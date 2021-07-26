B. S. Yediyurappa Biography: Birth, Age, Wife, Children, Political Career and More

Putting a full stop to months of speculation, Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa announced his resignation at a two-year celebration of his government today. He tendered his resignation from the post to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at Raj Bhawan this afternoon. However, he will continue serving as caretaker Chief Minister until BJP announces his successor.

It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them. (1/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 26, 2021

Personal Information

Full Name: Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa

Father: Siddalingappa

Mother: Puttathayamma

Date and Place of Birth: 27 February 1943 (age 78) Bookanakere, Kingdom of Mysore, British India (present-day Karnataka)

Wife: Mythradevi (married 1967, died 2004)

Children: B. Y. Raghavendra, B. Y. Vijayendra, Arunadevi, Padmavati and Umadevi

Nick Name: "Raithara Bandhu"

BS Yediyurappa: Birth, Early Life and Education

Named after the presiding deity of a Shaivite temple built by the great saint Siddalingeshwara at Yediyur in Tumkuru district, B. S. Yediyurappa was born on 27 February 1943 in Mandya district's Bookanakere village in British India to Siddalingappa and Puttathayamma.

Yediyurappa completed his pre-university education from Government college, Mandya (Mysore University) during 1960–61. His highest educational qualification is B.A.

In 1965, he was appointed as a first-division clerk in the social welfare department but quit to join as a clerk at Veerabhadra Shastri's Shankara rice mill in Shikaripura.

Change of Name

Following the advice of his astrologers, he changed the spelling of his name from Yediyurappa to Yeddyurappa only to change it back to Yediyurappa before the oath-taking ceremony on 26 July 2019.

BS Yediyurappa: Political Journey

Beginning of Political Career

His political journey began when he was appointed as Sangh's Secretary of Shikaripur unit in 1970. Two years later, he was elected to the Shikaripura Town Municipality and was also appointed as the President of the Taluk unit of the Jana Sangh. During the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he was imprisoned.

State President of BJP

In 1980, he was appointed President of the Shikaripura taluk unit of the BJP and went on to become the president of BJP's Shimoga district unit in 1985. He was appointed as the State President of BJP in 1988.

Lower and Upper House of Karnataka Legislature

In 1983, he was elected to the Lower House of the Karnataka Legislature for the first time and has since then represented the Shikaripura constituency six times. In 1994, he was named as the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

In 1999, he was nominated by the BJP to the Upper House of the Karnataka Legislature despite losing elections. In 2004, he was re-elected and served as the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly during the chief ministership of Dharam Singh.

Chief Minister of Karnataka

He helped JD(S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy to oust the then Karnataka Chief Minister Dharam Singh and form an alternative government with BJP. An agreement was inked between JD(S) and BJP specifying that H. D. Kumaraswamy will head the government in the state for the first 20 months and the rest 20 months will be headed by Yediyurappa.

For the first 20 months, Yediyurappa served as the Deputy CM of the State and Finance Minister in Kumaraswamy's Government.

In October 2007, when Yediyurappa's turn came, H. D. Kumaraswamy refused to relinquish his post. On 5 October 2007, BJP withdrew its support to the Kumaraswamy government and the state came under President's rule.

On 12 November 2007, Yediyurappa was sworn in as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka after JD(S) and BJP decided to bury their differences. However, over disagreement of sharing of Ministries, JD(S) withdrew its support and Yediyurappa resigned as Karnataka CM on 19 November 2007.

In Karnataka's 2008 Assembly elections, Yediyurappa contested from Shikaripura against former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa of the Samajwadi Party but won by a margin of more than 45,000 votes, leading to the historic victory of BJP in the state. On 30 May 2008, he took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

In connection with several scams, the party leadership forced him to quit. On 31 July 2011, he tendered his resignation from the post.

Formation of Karnataka Janata Paksha

On 30 November 2012, he resigned as MLA, disassociated himself from the primary membership of BJP and launched the Karnataka Janata Paksha. In May 2013, he was elected from Shikaripura Constituency.

On 2 January 2014, he merged with BJP ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections without putting forth any conditions. In the 2014 General Election, he won the Shimoga seat by a margin of 363,305 votes.

Shortest serving CM of India

He was re-appointed as President of the Karnataka state BJP unit in 2016 and was the party's CM candidate in the 2018 Karnataka Legislative Assembly election. However, his party was 9 short of a simple majority.

He was invited by the Governor of the state to form the government as his party was the single largest in the house. On 17 May 2018, he became the CM of the state for the third time. He was given 15 days time to prove his majority by the Governor but the SC intervened and cut short the time to just 24 hours and ordered a floor test soon after.

Before the beginning of the trust vote on 19 May 2018 at 4 p.m., Yediyurappa gave an emotional speech and resigned from the post, thereby becoming the shortest-serving CM in the country's history.

Chief Minister for the fourth time

On 26 July 2019, he took the oath for office of Chief Minister for the fourth time. Soon after this, the state was severely hit by floods killing 20 people. His government announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the family members of those who died and lost houses in the floods. Upon his request, the Centre released 1200 Crores as Karnataka flood relief funds.

In 2020, his government passed Anti Cow-slaughter Bill with stern punishment of imprisonment of up to 3 years and a penalty of 50,000 rupees to protect and nurture the cattle in the state. The Act was notified in the state after it received Governor's assent.

In July 2021, he assured the Mekedatu project across river Kaveri and wrote a letter to the neighbouring Chief Minister M. K. Stalin mentioning the project and requested his cooperation. M.K. Stalin didn't approve of the project, leading to disputes between the two neighbouring states.

On 26 July 2021, two years after he formed government in the state, he announced his resignation as Chief Minister during an emotional speech. He tendered his resignation to the Governor at Raj Bhawan.

BS Yediyurappa: Personal Life

Married Life and Children

Yediyurappa is an ardent follower of Basavanna. In 1967, he married the daughter of the rice mill owner, Mythradevi. The couple gave birth to two sons (B.Y. Raghavendra, B.Y. Vijayendra) and three daughters Arunadevi, Padmavati and Umadevi. In 2004, Mythradevi died after falling into a sump while drawing water.

COVID-19 positive

Yediyurappa tested positive during both the waves of (first and second wave) COVID-19 pandemic.

