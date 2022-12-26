These brain teasers are so simple, they will remind you of simpler times!

The basic nature of life is “tough”. People touch almost all their life milestones and still remain unhappy, either due to everyday turbulence, or major traumatic grief. While therapy always works best, sometimes, when people engage in simple and fun-filled tasks they used to enjoy as a child, they are able to bring out their inner child.

That is the main purpose of this section.

We bring to you some exciting brain teasers that will help you enjoy a lil bit from your busy schedule.

Are you ready? Here comes the first brain teaser.



BRAIN TEASER 1:

Samuel and his younger sister were fighting. Their mother was tired of the fighting and decided to punish them by making them stand on the same piece of newspaper in such a way that they couldn't touch each other. How did she accomplish this?

Well, if this one was tricky for you, wait for the second one!

BRAIN TEASER 2:

I am a rock group that has 4 members, all of whom are dead, one of which was assassinated. What am I?

Finally, the last one is here!

BRAIN TEASER 3:

When I point up it's bright, but when I point down it's dark. What am I?

















ANSWERS:

Here are the answers you were waiting for.

BRAIN TEASER 1:

Samuel and his younger sister were fighting. Their mother was tired of the fighting and decided to punish them by making them stand on the same piece of newspaper in such a way that they couldn't touch each other. How did she accomplish this?

ANSWER 1:

Samuel’s mother slid a newspaper under a door, each sibling standing on each side.







BRAIN TEASER 2:

I am a rock group that has 4 members, all of whom are dead, one of which was assassinated. What am I?

ANSWER 2:

Mount Rushmore.

BRAIN TEASER 3:

When I point up it's bright, but when I point down it's dark. What am I?

ANSWER 3:

A light switch