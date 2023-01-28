Today In History, 28 January: What Happened On This Day

Today in History, 28 January: As the first month of 2023 nears its end, let's take a look at its historical significance.

Today is 28 January, an ordinary winter day of January on the surface. However, 28th January holds a pivotal place in world history.

Keep reading to find out what happened on this day (Jan. 28) in sports, politics and art, along with famous birthdays and deaths in world history.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1547, Edward VI succeeded his father, Henry VIII, as King of England and Ireland.

In 1846, the British won the Battle of Aliwal against Sikhs led by Ranjodh Singh Majithia during the First Anglo-Sikh War.

In 1896, Walter Arnold of East Peckham received the world’s first speeding ticket after his 1896 Arnold Benz Motor Carriage was pulled over by a cop on a bicycle for speeding at 8 mph (13 km/h), way above the limit of 2 mph (3.2 km/h).

In 1915, the United States Coast Guard was created.

In 1933, the name "Pakistan" was coined by Choudhry Rahmat Ali and gradually accepted by Muslims in the Indian sub-continent, who use it to push for a separate Muslim country in South Asia.

In 1935, Iceland became the first country to legalize abortion.

In 1958, the Lego toy company patented the design of its Lego bricks.

In 1986, the Space shuttle challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, immediately killing all 7 crew members.

Sports Events Today

In 2017, American tennis icon Serena Williams defeated her older sister Venus Williams 6–4, 6–4 to win her 7th Australian title and record 23rd Grand Slam event singles victory.

In 2018, Roger Federer defeated Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to win his record 20th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1813, English author Jane Austen's classic "Pride and Prejudice" was published by Thomas Egerton in the United Kingdom.

In 1956, American singer and entertainer Elvis Presley, also called the "king of rock and roll," made his first national television appearance.

In 1998, Italian painter and sculptor, Michelangelo's iconic painting "Christ & the Woman of Samaria" sold for $7.4 million.

Notable Deaths On This Day

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 814 Charlemagne, King of the Franks, the Lombards and the Emperor of Rome, who led Europe out of devolution, spread Christianity and brought prosperity to his kingdoms 2 1547 Henry VIII, King of England from 1509 to 1547 and known for separating the Church of England from the Roman Catholic Church 3 1939 William Butler Yeats, Irish poet, dramatist and author who is considered one of the greatest 20th century poets of the English language and received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1923 4 1988 Klaus Fuchs, German physicist and spy who provided crucial information from the Manhattan Project, which developed the first atomic bomb, to the Soviet Union

Famous Birthdays On This Day

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 1457 Henry VII, King of England and Lord of Ireland who was the first monarch of the House of Tudor and became known for his cunning and greed 2 1865 Lala Lajpat Rai, Indian author, freedom fighter and politician who was known as the “Lion of Punjab” for his fierce yet non-violent oppostition of the British Raj 3 1899 Kodandera Madappa Cariappa, Indian military officer and the first chief of staff of the Indian Army after independence 4 1912 Jackson Pollock, American artist who was a major figure in the abstract expressionist movement and was known for his “Drip technique” 5 1978 Gianluigi Buffon, Italian footballer who’s widely regared as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time and led his team to victory in the 2006 FIFA World Cup 6 1981 Elijah Wood, American actor best known for playing the lead character Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy 7 1985 J. Cole, American rapper considered one of the most influential singers of the decade for his songs “Middle Child’ and “Crooked Smile”

