Today in History 25 September: What Happened on this Day

September 25 is the 268th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 97 days remain until the end of the year. Numerous remarkable occurrences, both big and small, have shaped our world today.

From historical milestones and scientific discoveries to cultural moments and notable birthdays, this day has a rich tapestry of stories to uncover.

On This Day In History- Events

Battle of Stamford Bridge

1066

In a historic clash, the English army, commanded by King Harold II, triumphed over the invading Norwegians, led by King Harald Hardrada and Harold's brother, Tostig. This fierce battle claimed the lives of both King Harald Hardrada and Tostig.

Ecclesiastical Nomination

1560

Spanish monarch King Philip II bestowed the esteemed title of the first archbishop of Utrecht upon Frederik Schenck of Toutenburg, marking a significant ecclesiastical appointment.

Triumphant Siege

1597

Amiens, under siege, ultimately surrendered to the French monarch, King Henry IV, signifying a pivotal victory during this time.

Capture of a Revolutionary Hero

1775

Ethan Allen, a renowned hero of the American Revolutionary War, was apprehended, marking a significant event in the unfolding conflict.

Defection of a Renowned Officer

1780

American army officer Benedict Arnold, in a shocking turn of events, defected to the British side during the American Revolutionary War.

Milestone in Legislation

1789

The United States Congress formally introduced the Bill of Rights, a pivotal moment in the nation's history.

Failed Assassination Plot

1829

A failed assassination attempt on Simon Bolívar marked this historic date, highlighting the challenges and tensions of the era.

Daring Escape

1875

The infamous outlaw Billy the Kid ingeniously escaped from jail in Silver City, New Mexico, by utilizing a chimney, thus initiating his life as a fugitive.

Preservation of Natural Beauty

1890

US President Benjamin Harrison established Sequoia National Park in California, the nation's second national park and the first in California.

Presidential Health Crisis

1919

US President Woodrow Wilson suffered a debilitating breakdown while in Colorado, a turning point in his presidency as his health never fully recovered.

Labor Reform Initiative

1926

Henry Ford made a groundbreaking announcement, instituting an eight-hour, five-day workweek for workers at the Ford Motor Company.

Continuation of Leadership

1926

Mackenzie King secured his position as Prime Minister of Canada through re-election, a testament to his leadership.

Political Upheaval in Norway

1940

The German High Commissioner in Norway established the Vidkun Quisling government, marking a significant political development during World War II.

Religious Crusade Begins

1949

Renowned evangelist Billy Graham initiated his "Los Angeles Crusade" within a circus tent erected in a parking lot, a pivotal moment in religious history.

Presidential Victory

1954

Francois "Doc" Duvalier emerged victorious in the Haitian presidential election, securing his place in history.

Historic Judicial Appointment

1981

Sandra Day O'Connor was formally sworn in as the first female Justice of the United States Supreme Court, a groundbreaking moment in the nation's legal history.

Coup d'état in Fiji

1987

Major General Sitiveni Rabuka orchestrated a second Fijian coup, proclaiming Fiji a republic and ushering in a new era of governance.

Beatification of a Founding Figure

1988

Pope John Paul II beatified Friar Junípero Serra, the founder of California's first missions, commemorating his significant contributions to the church.

Geopolitical Warning

1990

Saddam Hussein issued a stark warning, cautioning that the United States might replicate its Vietnam experience in a significant geopolitical statement.

Gender Transition Announcement

2015

Caitlyn Jenner officially embraced her new identity as a woman, marking a pivotal moment in the discourse on gender and identity.

Landmark Referendum

2017

In a controversial referendum, 92% of Iraqi Kurds cast their votes in favour of independence, marking a significant milestone in the region's history.

Leadership Changes in Tech

2018

Instagram's co-founders, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, tendered their resignations from Instagram and its parent company, Facebook, ushering in a new era for the social media platform.

Acquisition of a Fashion Icon

2018

US fashion company Michael Kors acquired the iconic Italian brand Versace for an astounding $2.1 billion, reshaping the fashion industry landscape.

Global Diplomacy and Critique

2018

US President Donald Trump delivered a critical address at the UN General Assembly, expressing concerns about globalism and Iran in a significant diplomatic moment.

Architectural Marvel Unveiled

2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping inaugurated Beijing's impressive new Daxing International Airport, a remarkable architectural achievement designed by the renowned architect Zaha Hadid.

Today In History - Sports

Speed Record Setter

1924

Malcolm Campbell boldly set a new world auto speed record, reaching an astonishing 146.16 miles per hour.

Baseball Legend's Home Run

1932

In the final game of the season, Jimmie Foxx made history by hitting his 58th home run, leaving a lasting mark on the sport of baseball.

The Iron Horse's Milestone

1934

Baseball icon Lou Gehrig reached an incredible milestone by playing in his 1,500th consecutive game, a testament to his legendary durability.

Youthful Batting Champion

1955

Al Kaline, a mere 20 years old, became the youngest batting champion in baseball history while playing for the Detroit Tigers.

