Today in History 24 September: What Happened on this Day

September 24 is the 267th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 98 days remain until the end of the year. Numerous remarkable occurrences, both big and small, have shaped our world today.

From historical milestones and scientific discoveries to cultural moments and notable birthdays, this day has a rich tapestry of stories to uncover.

On This Day In History- Events

Christopher Columbus's Second Voyage

1493

Christopher Columbus embarked on his second expedition to the New World, setting sail with a formidable fleet of 17 ships.

The Siege of Vienna by Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent

1529

In 1529, Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his formidable Ottoman troops arrived in Vienna, marking the commencement of a significant siege.

The Expulsion of Jews from French America

1683

In 1683, King Louis XIV issued a decree to expel all Jews from French possessions in the Americas.

The Treaty of Altranstädt

1706

The Treaty of Altranstädt in 1706 witnessed Charles XII of Sweden and August II of Saxony. In this treaty, Augustus renounced his claims to the Polish throne and his alliance with Russia.

John Jay's Nomination as the First Chief Justice

1789

President George Washington nominated John Jay as the inaugural Chief Justice in 1789.

James Brooke's Acquisition of Sarawak

1841

British adventurer James Brooke successfully obtained lands around the Sarawak River from the Sultan of Brunei in 1841.

Alfred Deakin's Assumption of Office as Australian Prime Minister

1903

In 1903, Alfred Deakin succeeded Edmund Barton as the Prime Minister of Australia.

Lt. James Doolittle's Historic All-Instrument Flight

1929

Lieutenant James Doolittle accomplished a historic feat in aviation history in 1929 by guiding a Consolidated N-Y-2 Biplane over Mitchell Field in New York in the first-ever all-instrument flight.

Operation Magic Carpet's Conclusion

1950

Operation Magic Carpet concluded in 1950 after successfully transporting 45,000 Yemenite Jews to Israel.

KFC's First Franchise Opening in Salt Lake City

1952

The American fast-food restaurant chain "KFC" (Kentucky Fried Chicken) opened its inaugural franchise in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Patricia Hearst's Sentencing and Pardon

1976

American newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst is sentenced to seven years for her involvement in a 1974 bank robbery. She was later released after 22 months by US President Jimmy Carter and ultimately pardoned by US President Bill Clinton in 2001.

Iraq's Invasion of French and Dutch Missions in Kuwait

1990

In 1990, Iraq invaded the French and Dutch missions in Kuwait, prompting French President François Mitterrand to denounce the action as a violation of international law. Meanwhile, a US warship intercepts an Iraqi-flagged tanker bound for the port of Basrah.

Saddam Hussein's Intentions

1990

In 1990, Saddam Hussein declared his willingness to launch a preemptive strike and damage oil fields in the region if Iraq was provoked.

F.W. de Klerk's Meeting with George H. W. Bush

1990

South African President F.W. de Klerk meets with US President George H. W. Bush in Washington, D.C. in 1990.

Norodom Sihanouk's Reinstatement as King of Cambodia

1993

In 1993, Norodom Sihanouk was once again installed as the King of Cambodia.

Formation of the National League for Democracy

1994

Aung San Suu Kyi and various others came together in 1994 to form the National League for Democracy, aimed at combating dictatorship in Myanmar.

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Signing

1996

US President Bill Clinton signed the "Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty" at the United Nations in 1996.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's Controversial Speech at Columbia University

2007

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad delivered a controversial speech on the campus of Columbia University in 2007.

Pope Francis's Historic Address to the US Congress

2015

In 2015, Pope Francis became the first pope to address the US Congress, citing Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., Thomas Merton, and Dorothy Day as his American heroes.

The Opening of Pakyong Airport, India's 100th Airport

2018

In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Pakyong Airport, India's 100th airport, located in the Himalayan mountains at an elevation of 1,400 meters.

Nancy Pelosi's Announcement of an Impeachment Inquiry into President Donald Trump

2019

In 2019, Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump, alleging that he attempted to enlist a foreign power for his political gain.

Spain's Supreme Court Ruling on Francisco Franco's Burial

2019

In 2019, Spain's Supreme Court ruled that the body of dictator Francisco Franco could be removed from the state mausoleum, the Valley of the Fallen, to a municipal cemetery.

