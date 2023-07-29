Today in History, 29 July: What Happened on this Day

Historical Events

1279

Letter from Kublai Khan to the Japanese Emperor

In 1279, Kublai Khan, the founder of the Yuan dynasty and ruler of the Mongol Empire, dispatched a letter to the Japanese Emperor, likely Emperor Kameyama. The letter sought to establish diplomatic relations and initiate trade between the Yuan dynasty and Japan. During this time, Kublai Khan had already successfully conquered China, and he sought to expand his empire's influence further into Japan. However, despite the diplomatic effort, the Japanese court did not respond positively to the letter. Japan's rejection of the emissaries from the Mongol Yuan dynasty set the stage for future tensions and hostilities between the two powers. This ultimately culminated in the two ill-fated Mongol invasions of Japan in 1274 and 1281, known as the Mongol Invasions, which were both repelled by the Japanese and became important events in Japanese history.

1563

Five emissaries dispatched by Kublai Khan from the Mongol Yuan dynasty are beheaded by Japan

In 1563, a significant event occurred between Japan and the Mongol Yuan dynasty, illustrating the long-standing tensions between the two powers. Five emissaries sent by Kublai Khan were dispatched to Japan in an attempt to improve relations and establish diplomatic ties. However, rather than being welcomed, the emissaries were met with hostility and were tragically beheaded by the Japanese authorities. This act further escalated the animosity between the two nations, solidifying their historical enmity and leading to future conflicts.

1567

Coronation of James VI

In 1567, James VI was crowned King of Scots at Stirling, Scotland. He was the son of Mary, Queen of Scots, and his ascension to the throne marked a crucial moment in Scottish history. James VI later became James I of England in 1603, after the death of Queen Elizabeth I, uniting the crowns of England and Scotland under a single monarch. This event played a pivotal role in shaping the future of the British Isles and the relations between the two nations.

1588

Defeat of the Spanish Armada

The year 1588 saw a significant naval conflict between England and Spain known as the Battle of Gravelines. During this battle, the English fleet, led by commanders such as Sir Francis Drake, inflicted heavy damage on the formidable Spanish Armada, which had been assembled by King Philip II of Spain. The defeat of the Spanish Armada marked a turning point in European history. It not only preserved England's independence from Spanish invasion but also weakened Spain's dominance as a global superpower. The event had far-reaching implications for the balance of power in Europe and the broader course of history.

1609

Samuel de Champlain shoots and kills two Iroquois chiefs at Ticonderoga, New York

In 1609, Samuel de Champlain, a French explorer and cartographer, embarked on a journey through what is now known as New York. During this expedition, Champlain encountered a group of Iroquois warriors near Ticonderoga. A skirmish ensued, and Champlain, in an act of self-defense, shot and killed two Iroquois chiefs. This incident set the stage for centuries of conflict between the French colonizers and the Iroquois Confederacy, which was a powerful alliance of Native American tribes in the northeastern part of North America.

1884

Society of Independent Artists founded in Paris by Albert Dubois-Pillet, Odilon Redon, Georges Seurat, and Paul Signac

In 1884, a group of avant-garde artists in Paris, including Albert Dubois-Pillet, Odilon Redon, Georges Seurat, and Paul Signac, founded the Society of Independent Artists. This organization was created as a reaction against the conservative and restrictive art establishment of the time. The Society aimed to provide a platform for artists to exhibit their works freely and without the limitations imposed by traditional art academies and salons. This move was a significant step towards the development of modern art and played a crucial role in shaping the artistic movements of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

1905

Taft-Katsura Agreement

In 1905, during a time of shifting geopolitical dynamics in Asia, a secret agreement was reached between US Secretary of War William Howard Taft and Japanese Prime Minister Katsura Taro. The Taft-Katsura Agreement gave Japan a free hand in Korea while the United States received assurance of non-interference in the Philippines. The agreement reflected the interests of both nations in the region and helped to establish a delicate balance of power. However, the implications of this agreement were felt long-term, as it affected the political landscape in East Asia and contributed to the tensions that would eventually lead to World War II.

1907

Sir Robert Baden-Powell forms Boy Scouts in England

In 1907, British Army officer Robert Baden-Powell founded the Boy Scouts movement in England, aiming to instill a sense of discipline, responsibility, and camaraderie among young boys. The movement quickly spread internationally and became a prominent organization for youth development. The Boy Scouts played a crucial role in teaching practical skills, fostering leadership qualities, and promoting community service among its members. Over the years, the Boy Scouts movement evolved and adapted to changing times, but its core principles remained focused on character development and the importance of being prepared for any challenge life may present.

