can spot the frog hidden in the girl's room within 5 seconds.

You May Also Like | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets: Price, Sale Start Date and How to Book India vs Pakistan Match Ticket