UK Supreme Court's Ruling on the Suspension of Parliament

2019

In 2019, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the suspension of the UK parliament for five weeks by Boris Johnson's Conservative government was unlawful.

Today In History - Sports

Cornelius Vanderbilt's Pioneering Yacht Trip Around the World

1853

In 1853, Cornelius Vanderbilt embarked on the first-ever round-the-world trip by yacht.

Babe Ruth's Record-Breaking Home Run Season

1919

In 1919, Boston Red Sox slugger Babe Ruth set a Major League Baseball season home run record with 28 homers, achieved against Yankee Bob Shawkey in a 2-1 loss at the Polo Grounds in New York City.

Rogers Hornsby's National League Home Run Record

1922

In 1922, St. Louis Cardinals' future Baseball Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby set a National League home run record at 42.

Joe Namath's Touchdown Feat

1972

In 1972, NY Jet Joe Namath passed for six touchdowns against the Baltimore Colts in a game that ended 44-34.

Al Kaline's 3,000th Hit

1974

In 1974, Al Kaline of the Detroit Tigers became the 12th player in baseball history to achieve 3,000 hits.

Ron Guidry's Remarkable Season

1978

In 1978, Ron Guidry defeated the Cleveland team 4-0, raising his record to 23-3 with an exceptional ERA of 1.74.

Pete Rose's Consistency

1979

In 1979, Pete Rose reached the milestone of 200 hits in a season for the tenth time in his career.

Dale Murphy's Dual Achievement

1983

In 1983, Braves' Dale Murphy became the sixth player to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in a single season.

Cricket Debut of Shoaib Mohammad

1983

In 1983, Shoaib Mohammad, son of champion Pakistan batsman Hanif Mohammad, made his Test cricket debut, scoring 6 runs in a drawn 2nd Test against India in Jullundur. He went on to play 45 Tests.

Andre Dawson's Remarkable Inning

1985

In 1985, Montreal Expo Andre Dawson became the ninth player in history to drive in six runs in a single inning (the fifth). Additionally, he joins Willey McCovey as the only player to hit two home runs in an inning, a feat he accomplished twice.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee's Heptathlon Triumph

1988

In 1988, American heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee set a new world record of 7,291 points to win the gold medal at the Seoul Olympics. East Germans Sabine John and Anke Behmer take the minor medals.

Matt Biondi's Speed in Swimming

1988

In 1988, American swimmer Matt Biondi set a world record with a time of 22.14 seconds to win the 50m freestyle gold medal at the Seoul Olympics. This marks his fourth of five gold medals during the Games.

Ben Johnson's Swift Record and Disqualification

1988

In 1988, Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson broke his own 100m world record with a blazing time of 9.79 seconds at the Seoul Olympics. However, he was disqualified three days later for using the drug stanozolol, with Carl Lewis awarded the gold and a new world record of 9.92 seconds.

Dave Winfield's Age-Defying Achievement

1992

In 1992, Toronto's Dave Winfield, at the age of 40, became the oldest player to reach 100 RBIs in a single season.

LeBron James's Statement on President Donald Trump

2017

In 2017, LeBron James publicly criticised President Donald Trump, referring to him as "U Bum" in a tweet, in response to Trump's comments about Stephen Curry.

NFL Players' Protest Against President Donald Trump's Comments

2017

In 2017, NFL players engaged in various forms of protest, including kneeling, locking arms, or remaining in their dressing rooms during the national anthem. These actions are in response to comments made by President Donald Trump.

On This Day - TV, Music, And Films

Premiere of "Elmer the Great" Musical Play

1928

The bustling city of New York witnessed the grand premiere of "Elmer the Great," a musical play penned by none other than the celebrated George M. Cohan and the illustrious Ring Lardner. This remarkable event marked a momentous occasion in the world of entertainment, as audiences were treated to a captivating theatrical experience that showcased the talents of these two brilliant minds. The play, with its enchanting blend of music, humour, and drama, left an indelible mark on the hearts of theatregoers, setting the stage for a memorable era in musical theatre.

