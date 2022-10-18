These math riddles may remind you of your strict math teacher!

Math has always been an unwanted curse in the life of students.

And oh, our heart goes out to all the math teachers in the world who have received unnecessary hatred from the students. No matter how excellent the math teacher is, they still get criticism and hatred from their fellow students, only because of the subject they teach, which is math.

But hey, there is a tiny section of the world that likes math as a subject.

No matter where you lie on the spectrum, almost everybody loves math riddles.

Therefore, we bring some exciting math riddles that may remind you of your math lectures and teachers.

Are you ready?

Gear up for these exciting math riddles!

Math Riddle 1:

Suppose a family has two children. One of them is a boy. What is the probability that the family has two boys?







You called the concept of probability the easiest one in your math book back in school, didn't you?







Math Riddle 2:

Imagine yourself having 40 cards with four different colors. Specifically, there are10 orange cards, 10 green cards, 10 purple cards, and 10 pink cards.

The cards of each color are numbered from one to ten. Then, two cards are picked at random. What is the probability that the two cards chosen are not of the same number or the same color?







Another one that talks about probability!







Math Riddle 3:

A 300 ft. train travels 300 ft. per minute and must travel through a 300 ft. long tunnel.

How long will it take the train to travel through the tunnel?







Ahhh! Are you well-trained in the train-type questions?







Math Riddle 4:

A grandmother, two mothers, and two daughters went to a baseball game together and bought one ticket each. How many tickets did they buy in total?

What sporty women they are!







Math Riddle 5:

Monica is in charge of shipping and she can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons she shipped?







Monica is good with boxes but not with numbers. Help her out!



Halloween Is Round The Corner! Be Cautious Beforehand By Finding The Hidden Ghost In This Optical Illusion Image.





Oh, we can see your math notebook filled with calculations from afar.

Are you ready with your answers?

Here we are ready with the correct answers!







ANSWERS

Math Riddle 1:

Suppose a family has two children. One of them is a boy. What is the probability that the family has two boys?

Answer 1:

1/3

Explanation

To reach the right answer which is 1/3, you first need to know a couple of concepts applied here: universal set and sample spaces.

Universal Set

The universal set represents the set of all possible events (or outcomes) that can occur in a given scenario.

For instance, the universal set for rolling a single dye is = {1,2,3,4,5,6}.

Sample space

The sample space is a subset of the universal set that considers all possible outcomes given a set of constraints.

Now, let's talk about conditional probability

Conditional probability

It simply represents the probability that one event (A) occurs given that another event (B) already occurred. It is denoted as P(A|B).

Now comes the time for us to go back to the question! The universal set is formed of the following four possibilities of gender combinations:

First, one is the Boy and Boy

The second one would be the Girl and Girl

The third possibility would be a Boy and a Girl

The final possible possibility would be a Girl and a Boy

As per the question, we know that one of them is a boy, then our sample space is formed of three possibilities:

Boy and Boy

Boy and Girl

Girl and Boy

Next, we can estimate the conditional probability that the second child is a boy given that one of them is already a boy.

But because there’s only one possibility here where both children are boys, the probability is 1/3.











Math Riddle 2:

Imagine yourself having 40 cards with four different colors. Specifically, there are10 orange cards, 10 green cards, 10 purple cards, and 10 pink cards.

Answer 2:

69.2%

Explanation:

Imagine that you have drawn the 1st card from the 40 cards. It has some color and some numbers.

We now have 39 cards, out of which 9 other cards would have the same color as the 1st card and 3 other cards would have the same number as the 1st card.

This inference means that the probability that the second card has the same color or same number is equal to (9+3)/39 = 4/13.

By the complementary rule, this implies that the probability that the second card doesn’t have the same number or the same color is equal to 1–4/13 = 0.692 or 69.2%









Math Riddle 3:

A 300 ft. train travels 300 ft. per minute and must travel through a 300 ft. long tunnel.

How long will it take the train to travel through the tunnel?







Answer 3:

Two minutes.

Explanation:

It takes the front of the train one minute and the rest of the train will take two minutes to clear the tunnel.









Math Riddle 4:

A grandmother, two mothers, and two daughters went to a baseball game together and bought one ticket each. How many tickets did they buy in total?

Answer 4:

Three tickets

Explanation:

The grandmother is the mother of the two daughters who are mothers.









Math Riddle 5:

Monica is in charge of shipping and she can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons she shipped?

Answer 5:

11 cartons

Explanation:

In case a total of 96 boxes are shipped, then it means that the large boxes in the cartons must be a multiple of 8. This means there are either 16 or 56 large boxes.

We know that there are more large boxes in the cartons than small ones, and thus the number of large boxes must be 56.

The number of small boxes reduces to 96 – 56 = 40.

Thus, the total number of cartons shipped can be calculated this way:

56/8 + 40/10 = 7 + 4 = 11











Agree with it; you enjoyed the math riddles thoroughly! Stay tuned for more such exciting math riddles.

BEWARE! Solving These Money-Based Math Riddles Will Might Give You Goosebumps!