1921

Adolf Hitler becomes the leader of the National Socialist German Workers Party

In 1921, Adolf Hitler assumed the leadership of the National Socialist German Workers Party (NSDAP), also known as the Nazi Party. Hitler's rise to power marked the beginning of a dark chapter in history, leading to the radicalization and transformation of the party into a powerful political force. Under Hitler's leadership, the Nazi Party would go on to exploit economic hardships, nationalistic sentiments, and anti-Semitic propaganda to gain support from a significant portion of the German population. This eventually culminated in Hitler becoming the Chancellor of Germany in 1933 and the subsequent establishment of a totalitarian regime that would bring devastation and suffering to the world during World War II.

1923

Albert Einstein speaks on pacifism in Berlin

In 1923, the renowned physicist Albert Einstein delivered a speech on pacifism in Berlin, emphasizing the importance of resolving conflicts through peaceful means and advocating for disarmament. Einstein's advocacy for peace and his scientific accomplishments earned him global recognition and respect. Despite the political and social upheavals of the time, his message of peace remained relevant and influential. Einstein's commitment to pacifism and his concerns about the destructive potential of nuclear weapons would later play a significant role in his involvement in the Manhattan Project and his efforts to prevent the use of atomic bombs during World War II.

1933

Police shootout with Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow's gang in Iowa

In 1933, the infamous criminal duo Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow's gang engaged in a police shootout in Iowa, resulting in the death of one gang member, Clyde's brother Buck Barrow, and the capture of another gang member. Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow managed to











1933

Police shootout with Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow's gang in Iowa

In 1933, the infamous criminal duo Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow's gang engaged in a police shootout in Iowa, resulting in the death of one gang member, Clyde's brother Buck Barrow, and the capture of another gang member. Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow managed to escape once again, continuing their crime spree across several states. Their criminal activities, including bank robberies and murders, captured the public's imagination during the Great Depression era. Bonnie and Clyde became legendary figures, often romanticized in popular culture. However, their violent and lawless actions ultimately led to their downfall in a deadly ambush by law enforcement officers in 1934.

1956

Jacques Cousteau's Calypso anchors in 7,500 meters of water (record)

In 1956, the famed oceanographer Jacques Cousteau and his research vessel, the Calypso, achieved a significant feat by anchoring in waters approximately 7,500 meters deep. This marked a world record at the time for anchoring at such extreme depths, allowing Cousteau and his team to conduct groundbreaking marine research and exploration. Cousteau's pioneering work in oceanography and underwater filmmaking helped raise awareness about the importance of ocean conservation and inspired generations of scientists and environmentalists to protect the delicate marine ecosystems of the world.

1958

US President Eisenhower signs into law National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958

In 1958, United States President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act into law, officially establishing the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). This marked a significant milestone in space exploration and research, as NASA became the primary agency responsible for civilian space activities in the United States. The creation of NASA paved the way for numerous historic achievements, including the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs, which eventually culminated in the iconic moon landing by Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin in 1969.

1987

Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream and Jerry Garcia agree on new flavor: Cherry Garcia

In 1987, the popular ice cream company Ben & Jerry's collaborated with Jerry Garcia, the lead guitarist of the Grateful Dead, to create a new ice cream flavor named "Cherry Garcia." The flavor, featuring cherry ice cream with cherries and fudge flakes, quickly became one of the company's most beloved and iconic offerings. The partnership with Jerry Garcia not only brought attention to the ice cream brand but also fostered a sense of community and camaraderie among fans of the Grateful Dead and ice cream enthusiasts alike.

1988

Gorbachev pushes a plan to elect a Soviet president and parliament in March 1989

In 1988, Mikhail Gorbachev, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, proposed a plan to introduce significant political reforms in the country. The plan aimed to establish direct elections for both the Soviet president and parliament, marking a departure from the previous system of single-party rule. Gorbachev's reforms, known as "glasnost" (openness) and "perestroika" (restructuring), sought to bring transparency and accountability to the Soviet government and promote economic restructuring. However, these reforms also unintentionally accelerated the dissolution of the Soviet Union, leading to the eventual end of the Cold War and the emergence of new independent states in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

2015

Flight MH370 Disappears

In 2015, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, a passenger aircraft en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, mysteriously disappeared with 239 people on board. The plane's disappearance sparked one of the most extensive and costly search operations in aviation history, involving multiple countries and international organizations. Despite extensive efforts, the wreckage of the aircraft remained elusive, and the cause of the disappearance remains unknown. The incident prompted widespread debates and discussions about aviation safety and the need for improved tracking systems to prevent similar tragedies in the future.