Heavyweight Title Fight

1962

In a dramatic showdown at Comiskey Park, Chicago, Sonny Liston secured victory by knocking out Floyd Patterson in just 2 minutes and 6 seconds of the first round, clinching the world heavyweight boxing title.

Age-Defying Pitching Feat

1965

Satchel Paige, a remarkable 60-year-old, showcased his enduring talent by pitching three scoreless innings for the Kansas City Athletics.

Speedsters of the Diamond

1980

Jerry Mumphrey, alongside Ozzie Smith and Gene Richards, joined the exclusive club of players who stole 50 bases in a single season, contributing to the San Diego Padres' success.

Pitching Perfection

1981

Nolan Ryan achieved his fifth career no-hitter as the Houston Astros triumphed over the Los Angeles Dodgers with a commanding 5-0 victory.

Baseball Records Broken

1984

New York Met Rusty Staub etched his name alongside Ty Cobb by hitting home runs as a teenager and in his 40s, solidifying his place in baseball history.

Speedster on the Base Paths

1985

Rickey Henderson made history by stealing his 75th base of the season, setting a new record for the New York Yankees.

Batting and Walking Legend

1989

Wade Boggs of the Boston Red Sox became the first player to achieve 200 hits and 100 walks in four consecutive seasons, showcasing his exceptional skills.

Golf Triumph

2016

In a thrilling playoff, Rory McIlroy from Northern Ireland emerged victorious at the Tour Championship Men's Golf event held at East Lake Golf Club, claiming the largest winner's prize in golf history, a remarkable US$10 million.

Tennis Showdown

2022

Team World achieved a resounding 13-8 victory over Team Europe in the Laver Cup Men's Tennis event in London, marking the retirement of tennis legend Roger Federer.

On This Day - TV, Music, And Films

Symphony Debut

1907

The Helsinki Philharmonic Society premiered Jean Sibelius' magnificent 3rd Symphony, conducted by the composer himself.

Theatrical Premiere

1934

John Van Druten's comedy play "The Distaff Side" made its debut in New York City, bringing laughter to the stage.

Stage Premiere

1935

Maxwell Anderson's play "Winterset" premiered in New York City, captivating audiences with its compelling storyline.

Cannes Film Festival

1947

The 2nd Cannes Film Festival concluded, awarding six different honours, including Best Musical to Vincente Minnelli's "Ziegfeld Follies" and Best Animation to Walt Disney's "Dumbo."

Horror Film Release

1959

Hammer horror film "The Mummy," starring Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing, made its debut in the United Kingdom, sending shivers down the spines of moviegoers.

Musical Premiere

1966

Dmitri Shostakovich's 2nd Cello Concerto premiered in Moscow, enthralling audiences with its musical brilliance.

Chart-Topping Album

1975

Pink Floyd's iconic concept album "Wish You Were Here" soared to the number one spot in the United States, ultimately selling an impressive 13 million copies.

Controversial Talk Show Moment

1980

Comedian Chevy Chase ignited controversy by making defamatory remarks about Cary Grant on the "Tomorrow" show, resulting in a $10 million defamation lawsuit that was later settled out of court.

Musical Release

1995

Virgin Records unveiled David Bowie's 20th studio album, "Outside," marking another chapter in the legendary artist's musical journey.

E Street Band Collaboration

2007

Columbia Records released Bruce Springsteen's 15th studio album, "Magic," crafted in collaboration with the E Street Band, delighting fans with its captivating sound.

Legal Consequences

2018

Comedian Bill Cosby received a sentence of 3 to 10 years in jail for a 2004 sexual assault, becoming the first celebrity to be incarcerated in the #MeToo era, symbolizing a pivotal moment in the pursuit of justice.

Today On History - Birthdays

Henry Pelham

(1694-1754)

Henry Pelham was a British Prime Minister who served as a Whig from 1743 to 1754. He is notably remembered for introducing the Gin Acts, a series of laws aimed at regulating the consumption of gin in England during a period when the spirit's excessive consumption was causing significant societal issues. Born in Laughton, England, Pelham's political career left a lasting impact on the regulation of alcohol in Britain.

Fletcher Christian

(1764 - c. 1790-93)

Fletcher Christian was an English sailor whose name became synonymous with the mutiny on the HMS Bounty. He was born in Eaglesfield, Cumberland, England and led the mutiny against the ship's cruel captain, William Bligh, in 1789. This mutiny has been immortalized in literature and film, and Fletcher Christian's actions have continued to captivate the public's imagination for centuries.

William Faulkner

(1897-1962)

A renowned American author, William Faulkner, was known for his complex and experimental writing style. Born in New Albany, Mississippi, he is most famous for works such as "The Sound and the Fury." Faulkner's literary achievements earned him the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1949, cementing his status as one of the most influential writers of the 20th century.

