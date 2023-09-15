What is Samudrayaan? India’s First Manned Deep Ocean Mission, Know All Details

After the successful projects of ISRO’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 and the solar mission Aditya-1, India is now geared up to launch the country’s first manned deep ocean mission ‘Samudrayaan’ to study the deep ocean resources such as metals, minerals, and biodiversity.

Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju shared details about Samudrayaan, “India’s first manned deep ocean mission ‘Samudrayaan’ plans to send 3 humans in 6-km ocean depth in a submersible, to study the deep sea resources and biodiversity assessment.” Rijiju added that the Samudrayaan mission shall not disturb the ocean ecosystem.

“The Deep Ocean Mission supports the 'Blue Economy' vision of PM Narendra Modi ji, and envisages sustainable utilisation of ocean resources for economic growth of the country, improve livelihoods and jobs, and preserve ocean ecosystem health,” he highlighted.

What is Samudrayaan Mission?

The Samudrayaan Mission is India's first manned ocean mission to explore the deep ocean. It is a project of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) under the Deep Ocean Mission and is being developed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Chennai. The mission aims to send three people to a depth of 6,000 meters in a submersible called the MATSYA 6000.

Significance of Samudrayaan Mission

Understanding the seas would also go a long way in mitigating the crisis of climate change. The mission aims to support the Blue Economy Initiatives of the Indian government and subsequently help India in achieving the target of over Rs. 100 billion “Blue Economy” through its ocean resources.

India has been allotted a site of 75,000 sq. km. in the Central Indian Ocean Basin (CIOB) by the UN International Sea Bed Authority for the exploitation of polymetallic nodules (PMN). Just utilizing 10% of the PMN reserve available in the area, the country can meet its energy requirements for the next 100 years, according to a statement by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Who developed the Samudrayaan Mission?

National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai, an autonomous institute under MoES, has developed a 6000m depth-rated Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) ‘Matsya 6000’and various other underwater instruments such as Autonomous Coring System (ACS), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Deep Sea Mining System (DSM) for the exploration of the deep sea.

Key Features of ‘Matsya 6000’

The submersible is made of 80mm-thick titanium alloy and has a diameter sphere of 2.1 meters to withstand 600 bar pressure at 6,000 metres depth under water which will be 600 times more than the pressure at sea level. The submersible has an endurance of up to 12 hours and an emergency endurance of 96 hours.

What is the cost of the Samudrayaan Mission?

The Deep Ocean Mission was approved by the Cabinet with an overall estimated cost of Rs.4077 Crores for two phases of the Mission period during 2021-2026. The allocated budget so far is Rs.1400 crore, out of which Rs.405.92 crores has already been disbursed and an expenditure of Rs.225.35 crores have been incurred.

Samudryaan Mission Launch Date

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on June 16, 2021, approved the proposal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) on “Deep Ocean Mission”. The Deep Ocean Mission was launched in October 2021 as a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Under the Mission, Deep water Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) namely Ocean Mineral Explorer (OMe 6000) has been deployed for exploration. Deep sea mineral exploration was performed using OMe 6000 AUV during December 2022 using research ship Sagar Nidhi at the Polymetallic Manganese Nodule (PMN) site at a depth of 5271 m in the allocated area of International Seabed Authority at Central Indian Ocean Basin (CIOB).

Indian scientists have been developing and reviewing the submersible called Matsya 6000 for the last two years. Matsya 6000 submersible will undergo the first unmanned sea trials in the Bay of Bengal off the Chennai coast in early 2024. The mission is expected to be realised by 2026.

M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences said, “Samudrayaan mission is underway as part of the Deep Ocean Mission. We will be conducting sea trials at 500 metres depth in the first quarter of 2024.”

Objectives of Samudrayaan Mission

To study the deep-sea marine life, including its diversity, distribution, and ecology.

To explore the distribution of polymetallic nodules, which are rich in minerals such as copper, nickel, and cobalt.

To study the impact of climate change on the ocean, such as changes in temperature, acidity, and circulation.

To develop India's capabilities in deep-sea exploration and research as well as develop underwater vehicles and underwater robotics.

To develop offshore-based desalination techniques, renewable energy generation techniques, and provide clean drinking water and explore the avenues of desalination of water.