Entertainment

1928

Test footage first created for Walt Disney's "Steamboat Willie" with Mickey Mouse

In 1928, an iconic moment in film and television history occurred when test footage was created for the animated short film "Steamboat Willie," featuring the debut of the beloved character Mickey Mouse. This groundbreaking animated short, produced by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, marked the first appearance of Mickey Mouse, who would later become one of the most recognizable and enduring symbols of popular culture worldwide. "Steamboat Willie" was not only the first Mickey Mouse cartoon but also one of the first animated films to synchronize sound with the animation, making it a significant milestone in the development of the animation industry. The success of this short film paved the way for the Walt Disney Studios to produce numerous animated classics, solidifying Mickey Mouse's status as an iconic figure in the world of entertainment.

1954

Publication of "Fellowship of the Ring" 1st volume of "Lord of the Rings" by J. R. R. Tolkien by George Allen and Unwin in London

On July 29, 1954, the world was introduced to the enchanting realm of Middle-earth when the first volume of "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, titled "The Fellowship of the Ring," was published by George Allen and Unwin in London. The book, authored by the British writer J. R. R. Tolkien, would go on to become one of the most influential and beloved works of fantasy literature in history. "The Fellowship of the Ring" sets the stage for the epic quest of a diverse group of characters, including Frodo Baggins, Gandalf, and Aragorn, as they embark on a perilous journey to destroy the One Ring and thwart the dark lord Sauron's malevolent plans. Tolkien's intricate world-building, complex characters, and masterful storytelling have captivated readers for generations, making "The Lord of the Rings" an enduring cultural phenomenon and a cornerstone of modern fantasy literature.

1957

Jack Paar's "The Tonight Show" premieres on NBC

Music History:

On July 29, 1957, late-night television entertainment took a significant leap with the premiere of "The Tonight Show," hosted by Jack Paar. The show debuted on the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) and quickly became an influential platform for showcasing popular culture, entertainment, and celebrity interviews. Jack Paar's tenure as the host of "The Tonight Show" from 1957 to 1962 brought a more intimate and conversational style to late-night television, which was a departure from the typical game show format prevalent at the time. The show's format and success laid the groundwork for its future hosts, most notably Johnny Carson, who would take the reins and lead "The Tonight Show" to become an iconic and enduring institution of American television.

1961

Bob Dylan is not seriously injured in a car accident in New York City

In the summer of 1961, the music world held its breath when the influential folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan was involved in a serious car accident in New York City. Fortunately, Dylan was not seriously injured, but the accident prompted him to take a break from performing for several months. During his recovery, Dylan continued to write and reflect on his artistry, leading to a significant shift in his songwriting style and musical direction. His subsequent works showcased a more introspective and poetic approach, solidifying his reputation as one of the most iconic and influential musicians of the 20th century. Bob Dylan's ability to continually reinvent himself and create thought-provoking and timeless music earned him numerous accolades, including the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016, making him the first songwriter to receive such an honor.

1980

David Bowie stars in a dramatic stage play "The Elephant Man" at the Auditorium Theater in Denver, Colorado

On July 29, 1980, the world-renowned musician and performer David Bowie took on a new artistic challenge by starring in the dramatic stage play "The Elephant Man." The play, written by Bernard Pomerance, is based on the life of Joseph Merrick, a severely disfigured man who lived in the late 19th century. Bowie's performance as Merrick, without the aid of elaborate makeup or prosthetics, showcased his versatility and talent as a performer beyond his already established success in the music industry. Bowie's portrayal of "The Elephant Man" received critical acclaim, demonstrating his ability to captivate audiences across different artistic mediums. This theatrical endeavor further solidified David Bowie's reputation as an innovative and multifaceted artist, leaving a lasting impact on both the music and theatrical worlds.

