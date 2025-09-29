The Largest Bird Nest in the World Weighed More Than 2 Tonnes: Check Details Here

Bird existence is full of record-breaking feats, yet perhaps one of the most surprising must be the construction of the biggest ever recorded bird's nest. Imagine a nest so huge and cleverly designed that it is almost as big as small cars and tips the scales at over two tonnes! This natural architectural marvel is a testament to the resilience and craftsmanship of its creators, giving scientists and bird enthusiasts an eye into the skills of bird architects. This ginormous nest not only evokes surprise but also shows us the fascinating nesting behavior of birds of prey. World Record for Biggest Bird’s Nest The world record for the biggest bird's nest is owned by the bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus), a brilliant bird of prey native to North America. The gargantuan nest was built by a breeding pair of Florida bald eagles and was meticulously measured as being 2.9 meters (9.5 feet) wide, 6 meters (20 feet) deep, and weighing an incredible amount of over two tonnes (about 4,400 pounds).

Source: BBC Wildlife Magazine These nests, or aeries, are usually located high above trees near water sources, keeping the eagles out of reach for predators and with a good vantage point for hunting. Largest Bird Nests Species Location Year Width Depth Height Weight Material Volume Bald Eagle St. Petersburg, FL 1963 2.9 m (9.5 ft) 6 m (20 ft) — >2 tonnes (4,409 lb) — Bald Eagle (other) U.S. (various) — up to 8 ft up to 12 ft — >2 tonnes — Mallee Fowl Australia — 10.6 m (35 ft) — 4.57 m (15 ft) 300 tonnes (661,386 lb) 249 m³ (8,793 ft³) Golden Eagle Scotland 1954 — 4.57 m (15 ft) — — Bald eagle nests increase exponentially over decades, occasionally up to 8 feet wide and 12 feet deep, repeatedly rebuilt every season.

Mallee fowl breeding mounds are enormous compared to eagle nests in size and content, reaching widths of up to 35 feet, heights of up to 15 feet, and containing approximately 300 tonnes (661,386 lbs) of dirt and trash. Even more impressive about these nests is that bald eagle pairs will frequently return to the same nest year after year, repairing and expanding their construction every breeding season. Across decades, the simple knot of sticks can become a skyscraping fortress, with curtains of grasses, moss, and feathers used for insulation and protection of eggs and chicks. The long life and fidelity shown by these birds, with pairs using the same nest sometimes for generations, exemplify a mix of instinctual inclination and environmental adaptation seldom matched in the animal kingdom. Exceptional Bird Architecture