Dmitri Shostakovich

(1906-1975)

He was a celebrated Russian composer known for his diverse and impactful compositions. Born in St. Petersburg, Russia, his works include "The Gadfly" and "The Nose." Shostakovich's music often reflected the tumultuous political and social climate of his time, and he left a profound mark on the world of classical music.

Ethel Rosenberg

(1915-1953)

Born in New York City, she and her husband, Julius Rosenberg, were accused of espionage and passing atomic secrets to the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Their trial and subsequent execution in 1953 remain a contentious and historically significant chapter in American history.

Phil Rizzuto

(1917-2007)

Phil Rizzuto was an American baseball legend, primarily known for his career as a shortstop with the New York Yankees. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Rizzuto's achievements include 5 MLB All-Star selections, 7 World Series championships, and the AL MVP award in 1950. After retiring as a player, he became a beloved broadcaster for the Yankees.

Robert Muldoon

(1921-1992)

Robert Muldoon was a prominent New Zealand politician who served as the country's Prime Minister from 1975 to 1984. Born in Auckland, he played a key role in shaping New Zealand's political landscape during a critical period in its history.

Barbara Walters

(1929-2022)

Known as the first female nightly news anchor for a network, Barbara Walters was a pioneering American broadcast journalist. In addition to her notable roles on programs such as "Today," "20/20," and "The View," she had a storied career in television journalism, inspiring many young journalists.

Michael Douglas

(78 years old)

Michael Douglas is an American actor whose career has spanned several decades. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, in 1944, he has starred in numerous films, including "Coma," "Wall Street," and "Jewel of the Nile," establishing himself as a versatile and accomplished actor in both dramatic and comedic roles.

Mark Hamill

(71 years old)

Mark Hamill is an American actor best known for his iconic portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise. Born in Oakland, California, in 1951, he has become a beloved figure in the world of science fiction and fantasy cinema, leaving an enduring mark on popular culture.

Christopher Reeve

(1952-2004)

He played Superman in movies such as "Somewhere in Time" and was renowned for his portrayal as Superman. Born in New York City in 1952, he became a cultural icon as the Man of Steel, and his resilience despite a tragic accident later in life remains inspirational today.

Scottie Pippen

(57 years old)

Born in Hamburg, Arkansas, in 1965, Scottie Pippen is an American Basketball Hall of Famer known for his outstanding career. He was a key player in the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships and achieved numerous accolades during his basketball journey, including seven NBA All-Star selections.

Will Smith

(54 years old)

Originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Will Smith is a Grammy Award-winning rapper and an award-winning actor. A multifaceted actor, he has starred in films such as Men in Black, Independence Day, Hitch, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

(53 years old)

A Welsh actress, Catherine Zeta-Jones was born in Swansea, Wales, in 1969. She is most recognized for her work in the movies "Chicago," "The Terminal," and "The Legend of Zorro." She is well-known in Hollywood thanks to her talent and grace.

Hansie Cronje

(1969-2002)

A well-known South African cricket batter and captain, Hansie Cronje was born in Bloemfontein, South Africa, in 1969. The unfortunate turn in his career came in 2000 when he was accused of match-fixing and was given a life ban from cricket, despite having played 188 ODIs and 68 Tests.

On This Day In History - Deaths

Clement VII

(1478-1534)

Clement VII, an Italian Pope who served from 1523 to 1534, passed away at the age of 56, leaving a mark on the papacy during a tumultuous period in history.

Erich Maria Remarque

(1898-1970)

Known for "All Quiet on the Western Front," Erich Maria Remarque died at the age of 72 and left behind a powerful literary legacy.

Coco the Clown

(1900-1974)

Coco the Clown, a Russian-born British clown famous in the mid-20th century, passed away at the age of 73, leaving a smile on the faces of many.

John Bonham

(1948-1980)

John Bonham, the English rock drummer known for his work with Led Zeppelin and the iconic "Whole Lotta Love," tragically died from asphyxiation after heavy alcohol intake at the age of 32.

Mary Astor

(1906-1987)

The American Academy Award-winning actress died of emphysema at 81 after starring in "The Great Lie," "Meet Me In St. Louis," and "The Maltese Falcon."

Klaus Barbie

(1913-1991)

Klaus Barbie, the infamous German Gestapo chief known as the "Butcher of Lyon," died of cancer at the age of 77, leaving behind a dark legacy.

Wangari Maathai

(1940-2011)

Wangari Maathai, the Kenyan environmentalist and political activist, founder of the Green Belt Movement, and recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize (2004), passed away at 71 from ovarian cancer, leaving a lasting impact on environmental conservation and peace.

Andy Williams

(1927-2012)

A rich musical legacy was left behind by Andy Williams, the American pop singer known for songs like "Moon River" and "Days of Wine and Roses." Williams died of bladder cancer at 84 years old.

Arnold Palmer

(1929-2016)

With seven major titles, including the US Masters championship, Arnold Palmer left an indelible mark on the world of golf after passing away at 87 due to heart failure.