1985

Music History - Singer Tina Turner films the music video for the song “One Of The Living” at Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

In 1985, the legendary singer Tina Turner added another milestone to her illustrious career by filming the music video for the song "One Of The Living." The song was featured in the post-apocalyptic action film "Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome," in which Turner co-starred alongside Mel Gibson. The music video, shot at the historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, showcased Turner's electrifying performance and dynamic stage presence, further solidifying her reputation as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll." "One Of The Living" received critical acclaim and earned Tina Turner a Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance, cementing her status as one of the greatest female vocalists in music history.

2001

The Princess Diaries

"The Princess Diaries," starring Anne Hathaway (in her film debut), featuring Julie Andrews, and directed by Garry Marshall, premieres at the El Capitan theater in Hollywood

On July 29, 2001, the heartwarming and comedic fairy tale film "The Princess Diaries" made its debut at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Directed by Garry Marshall and based on the novel of the same name by Meg Cabot, the film starred a young Anne Hathaway in her film debut as Mia Thermopolis, a socially awkward teenager who discovers she is the heir to the throne of a small European kingdom. Julie Andrews, the beloved star of classic films like "Mary Poppins" and "The Sound of Music," played the role of Queen Clarisse Renaldi, Mia's royal grandmother. "The Princess Diaries" became a box office success and earned praise for its heartwarming story, charming performances, and messages of self-acceptance and empowerment. The film's popularity led to a sequel and left a lasting impact on its audience, especially young viewers who were inspired by the story's messages of inner beauty and finding one's true identity.

2019

#1 in the Charts

Record for the longest run at the top of the US singles chart made by country rap single "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X remixed with Billy Ray Cyrus, No. 1 for 17 weeks

In 2019, the music world witnessed a historic moment as the country rap single "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, achieved a remarkable feat by topping the US singles chart for an unprecedented 17 consecutive weeks. The song's catchy blend of country and hip-hop elements, coupled with Lil Nas X's viral social media campaign, helped it gain massive popularity among diverse audiences. The remix featuring country music icon Billy Ray Cyrus further fueled its success and transcended genre boundaries, becoming a cultural phenomenon. "Old Town Road" dominated airwaves, streaming platforms, and social media, capturing the zeitgeist and reflecting the evolving landscape of music consumption in the digital age.

Notable Birthdays

Notable Birthdays:

Walter Hunt (1796-1859) - American inventor known for inventing the safety pin and contributing to the development of the sewing machine. He was born in Martinsburg, New York, and his innovations have had a lasting impact on various industries, particularly in textiles and fashion.

Benito Mussolini (1883-1945) - The Fascist Italian dictator who ruled from 1922 to 1943. Born in Predappio, Forlì, Italy, Mussolini played a significant role in shaping the political landscape of Italy during the early 20th century. His regime's alliance with Nazi Germany during World War II led to his downfall and eventual death.

Vladimir Zworykin (1888-1982) - Russian-American inventor renowned for his work in the development of television and the cathode ray tube. Born in Murom, Russian Empire, Zworykin's contributions revolutionized the way information and entertainment are transmitted and consumed worldwide.

J. R. D. Tata (1904) - Indian industrialist and a key figure in the Tata Group, one of India's largest and most influential conglomerates. His leadership and vision significantly contributed to the growth of Indian industry and philanthropy.

Clara Bow (1905-1965) - An iconic American silent screen actress known as the "It Girl." Born in Brooklyn, New York, Bow's vivacious personality and acting talent made her one of the most prominent stars of the 1920s.

Dag Hammarskjöld (1905-1961) - Swedish public servant and the 2nd Secretary-General of the United Nations from 1953 to 1961. Born in Jönköping, Sweden, Hammarskjöld was a dedicated diplomat and peacemaker who was posthumously awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1961.

Erich Priebke (1913-2013) - German Nazi SS commander and war criminal responsible for the Ardeatine massacre of 335 Italians in Rome. Born in Hennigsdorf, Prussia, Germany, Priebke's actions during World War II led to his eventual trial and imprisonment.

Elizabeth Short (1924-1947) - An American victim in the infamous Black Dahlia murder case. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, her tragic and unsolved murder captured public attention and became a prominent part of American crime history.

Ted Lindsay (1925-2019) - Canadian Hockey Hall of Fame left wing known for his outstanding career with the Detroit Red Wings. Born in Renfrew, Ontario, Lindsay was not only a skilled player but also a pioneer in the formation of the NHL Players Association.

Li Ka-shing (born 1928) - Hong Kong-Chinese business magnate and entrepreneur, the chairman of CK Holdings. Born in Chao'an, Guangdong, China, Li Ka-shing's business empire spans various sectors and has made him one of the wealthiest individuals in the world.

