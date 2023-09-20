The government of India is trying its best to reclaim the country's long-lost heritage in varying sectors. In one of its initiatives, the Centre is all set to add life to the country's ancient maritime heritage. As a result, the Ministry of Culture, the Hodi Innovations of Goa, and the Indian Navy, and the has recently signed up for a joint project that deals with reconstructing an ancient stitched ship.

Let us have a quick glance at the project.

Reconstructing an ancient stitched ship

The Indian Navy and the Central government have joined hands for this project. The project involves not one or two but a collaboration of a myriad of ministries and departments. The Indian Navy is responsible for looking after the design and construction of the ship. The Indian Navy will also be sailing the ship along maritime trade routes. The Ministry of Culture, on the other hand completely funded the project. The execution stage will be supported by the Ministries of Shipping and External Affairs. The National Implementation Committee, chaired by Amit Shah, the Home Minister, approved the project in the last month of 2022.

ALSO READ: Here Is The List Of Companies Behind The Launch Of Chandrayaan-3 Mission

The stitching work

A group of traditional shipwrights will undertake the stitching work of the ship. The team will be headed by Babu Sankaran, an expert in stitched ship technique.

Officials say that this ancient technique comprises shaping the wooden planks with the help of traditional steaming methods to follow the hull's shape. Then, each plank will be snitched to another one with the help of ropes and cords. This will be sealed by using a combination of resin, fish oil, and coconut fiber, similar to the age-old Indian shipbuilding method. The cost of the project is expected to be 9 crores. The time duration expected for the completion of the project is 22 months.

Officials view Babu Sankaran as a master craftsman who has constructed ships recently in the Gulf countries, with the help of the stitching technique. The famous Jewel of Muscat, a ship constructed for Oman is one of his creations. the ship sailed to Singapore from Oman.

ALSO READ: What is Samudrayaan? India’s First Manned Deep Ocean Mission, Know All Details

ALSO READ: What is the Kaleshwaram Project? Check Details Here