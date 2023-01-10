These math riddles are tough yet exciting! Try these with your friends
Every student has a love-hate relationship with math. Do you want to evaluate your relationship with math? These math riddles will help you do that.
Math riddles with answers!
Math is a subject that is considered the most challenging among other subjects, followed by science.
Here are some math riddles for you to try!
MATH RIDDLE 1:
What did the little lobster get on its math test?
MATH RIDDLE 2:
I am a three-digit number. My tens digit is five more than my ones digit. My hundreds digit is eight less than my tens digit. What number am I?
ANSWERS:
Exciting about the answers? Here are the answers!
MATH RIDDLE 1:
What did the little lobster get on its math test?
Answer to riddle 1: Sea-plus
MATH RIDDLE 2:
I am a three-digit number. My tens digit is five more than my ones digit. My hundreds digit is eight less than my tens digit. What number am I?
Answer to riddle 3: Number 194
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.