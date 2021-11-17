Temple of Vedic Planetarium: All about the world's largest Vedic temple in West Bengal's Mayapur

The International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKON) has built several temples across India. Its headquarters in Mayapur, the Temple of Vedic Planetarium, will not only be the largest temple in the world but will also don the world's largest dome.

Sadabhuja Das, managing director, Temple of Vedic Planetarium had said, "This temple is the mixture of the East and the West. The marble has been imported from Vietnam. We also procured marble from India. The temple is unique because the pujari floor is 2.5 acres and the temple floor is 60 metres in diameter. The house of deities is unique as well. We are building 20 metre long Vedic chandeliers."

Temple of Vedic Planetarium: Key Highlights

1- The construction of the temple started in the year 2010 and is expected to be completed by 2022.

2- Located in West Bengal's Mayapur of Nadia district, the estimated cost of the temple is $100 million.

3- The temple can house 10,000 devotees on each of its floors who can pray, sing and even dance in front of Lord Krishna to live up to the tradition of the ISKCON temple.

4- The architecture of the temple is a mixture of East and West and will have first of its kind pujari floor which will be spread over 2.5 acres of land.

5- The temple will no less than be a palace of modern times and the pooja sessions inside it will be broadcast online.

6- It has 20m long Vedic Chandeliers with a temple floor of 60 meters in diameter.

7- The area of the temple is around 70,000 sq. ft. and it stands 380 feet high.

8- The temple is lined with Blue Bolivian Marble which was imported from Vietnam and also procured from India, thereby giving a western look to the temple.

9- A whopping amount of Rs. 500 crores have been invested in the construction of the temple and over 2 crore kgs of cement have been utilized so far.

Temple of Vedic Planetarium: What is the motive behind its construction?

The primary objective behind building the temple is to create awareness among the general masses about the Vedic culture through an authoritative platform and materialized science.

Acharya Prabhupada envisioned building a structure that would help spread Vedic knowledge and being the birthplace of Vaishnava Saint, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Mayapur was chosen to be the temple's site.

World's largest Vedic temple: Who can visit the Temple of Vedic Planetarium?

The Temple of Vedic Planetarium which is dedicated to Lord Krishna is open to people of all religions, castes and creeds. Anyone can visit the temple, take part in the rituals and Saint Kirtan Movement.

Once opened, the temple will not only boost the tourism footprint of the city but will also drive up the economy of the region. Of late, Mayapur was tagged as Heritage City as it attracts 70 lakhs of tourists each year.

