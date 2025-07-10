This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 10 July

Every day has a story. Have you ever wondered what happened on this very day in history? Every date holds moments that shaped our world. And today, July 10, is no different. What began on July 10? Let's find out.

On July 10, 1940, the skies over Britain darkened as the Battle of Britain began—Germany's Luftwaffe launched its first major bombing raids against the UK.

In 1962, the world beamed together as Telstar, the first commercial communications satellite, launched and sent live TV across continents.

On this day in 1985, the Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior was bombed and sunk in Auckland harbour, killing one photographer—a secret act by French agents. In 1991, Russia chose democracy, and Boris Yeltsin became its first elected president.

In this article, we'll explore why these events matter. We'll explore how these moments—from war and innovation to tragedy and transformation—continue to shape us today.