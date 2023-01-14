Today In History, 14 January: What Happened On This Day

Today in History, 14 January: Two weeks have flown by already in 2023.

Today is 14 January, another seemingly ordinary and chilly day in the first month of the year. However, 14th January holds a key place in world history.

Read on to learn what happened on this day (Jan. 14) in sports, politics and art, along with famous birthdays and deaths in world history.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1641, the Dutch East India Company conquered the city of Malacca in Southeast Asia.

In 1761, the Maratha Empire in India was defeated by the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali in the Third Battle of Panipat.

In 1943, the Casablanca Conference began between Winston Churchill, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and other Allied leaders to discuss World War II.

In 1953, Josip Broz Tito was elected the first President of Yugoslavia.

In 1969, the southern state of India, Madras, was renamed Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Chief Minister Anna.

In 2005, the Cassini-Huygens probe landed on Titan, the moon of Saturn, marking the first time, a spacecraft landed on a planetary surface in the outer solar system.

In 2011, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, President of Tunisia, resigned in the wake of the Jasmine Protests, sparking the Arab Spring.

Sports Events Today

In 1932, famed racing jockey Eddie Arcaro won his first race.

In 1995, Vinny Pazienza dominated Panamanian boxing legend Roberto Duran in a super middleweight fight.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1900, Italian composer Giacomo Puccini’s iconic opera "Tosco" premiered in Rome.

In 1966, David Bowie released his first single, "Can't Help Thinking About Me."

In 1969, Elvis Presley was promoted to Sergeant by the US Army.

In 1973, American rock and roll star Elvis Presley’s concert "Aloha from Hawaii" was broadcast live via satellite and set the record as the most watched broadcast by an individual entertainer in television history.

In 1978, iconic British punk rock band Sex Pistols held their final concert before their break up.

Notable Deaths On This Day

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 1742 Edmond Halley, English astronomer and mathematician who used Newton’s laws of motion to calculate the periodicity of a comet, which was later named after him 2 1898 Lewis Carroll, English mathematician and novelist who is best known for writing the iconic children’s book Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland 3 1957 Humphrey Bogart, American actor who was a major Hollywood star during the 1940s and ‘50s and delivered hit films like Casablanca and The Maltese Falcon 4 1984 Ray Kroc, American businessman and restaurateur who discovered the McDonald brothers and built the name into one of the world’s most recognizable and successful fast food franchises 5 2016 Alan Rickman, English actor known for his deep, intense portrayal of characters like Hans Gruber in Die Hard and Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series

Famous Birthdays On This Day

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 83 BC Mark Antony, Roman politician and a contemporary of Julius Caesar. He became the Emperor of Rome after Caesar’s death but was replaced by Octavian 2 1741 Benedict Arnold, American officer who served in the Revolutionary War but later changed allegiance to the British side and forever became an epithet for traitor 3 1861 Mehmed VI, the last sultan of the Ottoman Empire 4 1925 Yukio Mishima , one of the most influential Japanese authors of the 20th century known for his books Confessions of a Mask and The Sound of Waves 5 1941 Faye Dunaway, American actress and Academy Award winner who starred in films like Bonnie and Clyde and Chinatown 6 1963 Steven Soderbergh, American filmmaker known for his versatility and shifting genres with films like Sex, Lies and Videotape, Ocean’s 11, Traffic and Magic Mike 7 1968 LL Cool J, American rapper and actor who pioneered the rap genre of music in the ‘80s with songs like “Mama Said Knock You Out” and “Rock the Bells” 8 1990 Grant Gustin, American actor known for playing the iconic superhero The Flash in CW’s titular television series