Charles Schwab (born 1937) - American investor and entrepreneur, the founder of the Charles Schwab Corporation. Born in Sacramento, California, Schwab's innovations in the financial industry have transformed how individuals invest and manage their finances.

Peter Jennings (1938-2005) - Canadian-American news anchor known for his work on ABC Evening News. Born in Toronto, Ontario, Jennings was a respected figure in broadcast journalism and covered numerous major events during his career.

Geddy Lee (born 1953) - Canadian rock vocalist and bassist, known as a member of the legendary band Rush. Born in Toronto, Ontario, Geddy Lee's distinctive voice and bass-playing skills have contributed to Rush's iconic status in the world of rock music.

Fumio Kishida (born 1957) - Japanese politician who served as the Prime Minister of Japan from 2021. Born in Tokyo, Japan, Kishida has played a vital role in Japan's politics and international relations.

Sanjay Dutt (born 1959) - Indian actor known for his work in Bollywood films, including the critically acclaimed "Vaastav." Born in Bombay, India, Dutt's acting career has spanned several decades and garnered him a massive fan following.

Martina McBride (born 1966) - American country singer and songwriter famous for hit songs like "Independence Day" and "This One's For The Girls." Born in Sharon, Kansas, McBride's powerful vocals and meaningful lyrics have earned her numerous accolades in the country music scene

Notable Death

Philip I (1052-1108) - King of the Franks from 1060 to 1108, whose reign saw significant challenges and conflicts. He passed away at the age of 56, leaving behind a complex legacy in the history of the Franks.

William Wilberforce (1759-1833) - British politician and philanthropist known for leading the movement to abolish the transatlantic slave trade. His tireless efforts and advocacy for social justice played a pivotal role in the eventual passing of the Slave Trade Act of 1807. Wilberforce died at the age of 73, having left an enduring impact on the fight against slavery.

Robert Schumann (1810-1856) - Renowned German pianist, composer, and music critic, known for his contributions to Romantic music. His compositions, including the famous "Humoresque," have had a profound influence on classical music. Schumann's untimely death at the age of 46 marked a significant loss to the world of music.

Agostino Depretis (1813-1887) - Italian statesman who served multiple terms as Prime Minister of Italy. His political career spanned several decades and played a crucial role in shaping Italy's political landscape during the late 19th century. Depretis passed away at the age of 74.

Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890) - Iconic Dutch artist and pioneer of Expressionism, known for masterpieces such as "The Potato Eaters," "Irises," and "Sunflowers." Tragically, van Gogh took his own life at the age of 37, but his posthumous fame and impact on the art world have been immense.

Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar (1820-1891) - A prominent Indian social reformer, educationist, and freedom fighter. Vidyasagar played a key role in advocating for women's education and widow remarriage, and his efforts significantly contributed to social reform in India.

Herbert Marcuse (1898-1979) - Influential German-American communist philosopher, known for his works such as "One-Dimensional Man" and "Eros & Civilization." Marcuse's ideas had a profound impact on critical theory and political philosophy. He died at the age of 81.

Vladimir Zworykin (1888-1982) - Russian-American inventor who made significant contributions to the development of television and the cathode ray tube. His inventions revolutionized the field of electronics and had a lasting impact on media and entertainment. Zworykin passed away at the age of 94.

David Niven (1910-1983) - British actor celebrated for his roles in films like "Around the World in 80 Days" and "The Pink Panther." Niven's talent and charm made him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. He died at the age of 73 in Switzerland due to complications from Lou Gehrig's disease.

Dorothy Hodgkin (1910-1994) - Distinguished British biochemist known for her pioneering work in protein crystallography, particularly in determining the structure of vitamin B12. Hodgkin's groundbreaking research earned her the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1964. She died at the age of 84 due to a stroke.

Aruna Asaf Ali (1909-1996) - Indian independence movement activist and freedom fighter, remembered for her courage and leadership during India's struggle for independence from British rule.

Jerome Robbins (1918-1998) - Accomplished American theater and ballet choreographer and director, known for his work on iconic productions like "West Side Story" and "Peter Pan." Robbins passed away shortly after suffering a stroke at the age of 79.

Johnny Walker (1920-2003) - Indian comedian and actor, born as Badruddin Jamaluddin Qazi. He was a beloved figure in Indian entertainment, known for his humorous performances in numerous films.

