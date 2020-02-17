Search

The List of Chief Ministers of Karnataka

The incumbent Chief Minister of Karnataka is B. S.Yeddyurappa. Since 1947, 23 people have been Chief Minister of Karnataka. K.Chengalaraya Reddy of Congress was the first Chief Minister (Oct.1947-March 1952) of the Karnataka state. 
Feb 17, 2020 18:02 IST
Karnataka state
Karnataka state

Karnataka state was formed on 25 October 1947. Since its formation, the state was known as the Mysore. Mysore is known as the Karnataka since 1 November 1973.

K.Chengalaraya Reddy of Congress was the first Chief Minister of the (Mysore) Karnataka state. Mr. Reddy served as the Chief Minister (CM) from October 25, 1947, to March 30, 1952.

President's rule had been imposed 6 times in the Karnataka; most recently was from November 20, 2007 – May 29, 2008.

In the recently held Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections; BJP emerged as the single largest party by securing 104 seats. B. S.Yeddyurappa of BJP has sworn in as the current Chief Minister of the Karnataka. It is worth to mention that the majority of CMs of Karnataka belonged to the Indian National Congress Party.

In this article we are publishing the names of all the Chief Ministers of the Karnataka state;

1. Name: K. Chengalaraya Reddy

Party:    Congress

Tenure: October 25, 1947 – March 30, 1952

K-Chengalaraya-Reddy

2. Name: Kengal Hanumanthaiah
Party: Congress
Tenure:    March 30, 1952 – August 19, 1956

Hanumanthaiah cm karnataka

3. Name: Kadidal Manjappa
Party: Congress
Tenure:    19 August 1956 – 31 October 1956
kadidal manjappa

4. Name: S. Nijalingappa
Party: Congress
Tenure:    1 November 1956 – 16 May 1958
S-Nijalingappa

5. Name: B. D. Jatti
Party: Congress
Tenure:    16 May 1958 – 9 March 1962

6. Name: S. R. Kanthi

Party: Congress

Tenure:    14 March 1962 – 20 June 1962

S R Kanthi cm karnataka
7. Name: Veerendra Patil
Party: Congress
Tenure:    29 May 1968 – 18 March 1971

8. Name: D. Devaraj Urs
Party: Congress
Tenure:    20 March 1972 – 31 December 1977
Devaraj Urs
9. Name: R. Gundu Rao
Party: Congress
Tenure:    12 January 1980 – 6 January 1983

gundu rao cm karnataka

10. Name: Ramakrishna Hegde
Party: Janata Party
Tenure:    8 March 1985 – 13 February 1986

 

ram-krishna-hegde

Here is the complete list of the all the Chief Ministers of the Karnatak;

S.N.

Name

Party /Period

1

 K. Chengalaraya Reddy

 Congress, October 25, 1947 – March 30, 1952

2

Kengal Hanumanthaiah

 Congress, March 30, 1952 – August 19, 1956

3

 Kadidal Manjappa

 Congress, August 19, 1956 – October 31, 1956

4

 S. Nijalingappa

 Congress, November 1, 1956 – April 10, 1957

5

 S. Nijalingappa

 Congress, April 10, 1957 – May 16, 1958

6

 B.D. Jatti

 Congress, May 16, 1958 – March 9, 1962

7

 S.R. Kanthi

 Congress, March 14, 1962 – June 20, 1962

8

 S. Nijalingappa

 Congress, June 21, 1962 – March 3, 1967

9

 S. Nijalingappa

 Congress, March 3, 1967 – May 29, 1968

10

 Veerendra Patil

 Congress, May 29, 1968 – March 18, 1971
 

 Presidents Rule

 March 19, 1971 – March 20, 1972

11

 D. Devaraj Urs

 Congress, March 20, 1972 – December 31, 1977
 

 Presidents Rule

 December 31, 1977 – February 28, 1978

12

 D. Devaraj Urs

 Congress, February 28, 1978 – January 7, 1980

13

 R. Gundu Rao

 Congress, January 12, 1980 – January 6, 1983

14

 Ramakrishna Hegde

 Janata Party, January 10, 1983 – December 29, 1984

15

 Ramakrishna Hegde

 Janata Party, March 8, 1985 – February 13, 1986

16

 Ramakrishna Hegde

 Janata Party, February 16, 1986 – August 10, 1988

17

 S.R. Bommai

 Janata Party, August 13, 1988 – April 21, 1989
 

 Presidents Rule

 April 21, 1989 – November 30, 1989

18

 Veerendra Patil

 Congress, November 30, 1989 – October 10, 1990
 

 Presidents Rule

 October 10, 1990 – October 17, 1990

19

 S. Bangarappa

 Congress, October 17, 1990 – November 19, 1992

20

 M. Veerappa Moily

 Congress, November 19, 1992 – December 11, 1994

21

 H.D. Deve Gowda

 Janata Dal, December 11, 1994 – May 31, 1996

22

 J.H. Patel

 Janata Dal, May 31, 1996 – October 07, 1999

23

 S.M. Krishna

 Congress, October 11, 1999 – May 28, 2004

24

 Dharam Singh

 Congress[Congress-JD(s) coalition], May 28, 2004 – Jan  27, 2006

25

 H. D. Kumaraswamy

 JD(s) [BJP-JD(s)  coalition],  Feb 3, 2006 –  October 8, 2007
 

 Presidents Rule

 October 9, 2007 – November 8, 2007

26

 B S Yeddyurappa

 BJP [BJP-JD(s) coalition], Nov.12, 2007 – Nov. 19, 2007
 

 Presidents Rule

 November 20, 2007 – May 29, 2008

27

 B S Yeddyurappa

 BJP, May 30, 2008 – July 31, 2011

28

 D.V Sadananda Gowda

 BJP, August 4, 2011 – July 11, 2012

29

 Jagadish Shivappa  Shettar

 BJP, July 12, 2012 – 8 May 2013

30

 Siddaramaiah

 Congress, May 13, 2013 – May 15, 2018

31

 H. D. Kumaraswamy

 Congress,  May 23, 2018 – 23 July, 2019

32. 

 B. S. Yeddyurappa

BJP,  26 July 2019, Incumbent

Note: Some persons became Chief Minister more than one time so the serial number does not represent CM in person.

On the basis of the list given above some crucial facts can be drawn as;

1. S. Nijalingappa of the Congress Party became Chief Minister for 4 times.

2. The longest-serving Chief Minister was D. Devaraj Urs, he held the office for over 7 years in the 1970s.

3. As a Janata Party member, Ramakrishna Hegde served the most number (3) of discontinuous terms.

4. Congress's Veerendra Patil had the largest gap between two terms (over 17 years).

5. B. D. Jatti, served as the country's fifth Vice President.

6. H. D. Deve Gowda cut short his tenure as Chief Minister (1994–96) to become the Prime Minister of India.

Worth to mention that the H.D. Kumaraswami government of Janta Dal-Secular has lost its majority in the floor test. So BJP formed the government. B. S. Yeddyurappa is the incumbent Chief Minister of Karnataka. He is serving on the post since 26 July 2019. 

