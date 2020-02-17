The List of Chief Ministers of Karnataka
Karnataka state was formed on 25 October 1947. Since its formation, the state was known as the Mysore. Mysore is known as the Karnataka since 1 November 1973.
K.Chengalaraya Reddy of Congress was the first Chief Minister of the (Mysore) Karnataka state. Mr. Reddy served as the Chief Minister (CM) from October 25, 1947, to March 30, 1952.
President's rule had been imposed 6 times in the Karnataka; most recently was from November 20, 2007 – May 29, 2008.
In the recently held Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections; BJP emerged as the single largest party by securing 104 seats. B. S.Yeddyurappa of BJP has sworn in as the current Chief Minister of the Karnataka. It is worth to mention that the majority of CMs of Karnataka belonged to the Indian National Congress Party.
In this article we are publishing the names of all the Chief Ministers of the Karnataka state;
|
S.N.
|
Name
|
Party /Period
|
1
|
K. Chengalaraya Reddy
|
Congress, October 25, 1947 – March 30, 1952
|
2
|
Kengal Hanumanthaiah
|
Congress, March 30, 1952 – August 19, 1956
|
3
|
Kadidal Manjappa
|
Congress, August 19, 1956 – October 31, 1956
|
4
|
S. Nijalingappa
|
Congress, November 1, 1956 – April 10, 1957
|
5
|
S. Nijalingappa
|
Congress, April 10, 1957 – May 16, 1958
|
6
|
B.D. Jatti
|
Congress, May 16, 1958 – March 9, 1962
|
7
|
S.R. Kanthi
|
Congress, March 14, 1962 – June 20, 1962
|
8
|
S. Nijalingappa
|
Congress, June 21, 1962 – March 3, 1967
|
9
|
S. Nijalingappa
|
Congress, March 3, 1967 – May 29, 1968
|
10
|
Veerendra Patil
|
Congress, May 29, 1968 – March 18, 1971
|
Presidents Rule
|
March 19, 1971 – March 20, 1972
|
11
|
D. Devaraj Urs
|
Congress, March 20, 1972 – December 31, 1977
|
Presidents Rule
|
December 31, 1977 – February 28, 1978
|
12
|
D. Devaraj Urs
|
Congress, February 28, 1978 – January 7, 1980
|
13
|
R. Gundu Rao
|
Congress, January 12, 1980 – January 6, 1983
|
14
|
Ramakrishna Hegde
|
Janata Party, January 10, 1983 – December 29, 1984
|
15
|
Ramakrishna Hegde
|
Janata Party, March 8, 1985 – February 13, 1986
|
16
|
Ramakrishna Hegde
|
Janata Party, February 16, 1986 – August 10, 1988
|
17
|
S.R. Bommai
|
Janata Party, August 13, 1988 – April 21, 1989
|
Presidents Rule
|
April 21, 1989 – November 30, 1989
|
18
|
Veerendra Patil
|
Congress, November 30, 1989 – October 10, 1990
|
Presidents Rule
|
October 10, 1990 – October 17, 1990
|
19
|
S. Bangarappa
|
Congress, October 17, 1990 – November 19, 1992
|
20
|
M. Veerappa Moily
|
Congress, November 19, 1992 – December 11, 1994
|
21
|
H.D. Deve Gowda
|
Janata Dal, December 11, 1994 – May 31, 1996
|
22
|
J.H. Patel
|
Janata Dal, May 31, 1996 – October 07, 1999
|
23
|
S.M. Krishna
|
Congress, October 11, 1999 – May 28, 2004
|
24
|
Dharam Singh
|
Congress[Congress-JD(s) coalition], May 28, 2004 – Jan 27, 2006
|
25
|
H. D. Kumaraswamy
|
JD(s) [BJP-JD(s) coalition], Feb 3, 2006 – October 8, 2007
|
October 9, 2007 – November 8, 2007
|
26
|
B S Yeddyurappa
|
BJP [BJP-JD(s) coalition], Nov.12, 2007 – Nov. 19, 2007
|
Presidents Rule
|
November 20, 2007 – May 29, 2008
|
27
|
B S Yeddyurappa
|
BJP, May 30, 2008 – July 31, 2011
|
28
|
D.V Sadananda Gowda
|
BJP, August 4, 2011 – July 11, 2012
|
29
|
Jagadish Shivappa Shettar
|
BJP, July 12, 2012 – 8 May 2013
|
30
|
Siddaramaiah
|
Congress, May 13, 2013 – May 15, 2018
|
31
|
H. D. Kumaraswamy
|
Congress, May 23, 2018 – 23 July, 2019
|
32.
|
B. S. Yeddyurappa
|
BJP, 26 July 2019, Incumbent
Note: Some persons became Chief Minister more than one time so the serial number does not represent CM in person.
On the basis of the list given above some crucial facts can be drawn as;
1. S. Nijalingappa of the Congress Party became Chief Minister for 4 times.
2. The longest-serving Chief Minister was D. Devaraj Urs, he held the office for over 7 years in the 1970s.
3. As a Janata Party member, Ramakrishna Hegde served the most number (3) of discontinuous terms.
4. Congress's Veerendra Patil had the largest gap between two terms (over 17 years).
5. B. D. Jatti, served as the country's fifth Vice President.
6. H. D. Deve Gowda cut short his tenure as Chief Minister (1994–96) to become the Prime Minister of India.
Worth to mention that the H.D. Kumaraswami government of Janta Dal-Secular has lost its majority in the floor test. So BJP formed the government. B. S. Yeddyurappa is the incumbent Chief Minister of Karnataka. He is serving on the post since 26 July 2019.
