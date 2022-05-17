Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) Scheme: Know Objectives, Eligibility, Rules, Features, and More

Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) Scheme: The scheme was launched by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on January 22, 2015, as a part of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign. The main objective of the scheme is to meet the education and marriage expenses of a girl child. On December 14, 2014, it was notified by the Government of India. In other words, the scheme encourages parents to build a fund for the future education and marriage expenses of their girl child or daughter.

From where did the scheme operate?

It is operated through all Post Offices, branches of Public Sector Banks, and three Private Sector Banks namely HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank.

What is the rate of interest?

Currently, the scheme has the highest rate of interest among all the Small Savings Schemes which is 7.6 percent. Since its inception, around 2.73 crore accounts have been operated under the scheme, with nearly Rs. 1.19 lakh crore of deposits.

What are the features of the Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) Scheme?

The account can be opened in the name of the girl child till she attains the age of 10 years.

Only one account can be opened in the name of a girl child.

It can be opened in Post Offices and notified branches of Commercial Banks.

While opening the account of a girl child, it is mandatory to submit the birth certificate.

With a minimum initial deposit of two hundred and fifty rupees, the account can be opened and the deposit is in multiples of fifty rupees thereafter. The subsequent deposits shall be in multiples of fifty rupees, which is subjected to the condition that a minimum of two hundred and fifty rupees shall be deposited in one account in a financial year.

In a fiscal year, the total amount deposited shall not exceed Rs 1,50,000.

Interest on the balance will be calculated on a yearly compounded basis and credited to the account.

On a Form-3 application, a withdrawal of up to 50% of the amount in the account is permitted at the end of the financial year preceding the year of the application for withdrawal shall be allowed. It is allowed for the purpose of the education of the account holder.

In India, the account can be transferred anywhere from one post office or bank to another.

After 21 years, the account will mature from the date of opening or the marriage of the female child in whose name the account was opened, whichever comes first.

What are the benefits of the Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) Scheme?

- Interest rates are higher.

- Under Section 80C, the tax benefit will be there.

- Payment will be given to a girl child on maturity.

- Interest payment even after maturity if the account is not closed.

- It is transferable anywhere in India.

- Girl child can also operate the account after she attains 10 years of age.

- Deposits can be made in the account till the completion of a period of fifteen years from the date of the account's opening.

What are the eligibility criteria?

- The guardian of the girl child can open an account after the birth of the girl child till she attains the age of 10 years.

- Only one account is allowed per child.

- In one family, this account can be opened under this scheme for a maximum of two girl children in one family.

What are the documents that are required to open an account?

Sukanya Samriddhi Account Opening Form

Birth certificate of girl child

Identity proof (as per RBI KYC guidelines)

Residence proof (as per RBI KYC guidelines)

Source: pib.gov.in

