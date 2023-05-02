Today’s Wordle: 682 Hints and Clues of 2 May with Solution for Word Puzzle Game

Hello Wordle lovers,

Wordle is back with a brand new Wordle of the day and we are back with super-interesting Wordle hints for you. Yes, the spark of the game gets enhanced by a cent percent when our thrilling hints help you crack the word. All we aspire to see is that winning scratch you make after you crack the Wordle of the day with the help of our Wordle hints. With this hope, we are back with another set of Wordle hints for Wordle 682, for 2nd May 2023.

Wordle today decided to be kind to its players and thus has come up with a super easy wordle of the day. The Wordle game never misses entertaining its players with hard-to-crack 5 letters English words every day. The Wordle answer today, though, is super easy, but it won’t click until you come across just the right Wordle hints. NYTimes Wordle is a fun game to play when you are bored or just want some adrenaline rush.

Are you ready for our exciting Wordle hints?

Before that, let us know the game better.

Why Is The Game So Popular?

Well, the answer is simple, because it's too tricky to solve without hints. The rules are pretty straightforward.

Every day the word game comes up with a grid, allowing you to make 6 guesses of a 5 letter word.

If any of the letters you put exist in that five-letter word, the box will turn yellow. If the letter is placed exactly in the right box in any of your guesses, it will turn green.

The goal is to crack that one 5-letter word chosen by Wordle within 6 attempts.

How on earth can you crack the exact right word without any external help? Well, that's why we are here, to help you out!

Below are the 5 hints you may need. In case you still fail, we'll not leave your hand.

How to play Wordle?

The NYTimes Wordle is a game that is loved by all age groups. Whether you are a school-going child, a spunky teenager, or a mature adult, all of us desire some Wordle fun in our day. To quench this thirst, NYTimes Wordle comes with a brand new 5-letter word every day. Unlike other games that give you the chance to play unlimited at any time of the day, Wordle gives you only 6 chances to crack the word. If you lose in all of these 6 chances, you will have to wait for the next sunrise for the new word.

Thus, the smart look for hints at Jagran Josh to crack their Wordle challenges in just minutes.

Below are the 5 hints you may need. In case you still fail, we'll not leave your hand. We have also mentioned the Wordle answer at the end

Wordle Hints for Today, 2nd May 2023:

Wordle Hint 1:

The Wordle of the Day has only one vowel.

Wordle Hint 2:

The word either has an “L” or an “M”.

Wordle Hint 3:

The vowel in the word is not an “A” or an “E”.





Wordle Hint 4:

The vowel in the Wordle of the day is placed in the 2nd position.

Wordle Hint 5:

The word ends with either an “X”, “Y”, or a “Z”.







Still wondering what the Wordle answer is?

Here is the super clue:



Wordle Super Clue for WORDLE #682, for 2nd May 2023:

The word rhymes with “BULKY”.

Still wondering what the answer is?

We’ve got you covered.

What’s today’s Wordle answer?

The Wordle answer for Wordle 682, 2nd May is:

SULKY!







Well, this was indeed an easy one!

