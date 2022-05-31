Tau Herculids Meteor Shower: 1000 Shooting Stars Per Hour [LIVE Streaming]- Where, When & How To Watch?

Tau Herculids meteor shower was to be observed this week. The once in a lifetime event is something the stargazers yearn for. This event will be seen in many parts of the world. It is because of the Tau Herculids meteor shower, that May is going to end with a splendid view of 1000 shooting stars per hour in the sky. Isn't it a beautiful ending?

Know where to witness this spectacular celestial event in the article below. You can also watch it LIVE. Also, know where the event can be seen and how to watch it here.

Just saw a big one 💫 from Brampton, Ontario. Find the big dipper, follow the arc of the handle until you get to a reddish brighter star. Look at that, they're supposed to be there. #TauHerculids #TauHerculids2022 #MeteorStorm #meteorshower #TauHerculid — CanalGyalTaal (@CanalGyalTaal) May 31, 2022

Tau Herculids Meteor Shower: Reason of Occurrence

Tau Herculids meteor shower is the result of the degradation of the Comet 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann 3. This is the original comet and the reason for today’s meteor shower. NASA called it an all or nothing event at first. But now as per astronomers, it can be observed in many parts of the world. The comet's debris is the reason for the 1000 shooting stars. This comet was discovered in 1930 and after it, the comet was observed only in the 1970s. The comet orbits the Sun every 5.4 years.

Then it was in 1995 that the disintegration of the comet was observed. The brightness of the comet was observed to have increased by 600 times that year. 70 pieces broken from the comet were observed by 2006. This very debris would now be entering the Earth's atmosphere at around 10 miles per second. This would be the brightest spectacle on Earth.

Set an alarm to see the rarest meteor shower. 30 minutes later and all I saw was flashes from planes. So much for a meteor storm 🙄. Also, it was cloudy so that explains it. #TauHerculids2022 #TauHerculids #TauHerculid — RareGem (@ArabaBenson) May 31, 2022

When & Where To See Tau Herculids Meteor Shower?

Tau Herculids meteor showers can be spotted in various parts of the world today. The celestial event was said to be visible from the night of May 30 and glide into May 31st.

The meteor shower will be originating from the constellation Bootes. It would radiate from above the star Arcturus, which is of ruddy orange colour visible in the Northern Hemisphere.

All you need to do is to locate the Big Dipper and trace a line from the last two stars in the handle of the Dipper, moving away from the direction of its bowl. The first star observed thus is the Arcturus.

#TauHerculid



We saw maybe 10 or so bright, long track meteors. Probably another 15 or so dim ones. In a span of 90 minutes in rural-suburban area with scattering from wildfire smoke. More earlier than 11 MDT than after, similar to other reports that peak was on early side. — RPNorris (@RPNorris) May 31, 2022

How To Watch The Tau Herculids Meteor Shower?

The meteor shower can also be watched online. The live stream would be run by the Virtual Telescope project led by Gianluca Masi, an astrophysicist in Italy. It would be featuring the skies of Arizona and Brazil. People can watch the 1000 shooting stars with naked eyes in the places where it is to be seen and also LIVE online through the links shared here.

One can watch the live streaming through the video link below

In case the video does not run on your systems click here.

“If the debris from SW 3 was travelling more than 220 miles [354 kilometres] per hour when it separated from the comet, we might see a nice meteor shower. If the debris had slower ejection speeds, then nothing will make it to Earth and there will be no meteors from this comet,” said Nasa's astronomer, Bill Cooke.

People are spotting Tau Herculids in many places across the world.

