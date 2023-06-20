Today’s Wordle 731: Hints and Clues of 20 June with Solution for Word Puzzle Game

Games are an important part of our lives. Ever since mankind started to develop societies and work hard, he has tried to escape the mundane routine, dullness, and stress through playful activities. In ancient times, the source of fun was often watching nature, hunting, and carving. As the man started civilizations, the meaning of fun changed into dancing, singing, arts, board games, and more. In the era before the internet, people had fun by visiting their near and dear ones and spending quality time with them. Today, in the digital era, while most of these sources of fun are not only alive but an integral part of our lives, online gaming has become another source of fun. One such game that rules the internet today is Wordle.

Man's friendship with games that involve creating words is age-old. Wordle gives a new taste to this age-old friendship.

What is Wordle?

An addictive game that tests your patience, vocabulary skills, guessing skills, and more. Wordle is a super addictive word game by NYTimes. Why is the NYTimes Wordle so addictive? Well, the answer is pretty simple. The Wordle game is super addictive as it plays with the fact of “Scarcity”. Unlike other games that give you a chance to play unlimited at any time of the day, Wordle gives you only 6 chances to crack the word. If you lose in all of these 6 chances, you will have to wait for the next sunrise for the new word.

Before diving into the hints, first, have a look at the rules carefully.

How to play Wordle?

Every day the word game comes up with a grid, allowing you to make 6 guesses of a 5 letter word.

If any of the letters you put exist in that five-letter word, the box will turn yellow. If the letter is placed exactly in the right box in any of your guesses, it will turn green.

The goal is to crack that one 5-letter word chosen by Wordle within 6 attempts.

How on earth can you crack the exact right word without any external help? Well, that's why we are here, to help you out!

Below are the 5 hints you may need. In case you still fail, we'll not leave your hand. We have also mentioned the Wordle answer at the end

Now, it’s time for us to introduce you to the exciting Worldle hints!

Wordle Hints for Today, 20th June 2023:

Wordle Hint 1:

The word either starts with “G” or “F”.

Wordle Hint 2:

There is only one vowel in the word.

Wordle Hint 3:

The third letter in the word is a vowel.

Wordle Hint 4:

The word ends with a consonant.

Wordle Hint 5:

The vowel in the word is not "I".





Still, wondering what the answer is?

Our special super clue may help you out!

Wordle Superclue for Today, 20th June 2023:

What’s today’s Wordle answer?

Wordle 731, for 20th June, is FROST.

Did you get it right? Well, if yes, please say that our super clue helped you out!