Noël Coward's "Private Lives" Premiere

1930

London's West End was graced with the debut of "Private Lives," an iconic play crafted by the incomparable Noël Coward. The premiere of this theatrical masterpiece marked a cultural milestone, as audiences were transported into a world of witty repartee, sparkling humour, and complex human relationships. Coward's clever dialogue and astute observations about love and marriage captivated theatre enthusiasts, cementing his reputation as a playwright of exceptional talent and insight.

"The Judy Garland Special" and "Ford Star Jubilee" Series

1955

Television history was made with the commencement of "The Judy Garland Special," which served as the inaugural episode of the anthology performance series known as "Ford Star Jubilee." This groundbreaking series brought together the unparalleled talent of Judy Garland and the innovative concept of showcasing top-tier entertainers. Viewers were treated to a visual and auditory feast, as the series aimed to set new standards for television entertainment, leaving an indelible mark on the medium's evolution.

Release of "Jailhouse Rock" by Elvis Presley

1957

The King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley, unleashed a cultural phenomenon with the release of his iconic single "Jailhouse Rock." This timeless rock and roll classic not only dominated the charts but also earned the distinguished title of Billboard's Song of the Year in 1957. Elvis's electrifying performance and the song's irresistible beat forever etched it into the annals of music history, solidifying his status as a music legend.

Premiere of "60 Minutes"

1968

Television journalism reached new heights with the premiere of "60 Minutes" on CBS. This groundbreaking news magazine program revolutionized the way news was delivered to the American public. Known for its in-depth investigative reporting, incisive interviews, and compelling storytelling, "60 Minutes" quickly became a trusted source of information and a cornerstone of television journalism. Its enduring impact continues to shape the media landscape to this day.

Revival of "Oh! Calcutta!"

1976

The lights of Broadway shone brightly as the revival of "Oh! Calcutta!" graced the stage at the Edison Theater in New York City. What followed was nothing short of theatrical history, as this production embarked on a remarkable journey, running for a staggering 5,959 performances. With its bold and uninhibited exploration of human sexuality and relationships, "Oh! Calcutta!" captured the spirit of its time, becoming Broadway's longest-running musical revue and a cultural touchstone of the 1970s.

TV Adaptation of Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice"

1995

Television audiences were transported to the world of Jane Austen's timeless novel "Pride and Prejudice" when a captivating TV adaptation made its debut on BBC One. Starring Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth in the iconic roles of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy, this adaptation enchanted viewers with its faithful interpretation of Austen's classic tale of love, class, and societal norms. It quickly became a beloved classic in its own right, continuing to charm audiences around the world.

Premiere of "The Big Bang Theory"

2007

The laughter and intellect collided in the hilarious and endearing world of "The Big Bang Theory." Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady and starring Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, and Kaley Cuoco, this beloved sitcom made its debut on CBS. It followed the lives of a group of socially awkward but brilliant scientists, capturing the hearts of viewers with its sharp wit, relatable characters, and clever humour. "The Big Bang Theory" went on to become a cultural phenomenon, leaving an indelible mark on television comedy.

Premiere of "The Social Network" Film

2010

The New York Film Festival bore witness to the premiere of "The Social Network," a film directed by David Fincher and starring Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, and Justin Timberlake. This cinematic masterpiece delved into the tumultuous creation and rise of Facebook, offering a captivating glimpse into the world of technology and social media. With its gripping storytelling and standout performances, "The Social Network" became a critical and commercial success, earning accolades and paving the way for a new era of film exploring the digital age.

Premiere of "Black-ish"

2014

"Black-ish," a US sitcom created by Kenya Barris and featuring a stellar cast led by Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, made its debut. The series provided a fresh and insightful perspective on contemporary African-American family life, addressing social and cultural issues with humour and heart. "Black-ish" not only entertained audiences but also contributed to important conversations, earning acclaim for its portrayal of relevant and relatable themes.

Record-Breaking Instagram Milestone by David Attenborough

2020

In the digital age, naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough achieved a remarkable feat by breaking Jennifer Aniston's record as the fastest person to reach 1 million followers on Instagram. This milestone not only highlighted the enduring appeal of Attenborough's work but also demonstrated the power of social media as a platform for raising awareness about environmental and conservation issues.

