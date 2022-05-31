Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Tau Herculids Meteor Shower: 1000 Shooting Stars Per Hour [LIVE Streaming]- Where, When & How To Watch?

Tau Herculids meteor shower will be causing 1000 shooting stars in the skies as stated by the astronomers and NASA. Check here when, how and where to watch this celestial event. Also, check the online link to watch the event LIVE below.
Updated: May 31, 2022 13:51 IST
Tau Herculids Live Streaming

Tau Herculids meteor shower was to be observed this week. The once in a lifetime event is something the stargazers yearn for. This event will be seen in many parts of the world. It is because of the Tau Herculids meteor shower, that May is going to end with a splendid view of 1000 shooting stars per hour in the sky. Isn't it a beautiful ending? 

Know where to witness this spectacular celestial event in the article below. You can also watch it LIVE. Also, know where the event can be seen and how to watch it here. 

Tau Herculids Meteor Shower: Reason of Occurrence

Tau Herculids meteor shower is the result of the degradation of the Comet 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann 3. This is the original comet and the reason for today’s meteor shower. NASA called it an all or nothing event at first. But now as per astronomers, it can be observed in many parts of the world. The comet's debris is the reason for the 1000 shooting stars. This comet was discovered in 1930 and after it, the comet was observed only in the 1970s. The comet orbits the Sun every 5.4 years. 

Then it was in 1995 that the disintegration of the comet was observed. The brightness of the comet was observed to have increased by 600 times that year. 70 pieces broken from the comet were observed by 2006. This very debris would now be entering the Earth's atmosphere at around 10 miles per second. This would be the brightest spectacle on Earth. 

When & Where To See Tau Herculids Meteor Shower?

Tau Herculids meteor showers can be spotted in various parts of the world today. The celestial event was said to be visible from the night of May 30 and glide into May 31st. 

The meteor shower will be originating from the constellation Bootes. It would radiate from above the star Arcturus, which is of ruddy orange colour visible in the Northern Hemisphere. 

All you need to do is to locate the Big Dipper and trace a line from the last two stars in the handle of the Dipper, moving away from the direction of its bowl. The first star observed thus is the Arcturus. 

How To Watch The Tau Herculids Meteor Shower?

The meteor shower can also be watched online. The live stream would be run by the Virtual Telescope project led by Gianluca Masi, an astrophysicist in Italy. It would be featuring the skies of Arizona and Brazil.  People can watch the 1000 shooting stars with naked eyes in the places where it is to be seen and also LIVE online through the links shared here.

One can watch the live streaming through the video link below

In case the video does not run on your systems click here. 

“If the debris from SW 3 was travelling more than 220 miles [354 kilometres] per hour when it separated from the comet, we might see a nice meteor shower. If the debris had slower ejection speeds, then nothing will make it to Earth and there will be no meteors from this comet,” said Nasa's astronomer, Bill Cooke. 
People are spotting Tau Herculids in many places across the world. 

FAQ

Can Tau Herculids meteor shower be seen in India?

No, Tau Herulids meteor shower will not be visible in India this year.

How can I watch the Tau Herculid meteor shower online?

You can watch the Tau Herculis meteor shower through the live link attached to the article above. It is a telescope observatory from Italy.

When can Tau Herculids be seen next?

The comet tends to complete a round around the Sun in 5.4 years, so in a way now we can see this comet pass in 2027.
