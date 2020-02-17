The List of Chief Ministers of Karnataka

Karnataka state was formed on 25 October 1947. Since its formation, the state was known as the Mysore. Mysore is known as the Karnataka since 1 November 1973.

K.Chengalaraya Reddy of Congress was the first Chief Minister of the (Mysore) Karnataka state. Mr. Reddy served as the Chief Minister (CM) from October 25, 1947, to March 30, 1952.

President's rule had been imposed 6 times in the Karnataka; most recently was from November 20, 2007 – May 29, 2008.

In the recently held Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections; BJP emerged as the single largest party by securing 104 seats. B. S.Yeddyurappa of BJP has sworn in as the current Chief Minister of the Karnataka. It is worth to mention that the majority of CMs of Karnataka belonged to the Indian National Congress Party.

In this article we are publishing the names of all the Chief Ministers of the Karnataka state;

1. Name: K. Chengalaraya Reddy

Party: Congress

Tenure: October 25, 1947 – March 30, 1952

2. Name: Kengal Hanumanthaiah

Party: Congress

Tenure: March 30, 1952 – August 19, 1956

3. Name: Kadidal Manjappa

Party: Congress

Tenure: 19 August 1956 – 31 October 1956



4. Name: S. Nijalingappa

Party: Congress

Tenure: 1 November 1956 – 16 May 1958



5. Name: B. D. Jatti

Party: Congress

Tenure: 16 May 1958 – 9 March 1962

6. Name: S. R. Kanthi

Party: Congress

Tenure: 14 March 1962 – 20 June 1962



7. Name: Veerendra Patil

Party: Congress

Tenure: 29 May 1968 – 18 March 1971



8. Name: D. Devaraj Urs

Party: Congress

Tenure: 20 March 1972 – 31 December 1977



9. Name: R. Gundu Rao

Party: Congress

Tenure: 12 January 1980 – 6 January 1983

10. Name: Ramakrishna Hegde

Party: Janata Party

Tenure: 8 March 1985 – 13 February 1986

S.N. Name Party /Period 1 K. Chengalaraya Reddy Congress, October 25, 1947 – March 30, 1952 2 Kengal Hanumanthaiah Congress, March 30, 1952 – August 19, 1956 3 Kadidal Manjappa Congress, August 19, 1956 – October 31, 1956 4 S. Nijalingappa Congress, November 1, 1956 – April 10, 1957 5 S. Nijalingappa Congress, April 10, 1957 – May 16, 1958 6 B.D. Jatti Congress, May 16, 1958 – March 9, 1962 7 S.R. Kanthi Congress, March 14, 1962 – June 20, 1962 8 S. Nijalingappa Congress, June 21, 1962 – March 3, 1967 9 S. Nijalingappa Congress, March 3, 1967 – May 29, 1968 10 Veerendra Patil Congress, May 29, 1968 – March 18, 1971 Presidents Rule March 19, 1971 – March 20, 1972 11 D. Devaraj Urs Congress, March 20, 1972 – December 31, 1977 Presidents Rule December 31, 1977 – February 28, 1978 12 D. Devaraj Urs Congress, February 28, 1978 – January 7, 1980 13 R. Gundu Rao Congress, January 12, 1980 – January 6, 1983 14 Ramakrishna Hegde Janata Party, January 10, 1983 – December 29, 1984 15 Ramakrishna Hegde Janata Party, March 8, 1985 – February 13, 1986 16 Ramakrishna Hegde Janata Party, February 16, 1986 – August 10, 1988 17 S.R. Bommai Janata Party, August 13, 1988 – April 21, 1989 Presidents Rule April 21, 1989 – November 30, 1989 18 Veerendra Patil Congress, November 30, 1989 – October 10, 1990 Presidents Rule October 10, 1990 – October 17, 1990 19 S. Bangarappa Congress, October 17, 1990 – November 19, 1992 20 M. Veerappa Moily Congress, November 19, 1992 – December 11, 1994 21 H.D. Deve Gowda Janata Dal, December 11, 1994 – May 31, 1996 22 J.H. Patel Janata Dal, May 31, 1996 – October 07, 1999 23 S.M. Krishna Congress, October 11, 1999 – May 28, 2004 24 Dharam Singh Congress[Congress-JD(s) coalition], May 28, 2004 – Jan 27, 2006 25 H. D. Kumaraswamy JD(s) [BJP-JD(s) coalition], Feb 3, 2006 – October 8, 2007 Presidents Rule October 9, 2007 – November 8, 2007 26 B S Yeddyurappa BJP [BJP-JD(s) coalition], Nov.12, 2007 – Nov. 19, 2007 Presidents Rule November 20, 2007 – May 29, 2008 27 B S Yeddyurappa BJP, May 30, 2008 – July 31, 2011 28 D.V Sadananda Gowda BJP, August 4, 2011 – July 11, 2012 29 Jagadish Shivappa Shettar BJP, July 12, 2012 – 8 May 2013 30 Siddaramaiah Congress, May 13, 2013 – May 15, 2018 31 H. D. Kumaraswamy Congress, May 23, 2018 – 23 July, 2019 32. B. S. Yeddyurappa BJP, 26 July 2019, Incumbent

Note: Some persons became Chief Minister more than one time so the serial number does not represent CM in person.

On the basis of the list given above some crucial facts can be drawn as;

1. S. Nijalingappa of the Congress Party became Chief Minister for 4 times.

2. The longest-serving Chief Minister was D. Devaraj Urs, he held the office for over 7 years in the 1970s.

3. As a Janata Party member, Ramakrishna Hegde served the most number (3) of discontinuous terms.

4. Congress's Veerendra Patil had the largest gap between two terms (over 17 years).

5. B. D. Jatti, served as the country's fifth Vice President.

6. H. D. Deve Gowda cut short his tenure as Chief Minister (1994–96) to become the Prime Minister of India.

Worth to mention that the H.D. Kumaraswami government of Janta Dal-Secular has lost its majority in the floor test. So BJP formed the government. B. S. Yeddyurappa is the incumbent Chief Minister of Karnataka. He is serving on the post since 26 July 2019.

