Today in History, 20 August: What Happened on this Day

Events

1828: Inaugural Gathering of Brahmo Samaj

In the year 1828, an auspicious occasion unfolded in Kolkata as Raja Ram Mohan Roy's visionary initiative, the Brahmo Samaj, convened for its first session. This marked the dawn of a significant chapter in the evolution of Indian socio-religious reform.

1866: Proclamation of the US Civil War

The pages of history turned on this very day in 1866 when former President Andrew Johnson made an official declaration, formalizing the conclusion of the US Civil War. This proclamation carried immense implications for the nation's future.

1974: Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Assumes Indian Presidency

A historical moment etched in the year 1974 saw Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed ascend to the esteemed position of the fifth President of India. His election held great promise for the nation's growth and governance.

1974: Nelson Rockefeller's Vice Presidency Commences

The year 1974 bore witness to the election of Nelson Rockefeller as the Vice President of the United States, a monumental achievement accomplished under the administration of President Gerald Ford.

1979: Charan Singh's Brief Prime Ministership Ends

A mere 23 days after taking office, Prime Minister Charan Singh's resignation cast a momentous shadow over the political landscape in 1979. This unexpected turn of events left an indelible mark on India's leadership dynamics.

1979: NASA's Ambitious Launch of Viking 1

The year 1979 saw NASA embark on a groundbreaking journey as they launched Viking 1, a planetary probe destined for Mars. This mission represented a monumental leap in humanity's quest for space exploration.

2014: B.K.S. Iyengar's Legacy Transcends

In 2014, the world bid farewell to B.K.S. Iyengar, an eminent Indian teacher whose profound influence extended beyond borders. His role in popularizing Yoga in the Western world left an enduring mark on holistic well-being.

2020: Kamala Harris Breaks Barriers

A historic moment unfolded in 2020 when Kamala Harris accepted her nomination for the esteemed role of US Vice President. Her nomination marked a monumental leap toward breaking gender and racial barriers in the realm of American politics.

2006: Tragic Demise of S. Siwamaharajah

Amidst the tumultuous backdrop of the Sri Lankan Civil War, 2006 witnessed the tragic assassination of S. Siwamaharajah, a prominent Tamil Politician and former MP. This event cast a somber shadow over the ongoing conflict in the region.

Birthdays

1944: Commemorating Rajiv Gandhi's Birth

On this day in 1944 former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was born. His birth marked the beginning of a life that would impact the course of India's political landscape.

1978: Applauding Amy Lou Adams

On this day in 1978, Amy Lou Adams was born. Adams is an American actress renowned for her versatility in both comedic and dramatic roles. Her contributions to the world of cinema continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

1981: Saluting Ben Barnes

Born in 1981, Ben Barnes, an English actor and singer, has graced the stage and screen with his diverse talents. His performances across various roles stand as a testament to his artistic dedication.

1983: Honoring Andrew Garfield's Talent

In the year 1983, the entertainment industry gained a star in the making as Andrew Russell Garfield was born. His captivating presence in films such as "The Social Network" and "The Amazing Spider-Man" series has solidified his status as a prominent American-British actor.

1987: Celebrating Zakir Khan's Multifaceted Persona

Zakir Khan, an Indian YouTuber, stand-up comedian, writer, poet, and actor, was born in 1987. His journey to fame, highlighted by his victory in Comedy Central’s India’s Best Stand Up Comedian competition in 2012, has enriched the world of entertainment with his unique blend of humor and creativity.

