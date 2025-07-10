This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 10 July

Every day has a story. Have you ever wondered what happened on this very day in history? Every date holds moments that shaped our world. And today, July 10, is no different. What began on July 10? Let's find out.
On July 10, 1940, the skies over Britain darkened as the Battle of Britain began—Germany's Luftwaffe launched its first major bombing raids against the UK.
In 1962, the world beamed together as Telstar, the first commercial communications satellite, launched and sent live TV across continents.
On this day in 1985, the Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior was bombed and sunk in Auckland harbour, killing one photographer—a secret act by French agents. In 1991, Russia chose democracy, and Boris Yeltsin became its first elected president.
In this article, we'll explore why these events matter. We'll explore how these moments—from war and innovation to tragedy and transformation—continue to shape us today.
What Happened on this Day – July 10?
Here's what happened in history on July 10:
1553 – Lady Jane Grey Proclaimed Queen
- On July 10, 1553, Lady Jane Grey was proclaimed Queen at the Tower of London at the age of just 15 .
- Nicknamed the "Nine‑Day Queen", her reign lasted until July 19.
- Her father-in-law, the Duke of Northumberland, pushed her forward to maintain England's Protestant status.
- Public support quickly shifted to Mary Tudor, ending Jane's claim.
- She was imprisoned and executed the following year.
1832 – Andrew Jackson Vetoes Re‑charter of Second Bank
- On July 10, 1832, President Andrew Jackson vetoed the bill to recharter the Second Bank of the U.S.
- He called the bank corrupt and harmful to ordinary citizens.
- Jackson argued that no branch of government could be the sole judge of constitutionality.
- His veto set off the "Bank War" and expanded presidential power.
1889 – "Buckskin" Frank Leslie Murders His Lover
- On July 10, 1889, Tombstone's notorious gunslinger Frank "Buckskin" Leslie shot Mollie Edwards, also known as "Blonde Mollie", during a drunken rage on his ranch.
- A ranch hand witnessed the murder, and Leslie also wounded James Neil, a bystander.
- Leslie was convicted of murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison.
- He was later pardoned after serving six years and disappeared from the record.
1893 – Daniel Hale Williams Performs Open‑Heart Surgery
- On July 10, 1893, Black surgeon Dr. Daniel Hale Williams at Provident Hospital in Chicago successfully sutured a cardiac wound—a groundbreaking open‑heart procedure.
- His patient, James Cornish, left the hospital in under two months and lived more than 20 years afterwards.
- This surgery stands as one of the earliest recorded pericardium repairs in the U.S.
- Williams went on to found the first Black‑owned interracial hospital and advocate for African American medical professionals
1925 – Scopes "Monkey" Trial Begins
- On July 10, 1925, the Scopes Trial began in Dayton, Tennessee.
- Teacher John Scopes was charged with teaching the theory of evolution.
- The trial became a significant clash between science and religious belief.
1940 – Battle of Britain Commences
- On July 10, 1940, Germany launched its first major air attack on southern England.
- This marked the start of the Battle of Britain.
- Britain's Royal Air Force defended the skies fiercely.
1943 – Allied Invasion of Sicily
- On July 10, 1943, Allied forces landed on Sicily, Italy.
- This operation was code-named "Operation Husky".
- It marked the beginning of Europe's liberation from Axis control.
1962 – Telstar Satellite Launches
- On July 10, 1962, Telstar 1 was launched into orbit.
- It sent the first live transatlantic television signals.
1962 – Three‑Point Seatbelt Patented
- On the same day, Nils Bohlin of Volvo patented the three-point seatbelt.
- It soon became the global standard for road safety.
1973 – Bahamas Gains Independence
- On July 10, 1973, the Bahamas gained independence.
- It remained in the Commonwealth, with the Queen as head of state.
1985 – Greenpeace's Rainbow Warrior Bombed
- On July 10, 1985, French agents bombed Greenpeace's Rainbow Warrior in Auckland Harbour.
- One crew member died during the attack.
1991 – Boris Yeltsin Elected President
- On July 10, 1991, Boris Yeltsin was sworn in as Russia's first elected president.
- Marked the move away from Soviet rule.
1992 – Exxon Valdez Captain's Conviction Overturned
- On July 10, 1992, Alaska's Court of Appeals overturned Captain Joseph Hazelwood's misdemeanour conviction.
- The court found that the state had used tainted evidence and ruled that he'd received immunity for reporting the spill.
- Hazelwood had been convicted of negligent discharge of oil from the 1989 grounding.
- His acquittal meant the conviction could not stand under federal law protecting reporters of spills.
2018 – Last of Thai Soccer Team Rescued from Cave
- On July 10, 2018, the final four boys and their coach were rescued from Tham Luang cave in Thailand.
- The rescue ended an 18‑day ordeal during which heavy monsoon rains had trapped them.
- A Thai Navy SEAL died after delivering oxygen tanks in the cave.
- Global efforts, including expert cave divers worldwide, brought everyone to safety.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 10?
July 10 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – July 10
- 1509 – John Calvin – Founder of Calvinism, central figure in the Protestant Reformation.
- 1856 – Nikola Tesla – Inventor of AC electricity systems and radio tech pioneer.
- 1875 – Mary McLeod Bethune – Educator and civil rights leader from the U.S.
- 1943 – Arthur Ashe – First Black man to win Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Australian Open.
- 1947 – Arlo Guthrie – Folk singer famous for Alice's Restaurant Massacree.
- 1972 – Sofia Vergara – Colombian-American actress known for Modern Family.
Died on This Day – July 10
- 138 – Emperor Hadrian – Roman emperor (born 76 AD).
- 1559 – Henry II of France – King who died from a jousting injury.
- 1584 – William I of Orange – Leader of Dutch independence (born 1533).
- 1941 – Jelly Roll Morton – Early jazz pianist and composer (born 1890).
- 1989 – Mel Blanc – Legendary voice actor for Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and more.
- 2015 – Omar Sharif – Egyptian actor from Lawrence of Arabia and Doctor Zhivago.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation