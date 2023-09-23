Today in History 23 September: What Happened on this Day

September 23 is the 266th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 99 days remain until the end of the year. Numerous remarkable occurrences, both big and small, have shaped our world today.

From historical milestones and scientific discoveries to cultural moments and notable birthdays, this day has a rich tapestry of stories to uncover.

On This Day In History- Events

Extravagant Medieval Feast for Richard II and John of Gaunt

1387

In the annals of history, a lavish medieval banquet of unprecedented opulence was convened in London to honour the distinguished presence of Richard II and John of Gaunt. This extraordinary gastronomic spectacle featured an astonishing assemblage of epicurean delights, including a sumptuous array of 14 salted oxen, 120 pristine sheep, 1200 plump pigeons, and an astounding bounty of 11,000 pristine eggs.

Triumph of John the Fearless at the Battle of Othée

1408

In the year 1408, the storied Battle of Othée witnessed the resounding victory of John the Fearless, Duke of Burgundy, as he valiantly vanquished the forces of Liège. This resolute triumph etched a heroic chapter in the annals of medieval warfare.

King Philip II's Prohibition of Spanish Settlements in Florida

1561

In the annals of history, the year 1561 bore witness to the edict of King Philip II of Spain, wherein he sternly forbade the establishment of Spanish colonies in the sun-dappled lands of Florida. This royal decree would significantly shape the future course of territorial expansion.

John Paul Jones' Pinnacle Victory Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

1779

In 1779, the indomitable John Paul Jones, commanding the formidable USS Bonhomme Richard, achieved a historic naval triumph as he confronted and defeated the British frigate HMS Serapis. This remarkable feat etched his name as the United States' premier naval hero.

British Major John Andre's Revelation of Benedict Arnold's Treason

1780

The year 1780 witnessed a pivotal moment in American history when British Major John Andre unveiled the treacherous plot of Benedict Arnold to betray West Point. This revelation marked a turning point in the American Revolution.

Otto von Bismarck's Ascension to Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Prussia

1862

In the annals of Prussian history, the year 1862 marked a momentous occasion as Otto von Bismarck ascended to the dual roles of Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, conferred upon him by King Wilhelm I. This appointment would prove instrumental in the formation of the German Empire.

Billy the Kid's Initial Arrest and Daring Escape

1875

In 1875, the notorious outlaw Billy the Kid found himself in the clutches of the law for the first time, incarcerated after being found in possession of stolen clothing from a Chinese laundry. His audacious escape, merely two days later, would go down in infamy.

Founding of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Abdulaziz Ibn Saud

1932

The year 1932 bore witness to the momentous merger orchestrated by Abdulaziz Ibn Saud, uniting the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz into the formidable Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This historic consolidation reshaped the geopolitical landscape of the Arabian Peninsula.

Neville Chamberlain's Diplomatic Voyage to Munich

1938

In 1938, British Premier Neville Chamberlain embarked on a significant diplomatic mission to Munich, where he engaged in pivotal negotiations. This diplomatic journey held far-reaching consequences for the course of world affairs.

First Meeting Between Dutch Nazi Collaborator Mussert and Adolf Hitler

1940

The year 1940 witnessed a clandestine rendezvous of historical import as Dutch Nazi collaborator Mussert convened his inaugural meeting with the infamous Adolf Hitler. This surreptitious encounter would set the stage for momentous events in the days to come.

President Truman's Revelation of USSR's First Nuclear Device Detonation

1949

In a momentous declaration, President Harry Truman announced in 1949 the compelling evidence of the Soviet Union's inaugural nuclear device detonation. This revelation sent shockwaves across the international stage.

Nobel Prize: Ralph Bunche's Nobel Peace Prize for Mediation in Israel

1950

In a historic moment, the Nobel Peace Prize of 1950 was conferred upon Ralph Bunche for his exceptional mediation efforts in the complex Israeli context. This recognition marked the first time an African American achieved this prestigious accolade.

Richard Nixon's Defense of "Checker's" Gift

1952

In a pivotal moment of his vice-presidential campaign, Richard Nixon delivered a resolute speech famously known as the "Checker's" speech. In this address, he steadfastly defended the gift of a cocker spaniel to his daughters, a speech that would resonate with the American public.

Murder of Interest: Trial and Acquittal of Roy Brant and John William Milam

1955

In a momentous and deeply consequential trial, an all-male, all-white jury rendered a verdict of not guilty for Roy Brant and John William Milam, accused of the brutal murder of black teenager Emmett Till in Sumner, Mississippi. This landmark case would catalyze the burgeoning civil rights movement in the United States.

Little Rock Crisis: President Eisenhower's Decree for Integration

1957

In a decisive and historic proclamation, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued an executive order in 1957, deploying U.S. troops to support the integration of nine black students at Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas. This momentous event marked a significant step towards dismantling racial segregation.

Premiere of Martin Walser's "Esche und Angora" in Berlin

1962

The year 1962 bore witness to the grand premiere of Martin Walser's theatrical masterpiece, "Esche und Angora," in the vibrant cultural milieu of Berlin. This artistic endeavour captivated audiences with its profound themes and dramatic brilliance.

Theft of Jan Vermeer's "The Love Letter" from The Centre for Fine Arts, Brussels

1971

In a daring heist that sent shockwaves through the art world, a 21-year-old thief pilfered Jan Vermeer's renowned painting, "The Love Letter," from The Centre for Fine Arts in Brussels. This audacious act marked a dark chapter in the annals of art theft.

Declaration of Martial Law by Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos

1972

In a fateful and pivotal moment in Philippine history, President Ferdinand Marcos declared a state of emergency and imposed martial law in 1972. This sweeping decree would have profound consequences for the nation.

Election of Interest: Return of Former President Juan Perón to Power in Argentina

1973

In a significant electoral event, the year 1973 witnessed the triumphant return of former Argentine President Juan Perón to the helm of the nation's leadership. This marked a significant juncture in Argentine politics.

Event of Interest

1987

Nigerian President Ibrahim Babangida created two states: Akwa Ibom and Katsina

Launch of "Modicare" by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2018

In a monumental stride towards healthcare accessibility, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled "Modicare" in 2018, a groundbreaking initiative extending free healthcare to a staggering 500 million citizens. This program stands as the world's most expansive healthcare endeavour.

Summit of Interest: Greta Thunberg's Condemnation of World Leaders at UN Climate Action Summit

2019

In a defining moment of environmental advocacy, climate activist Greta Thunberg delivered a searing rebuke to world leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York in 2019, exclaiming, "How Dare You!" Her impassioned plea brought global attention to the urgency of addressing climate change.

Election of Interest: Alexander Lukashenko's Controversial Swearing-In for Sixth Term as President of Belarus

2020

In a clandestine and contentious ceremony, Alexander Lukashenko was clandestinely sworn in for his sixth term as President of Belarus in 2020, amidst widespread protests against his re-election. This event would sow the seeds of political turmoil and dissent.

Election of Interest: President Donald Trump's Uncertain Commitment to Peaceful Transfer of Power

2020

In a tumultuous moment in American politics, President Donald Trump stirred uncertainty in 2020 by refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power following the November election, an announcement made during a White House press conference. This declaration sent shockwaves through the nation's political landscape.

Introduction of First Regulation Against Greenhouse Gases by Biden Administration and EPA

2021

In a landmark move towards environmental preservation, the Biden administration, in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), introduced the world's first regulation targeting greenhouse gases in 2021. This pioneering measure aimed to reduce hydrofluorocarbons by an ambitious 85% over 15 years.

Release of "The Mini-Budget That Broke Britain" by British PM Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

2022

In a fateful economic development, British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled what would later be termed "the mini-budget that broke Britain" in 2022. This controversial fiscal policy, marked by its substantial tax cuts, precipitated an economic crisis and ultimately led to the downfall of both leaders.

Today In History - Sports

"Upset of the Decade"

1926

Gene Tunney beats defending champion Jack Dempsey by a 10-round unanimous decision at Sesquicentennial Stadium (later known as JFK Stadium), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the world heavyweight boxing title

Boxing Title Fight

1952

Undefeated Rocky Marciano KOs defending champion Jersey Joe Walcott in the 13th round at Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia for the world heavyweight boxing title

Baseball Record

1979

MLB St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock steals the 938th & final base of his career

Sports History

1983

MLB Philadelphia Phillies Steve Carlton is 16th to win 300 games, beating Cardinals 6-2 in St. Louis

Sports History

1983

MLB pitcher Gaylord Perry (45) announces his retirement, after 22 seasons; career record 314-265, 3.11 ERA, and 3,534 strikeouts

World Record

1988

Americans Christopher Jacobs, Troy Dalbey, Tom Hunter & Matt Biondi swam a world record 3:16.53 to win 4 x 100m freestyle relay at the Seoul Olympics

Baseball Record

1988

Jose Canseco was baseball's 1st to steal 40 bases & hit 40 HRs

Sports History

1988

Portuguese world champion Rosa Mota runs 2:25:40 to score a famous Olympic marathon win over Australian Lisa Martin at the Seoul Games

Sports History

2017

US President Donald Trump withdraws invitation to the White House for NBA champions Golden State Warriors after Stephen Curry says he doesn't want to attend

Sports History

2018

39-year-old New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws 17-yard pass to Michael Thomas to become NFL career pass leader, breaking Brett Favre's record of 6,300 completions; Saints beat Falcons 43-37

Baseball Record

2022

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hits 2 home runs with 5 RBI in an 11-0 win over Dodgers in LA; becomes the fourth player in MLB history to hit 700 career HRs

Sports History

2022

Tennis great Roger Federer plays his final professional match during Laver Cup in London; teams with friend and rival Rafael Nadal but loses 6–4, 6–7 [9–11] to Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe

On This Day - TV, Music, And Films

Film Release: "Cohen Collects a Debt"

1912

The first Mack Sennett "Keystone Comedy" movie released "Cohen Collects a Debt"

Film Release: "Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans"

1927

"Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans", directed by F. W. Murnau, starring George O'Brien and Janet Gaynor, is released (Academy Awards Unique and Artistic Picture 1927)

Music Concert

1945

First Cavalcade of Jazz outdoor concert held at Wrigley Field, Los Angeles with Count Basie, Valaida Snow and others

Music History

1952

"Kaw-Liga" single recorded by Hank Williams







#1 in the Charts

1957

"That'll Be the Day" single by Buddy Holly and The Crickets reached #1 in the US

TV Premiere: "The Jetsons"

1962

ABC's 1st colour TV series "The Jetsons" premieres, created by Hanna-Barbera and Joseph Barbera

Film Premiere: "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid"

1969

"Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" directed by George Roy Hill and starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford premieres at the Roger Sherman Theater in New Haven, Connecticut

Music History

1974

John Lennon's single "Whatever Gets You Through the Night", featuring Elton John, was released in the US; it was Lennon's only solo No. 1 single during his lifetime

Summit of Interest

1978

100,000 cheering Egyptians welcome Anwar Sadat home from Camp David peace summit

Music Concert

1980

Reggae legend Bob Marley's final concert at Stanley Theatre in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Film Release: "The Shawshank Redemption"

1994

"The Shawshank Redemption", directed by Frank Darabont and starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, is released

TV Premiere: "Modern Family"

2009

TV comedy "Modern Family" premieres on ABC, starring Ed 'Neill and Sofia Vergara

Music Album Release: "Illuminate" by Shawn Mendes

2016

Shawn Mendes releases his album "Illuminate", debuts at No. 1 US Billboard 200

Music History

2022

US President Joe Biden awards British singer Elton John with the National Humanities Medal

Today On History - Birthdays

Euripides

(480-406 BC)

Born in Salamis, Greece, Euripides is celebrated as a distinguished Greek playwright, renowned for his timeless work, "Medea."

Augustus Caesar

(63 BC - 14 AD)

Born in Rome during the Roman Republic, Augustus Caesar ascended to become the inaugural Roman Emperor, reigning from 27 BC to 14 AD.

Kublai Khan

(1215-1294)

Hailing from Mongolia, Kublai Khan held the throne as the Mongol Emperor from 1260 to 1294 and established the Yuan dynasty in China from 1271 to 1294.

Victoria Woodhull

(1838-1927)

A luminary in the realm of civil rights activism, Victoria Woodhull made history as the first female presidential candidate in 1872, passionately advocating for the women's suffrage movement. She was born in Homer, Ohio.

Typhoid Mary

(1869-1938)

Mary Mallon, an Irish-American patient commonly known as 'Typhoid Mary,' achieved notoriety as the first documented asymptomatic carrier of typhoid in the United States, inadvertently infecting at least 51 individuals in New York City. She hailed from Cookstown, Ireland.

Walter Lippmann

(1889-1974)

A distinguished figure in American journalism and political discourse, Walter Lippmann authored "Public Opinion" and was born in New York City, New York.

Friedrich Paulus

(1890-1957)

Friedrich Paulus, a German field marshal, commanded the 6th Army during the pivotal Battle of Stalingrad and subsequently became the highest-ranking German officer to surrender. He was born in Guxhagen, Germany.

Aldo Moro

(1916-1978)

Aldo Moro served as the Prime Minister of Italy during two separate terms, from 1963 to 1968 and from 1974 to 1976. He was born in Maglie, Italy.

John Coltrane

(1926-1967)

John Coltrane, an American jazz saxophonist and composer, left an indelible mark on the world of music with iconic compositions such as "Blue Train," "My Favorite Things," and "A Love Supreme." He was born in Hamlet, North Carolina.

Ray Charles

(1930-2004)

Ray Charles, an American singer and pianist, pioneered the genre of soul music and left a lasting legacy with songs like "Georgia On My Mind," "Mess Around," and "Hit The Road, Jack." He hailed from Albany, Georgia.

Tom Lester

(1938-2020)

Tom Lester, an American television actor best known for his role as 'Eb' in "Green Acres," was born in Jackson, Mississippi.

Michel Temer

(82 years old)

Michel Temer, a Brazilian lawyer, and the 37th President of Brazil (2016-2018), was born in Tietê, Brazil, in the year 1940.

Marty Schottenheimer

(1943-2021)

Marty Schottenheimer, an American football coach renowned for his leadership with the Cleveland Browns and the Kansas City Chiefs, was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2004 while coaching the San Diego Chargers. He was born in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Bruce Springsteen

(73 years old)

Bruce Springsteen, a distinguished American singer-songwriter and rock musician, acclaimed as "The Boss," is celebrated for his hits such as "Born to Run" and "Born in the USA." He was born in Long Branch, New Jersey, in 1949.

Hasan Minhaj

(37 years old)

Born in Davis, California, in 1985, Hasan Minhaj is a prominent American stand-up comedian known for his acclaimed show "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj."

On This Day In History - Deaths

Sigmund Freud: Austrian Neurologist and Father of Psychology

1856-1939

Sigmund Freud, the eminent Austrian neurologist and the father of psychology, passed away at the age of 83, leaving behind a profound legacy in the realm of human understanding.

Pablo Neruda: Chilean Poet

1904-1973

Pablo Neruda, the celebrated Chilean poet and Nobel laureate known for his work "Residence on Earth," succumbed to heart failure at the age of 69, marking the end of an era in literature.

Bob Fosse: American Choreographer and Director

1927-1987

Bob Fosse, the iconic American choreographer, film, and stage director renowned for works like "All That Jazz," "Cabaret," and "Damn Yankees," passed away at 62 due to a heart attack.

Gale Sayers: Football Legend

1943-2020

Gale Sayers, the legendary American football halfback and Hall of Famer, who also served as the inspiration for the TV movie "Brian's Song," succumbed to dementia and Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 77.

Louise Fletcher: Academy Award-Winning Actress

1934-2022

Louise Fletcher, the esteemed American Academy Award-winning actress known for her iconic roles in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," passed away at the age of 88, leaving a lasting impact on the world of cinema.

