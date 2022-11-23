These math riddles may require you to call your school math teacher!

How good were you in school in math? You may be the best dancer in school, the best chess player, the best sportsperson, or maybe a great poet, but were you comfortable handling numbers?





How well could you answer questions on algebra? Were your trigonometry concepts clear? Also, what did your math teacher say to your parents at parent-teacher conferences?

Did your math teachers really like you as a student?

Did you score good grades in the subject?

Well, however relations you had with the subject of math, today we bring to you some interesting math riddles that will remind you of your math teacher.

And oh, you may also require to call your teacher for help!

MATH RIDDLES

Math Riddle 1

A 300 ft. train is traveling 300 ft. per minute and must travel through a 300 ft. long tunnel. How long will it take the train to travel through the tunnel?







Math Riddle 2:

I am a three-digit number. My second digit is 4 times bigger than the third digit. My first digit is 3 less than my second digit. What number am I?









Math Riddle 3:

If the zookeeper had 100 pairs of animals in her zoo and if two pairs of babies are born for each and every one of the original animals, and then sadly 23 animals don’t survive, how many animals do you have left in total?







Math Riddle 4:

If X is an odd number, when a letter is taken away from X, it becomes even. Which is that number?

ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1

Answer:

Two minutes because it takes the front of the train one minute and the rest of the train will take two minutes to clear the tunnel.







Math Riddle 2:

Answer:

141

Math Riddle 3:

Answer:

977 animals (100×2 = 200; 200+800 = 1000; 1000-23 = 977)

Math Riddle 4:

Answer:

Seven (Seven-S=Even)







Phew! Those were tricky ones, but we are sure you liked them. Want to try some more?



In case you think math is easy, these math riddles are here to prove you wrong!