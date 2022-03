TATA IPL Commentators 2022: Get Full List of Indian Premier League 2022 Commentators of all Languages

IPL Commentators 2022: IPL 2022 began with the broadcast between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium today. The year's commentary panel witnessed fresh faces such as Suresh Raina who made his debut with the mic and Ravi Shastri who returned as a commentator post a seven-year hiatus.

Raina went unsold this year after being released by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while Ravi Shastri parted ways with the commentary panel during his stint as the head coach of the Indian Team.

Take a look at the list of IPL 2022 commentators below.

IPL 2022 Commentators List

Below we have provided the complete list of commentators along with their languages.

IPL Commentators 2022 - Global Feed

Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Ian Bishop, Graeme Smith, Graeme Swann, Kevin Pietersen, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Danny Morrison, Morne Morkel, Simon Doull, Matthew Hayden, Nicholas Knight, Rohan Gavaskar, Alan Wilkins, WV Raman, Daren Ganga

IPL Commentators 2022 - English

Anant Tyagi, Neroli Meadows, Scott Styris, Graeme Swann

IPL Commentators 2022 - Hindi

Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Parthiv Patel, Nikhil Chopra, Tanya Purohit, Kiran More, Jatin Sapru, Suren Sundaram, Ravi Shastri, and Suresh Raina

IPL Commentators 2022 - Tamil

Bhavna Balakrishnan, Muthuraman R, Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan, K V Sathyanarayanan, RJ Balaji, Vishnu Hariharan, S Badrinath, Abhinav Mukund, K Srikkanth, Yomahesh Vijayakumar, R Sathish, Russel Arnold

IPL Commentators 2022 - Telgu

Vindhya Vishaka M, M Anand Sri Krishna, Kaushik NC, R Sridhar, MSK Prasad, Venugopalarao Yalaka, Kalyan Krishna, Kalyan Kollarapu, Ashish Reddy, T Suman

IPL Commentators 2022 - Kannada

Madhu Mailankody, Reena Dsouza, Kiran Srinivasa, Sumesh Goni, Srinivasa Murthy P, Vijay Bharadwaj, Bharath Chipli, Akhil Balachandra, Pavan Deshpande, Venkatesh Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy

IPL Commentators 2022 - Marathi

Kunal Date, Prasanna Sant, Chaitanya Sant, Snehal Pradhan, Vinod Kambli, Sandeep Patil, Amol Muzumdar

IPL Commentators 2022 - Bangla

Sanjeeb Mukherjea, RR Varun Kaushik, Saradindu Mukherjee, Joydeep Mukherjee, Saurasish Lahiri

IPL Commentators 2022 - Malayalam

Vishnu Hariharan, Shiyas Mohammed, Tinu Yohannan, Raiphi Gomez, CM Deepak

IPL Commentators 2022 - Gujarati

Karan Mehta, Manan Desai, Dhvanit Thaker, Akash Trivedi, Manpreet Juneja, Nayan Mongia.

IPL 2022 Commentators List

Category IPL 2022 Commentators Global Feed Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Ian Bishop, Graeme Smith, Graeme Swann, Kevin Pietersen, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Danny Morrison, Morne Morkel, Simon Doull, Matthew Hayden, Nicholas Knight, Rohan Gavaskar, Alan Wilkins, WV Raman, Daren Ganga English Anant Tyagi, Neroli Meadows, Scott Styris, Graeme Swann Hindi Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Parthiv Patel, Nikhil Chopra, Tanya Purohit, Kiran More, Jatin Sapru, Suren Sundaram, Ravi Shastri, and Suresh Raina Tamil Bhavna Balakrishnan, Muthuraman R, Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan, K V Sathyanarayanan, RJ Balaji, Vishnu Hariharan, S Badrinath, Abhinav Mukund, K Srikkanth, Yomahesh Vijayakumar, R Sathish, Russel Arnold Telugu Vindhya Vishaka M, M Anand Sri Krishna, Kaushik NC, R Sridhar, MSK Prasad, Venugopalarao Yalaka, Kalyan Krishna, Kalyan Kollarapu, Ashish Reddy, T Suman Kannada Madhu Mailankody, Reena Dsouza, Kiran Srinivasa, Sumesh Goni, Srinivasa Murthy P, Vijay Bharadwaj, Bharath Chipli, Akhil Balachandra, Pavan Deshpande, Venkatesh Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy Marathi Kunal Date, Prasanna Sant, Chaitanya Sant, Snehal Pradhan, Vinod Kambli, Sandeep Patil, Amol Muzumdar Bangla Sanjeeb Mukherjea, RR Varun Kaushik, Saradindu Mukherjee, Joydeep Mukherjee, Saurasish Lahiri Malayalam Vishnu Hariharan, Shiyas Mohammed, Tinu Yohannan, Raiphi Gomez, CM Deepak Gujarati Karan Mehta, Manan Desai, Dhvanit Thaker, Akash Trivedi, Manpreet Juneja, Nayan Mongia.

Also Read | Tata IPL 2022 Teams, Players, Captains: Check the complete list of players with prices