Today In History, 23 February: What Happened On This Day

Historical Events On This Day

In 532, Byzantine emperor Justinian I ordered the building of a new Orthodox Christian basilica in Constantinople, the Hagia Sophia.

In 1820, a plot to murder all the British cabinet ministers, the Cato Street Conspiracy, was exposed.

In 1836, The Siege of the Alamo began in San Antonio between American soldiers and Mexican forces during the Texas war for independence.

In 1905, the Rotary Club, the world’s first service club, was founded in Chicago by Paul P. Harris.

In 1945, the capital of the Philippines, Manila, was liberated by combined Filipino and American forces.

In 1945, during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II, a group of United States Marines reached the top of Mount Suribachi on the island and were photographed raising the American flag.

In 1947, the International Organization for Standardization was founded.

In 1954, The first mass inoculation of children against polio with the Salk vaccine began in Pittsburgh.

In 1998, terrorist Osama bin Laden published a fatwa declaring jihad against all Jews, Crusaders and all Americans.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1455, the Gutenberg Bible, the first Western book printed with movable type, was published.

In 1996, British filmmaker Danny Boyle’s cult classic film, Trainspotting, starring Ewan McGregor and Robert Carlyle, premiered in the UK.

In 1999, Hip Hop artist Eminem released his first major record album, “The Slim Shady LP,” which later won the Best Rap Album Grammy Award.

Sports Events Today

In 1958, five-time Argentine Formula One champion Juan Manuel Fangio was kidnapped by rebels involved in the Cuban Revolution, on the eve of the Cuban Grand Prix but was released the following day.

In 1968, Wilt Chamberlain became the first NBA player to score 25,000 points.

In 2019, Sri Lanka became the first Asian cricket team to clinch a Test series in South Africa after chasing down 197 in the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

Notable Deaths On This Day

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 1821 John Keats, English Romantic poet who is known for his vivid and sensual imagery, his exploration of beauty and mortality, and his influence on the development of the Romantic movement with works like "Ode to a Nightingale" and "To Autumn" 2 1855 Johann Carl Friedrich Gauss, German mathematician, physicist, and astronomer who made significant contributions to many fields, including number theory, algebra, statistics, and astronomy 3 1944 Leo Baekeland, Belgian-American chemist who is best known for inventing Bakelite, the first plastic that was both heat-resistant and electrically non-conductive 4 1969 Madhubala, Indian actress who appeared in Hindi films during the 1950s and 1960s. She was known for her beauty, elegance, and versatility as an actress in films like Mughal-e-Azam and Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi

Famous Birthdays On This Day

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 1685 George Frideric Handel was a German-British composer and musician who is best known for his operas, oratorios, and instrumental compositions 2 1868 W. E. B. Du Bois, American sociologist, historian, civil rights activist, and author who is known for his research on African-American social issues and his role in the founding of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) 3 1960 Naruhito, the current Emperor of Japan 4 1965 Michael Dell, American entrepreneur and businessman who is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Dell Technologies, one of the world's largest technology companies 5 1975 Alvaro Morte, Spanish actor who is best known for his role as Sergio "The Professor" Marquina in the Spanish television series "Money Heist" (La Casa de Papel) 6 1982 Karan Singh Grover, Indian model, actor and husband of Bipasha Basu 7 1983 Emily Blunt, British actress who has appeared in a wide range of film and television roles, including "The Devil Wears Prada," "Edge of Tomorrow," and "A Quiet Place

