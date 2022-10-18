These Math Riddles On Probability Will Make You Question The Probability Of Your Smartness.

Solving Math Riddles is a fun way to practice basic arithmetic skills. The questions range from simple addition and subtraction problems to more complex ones such as solving equations, calculating the area of shapes, or finding the probability of an event.

Math Riddles On Probability

Math Riddle #1

Math Riddle #2

Math Riddle #3

Math Riddle Answers

Math Riddle #1

The likelihood that a song by a specific band will be played is proportional to the number of songs of the particular band divided by all songs.

Since the selection is arbitrary and songs may be performed more than once, the likelihood that a certain song will be played does not depend on what has been played previously.

Hence, 5/15=⅓.

Math Riddle #2

Calculating the total number of balloons in the bag:

47 + 5 + 10 = 62

Number of black balloons = 10

So, 10/62 x 100 = 16%

Hence, the probability of picking a black balloon is 16%.

Math Riddle #3

If there are 2 winners for every 100 tickets sold, then there is one winner for every 50 tickets.

The probability of which is 1/50.

The probability of a given ticket not winning is 49/50.

If all of the ten tickets are non-winners, then the probability of that will be:

(49/50)^10 which approximates 0.81

Now, calculating the probability that none of the tickets win and subtracting the obtained data by 1.

Therefore, the probability of atleast one winning ticket is: 1 - 0.817 = 0.183 = 18.3%

