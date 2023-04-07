Today in History, 7 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 7 April: Today is the seventh day of April. How about starting this day by knowing about the historical events that happened today? Sounds interesting right? So, let's begin. Today is the day when Louis van Bourbon became the prince-bishop of Luik, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan's fleet reached Cebu, Mississippi Territory was organized, and more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1348, Charles IV formed the first university in central Europe called Prague University.

In 1456, Louis van Bourbon became the prince-bishop of Luik.

In 1509, France declared war on Venice.

In 1521, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan's fleet reached Cebu.

In 1625, Albrecht von Wallenstein was appointed the German supreme commander.

In 1645, Michael Cardozo became the first Jewish lawyer in Brazil.

In 1795, France adopted the meter as the basic measure of length.

In 1798, Mississippi Territory was organized.

In 1934, Mahatma Gandhi suspended his campaign of civil disobedience.

In 2001 Mars Odyssey was launched.

Sports Events Today

In 2003, Syracuse defeated Kansas by 81-78 in the 65th NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

In 2000, South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje was charged by Delhi police for fixing ODI matches against India.

In 2013 Sweden won the 2013 World Men's Curling Championship.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1970, Maggie Smith and John Wayne won Oscars for "Midnight Cowboy" at the 42nd Academy Awards.

In 1970, ‘’The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds’’, starring Joanna Woodward premiered in NYC.

In 2003, Toby Keith and Martina McBride won the 37th CMT Flame worthy Video Music Awards.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1498 Charles VIII of France popularly known as ‘the Affable ‘ was the King of France who ruled from 1483 to 1498. He received the crown when he was 13 years old. 2 1947 Henry Ford was an American industrialist who was the founder of the ‘Ford Motor Company which revolutionized the automobile industry by making it more affordable. 2 1968 James Clark was a British Formula One racing driver from Scotland who won World Championships in 1963 and 1965. 4 1982 Brenda Benet was an American TV and film actor best known for her roles in soap operas like ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘The Young Marrieds’. 5 2014 Peaches Honeyblossom Geldof-Cohen was a British columnist, TV personality, and model best remembered as one of the fashion icons and writer of the ‘Elle Girl’ Magazine’s UK edition.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1593 Mumtaz Mahal was the empress consort of the Mughal Empire from 19th January 1628 to 17th June 1631. She was gifted the Taj Mahal by her husband, Shah Jahan. 2 1904 Cecil Day-Lewis was a British poet and novelist who was one of the prominent poets of the 1930s and was appointed Poet Laureate in 1968. 3 1962 James LeGros is an American actor best known for his roles in the TV series ‘Ally McBeal' and ‘Law & Order’. Working as an actor since the 1980s, he became a prominent figure in independent cinema. 4 1967 Sung Dong-il was a South Korean actor best recognized for his role in the TV drama series 'Eun-ship'. He made his acting debut three years ago and is now one of the established faces of the industry. 5 1995 Cassie Randolph is an American television personality best known for participating in the 23rd season of the popular dating TV reality show ‘The Bachelor’.

Conclusion

So these were the major events that happened on 7th April. We come up with such articles every day. Keep on reading them to stay updated.

Also Read: Today in History (5th April)

Today in History (6th April)