Today On History - Birthdays

Girolamo Cardano

1501

Girolamo Cardano, an Italian mathematician and astrologer renowned for his groundbreaking work "Ars Magna" published in 1545, was born in the historic city of Pavia, Italy. His contributions to mathematics and astrology continue to influence scholars and enthusiasts to this day.

Albrecht von Wallenstein

1583

Albrecht von Wallenstein, a Bohemian-German general and statesman, emerged as a central figure during the tumultuous period of the Thirty Years' War. Born in Heřmanice, Kingdom of Bohemia in the Holy Roman Empire, Wallenstein's strategic brilliance and political influence left an indelible mark on European history.

Johan de Witt

1625

Johan de Witt, a Dutch statesman who served as the Grand Pensionary of Holland from 1653 to 1672, was born in the picturesque city of Dordrecht, Netherlands. His political acumen and leadership played a pivotal role during a crucial phase in Dutch history.

John Marshall

1755

John Marshall, the fourth Chief Justice of the United States who served an astonishing 34 years in that role from 1801 to 1835, was born in the historic town of Germantown, Virginia. His judicial decisions profoundly shaped American jurisprudence.

Lottie Dod

1871

Lottie Dod, a British all-around athlete celebrated for her exceptional achievements in tennis, including multiple Wimbledon championships, was born in the charming town of Bebington, England. Her sporting prowess made her a trailblazer in women's sports.

Scott Fitzgerald

1896

Scott Fitzgerald, the illustrious American author renowned for his literary classics such as "The Great Gatsby" and his complex relationship with Zelda Fitzgerald, came into the world in the city of St. Paul, Minnesota. His literary contributions continue to captivate readers and scholars alike.

Howard Florey

1898

Howard Florey, an Australian pathologist and pharmacologist, left an indelible mark on the field of medicine by purifying penicillin, a breakthrough that earned him the Nobel Prize in 1945. He was born in the vibrant city of Adelaide, South Australia.

Ayatollah Khomeini

1902

Ayatollah Khomeini, a towering figure in Iranian history, played a pivotal role as the supreme leader of Iran from 1979 to 1989 and as a central figure in the Iranian Revolution of 1979. Born in Khomeyn, Persia, his influence extended far beyond Iran's borders.

Konstantin Chernenko

1911

Konstantin Chernenko, who assumed the role of General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in 1984, was born in Bolshaya Tes, Yeniseysk Governorate, Russian Empire. His leadership during a critical period in Soviet history left a lasting impact.

Jim Henson

1936

Jim Henson, the visionary American puppeteer, artist, screenwriter, and filmmaker, is best known for creating beloved characters such as "The Muppets" and contributing to iconic shows like "Sesame Street" and "The Muppet Show." His creative legacy endures, bringing joy to generations.

Linda McCartney

1941

Linda McCartney, an American photographer, musician (Wings), and the first wife of legendary musician Paul McCartney, was born in the vibrant city of New York. Her artistic talents and contributions to the world of music continue to be celebrated.

Phil Hartman

1948

Phil Hartman, a Canadian-American actor renowned for his versatile talents and memorable roles in "NewsRadio," "The Simpsons," "Saturday Night Live," and "Pee-wee's Playhouse," was born in Brantford, Ontario. His comedic brilliance left a profound impact on the world of entertainment.

On This Day In History - Deaths

Paracelsus

1541

Paracelsus, a Swiss physician and alchemist known for his pioneering work in fields such as zinc and laudanum, passed away at the age of 47. His contributions to medicine and alchemy continue to be studied and celebrated.

Henry Hardinge

1856

Henry Hardinge, a British army officer and statesman who served as the 1st Viscount Hardinge of Lahore and as Governor-General of India, passed away at the age of 71. His leadership during a critical period in India's history left a lasting legacy.

Brahmarishi Hussain Sha

1981

Brahmarishi Hussain Sha, an Indian religious leader and scholar who held a prominent position as the head of Sri Viswa Viznana Vidya Adhyatmika Peetham in Pithapuram, passed away at the age of 76. His spiritual teachings and influence continue to resonate.

Dr. Seuss (Theodor Geisel)

1991

Dr. Seuss, the beloved American children's author renowned for timeless classics like "The Cat in the Hat" and "Green Eggs and Ham," succumbed to cancer at the age of 87. His whimsical stories and imaginative characters continue to enchant generations of young readers.

