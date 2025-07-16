Top 5 Best Student Cities in the World: QS Rankings

The QS Best Student Cities 2026 Rankings provide an in-depth analysis of the world's most student-friendly cities, aiding potential foreign students in making the right choice for their study abroad programs. This year's ranking brings a dramatic change at the top, with Asian cities taking over the top spots. Top Student Cities in 2026 The 2026 rankings identify the following cities as the best for students in the world: City Overall Score Student View Student Mix Employer Activity Desirability Affordability Rankings Seoul, South Korea 100 79.3 77 93.3 90.2 51.8 100 Tokyo, Japan - 87.1 68 100 91 57.1 87.8 London, UK 97.1 98.3 92.7 92.9 86.2 12.6 94.7 Munich, Germany 96.3 94.8 88.3 90 87.4 52.1 60.8 Melbourne, Australia 95.7 98.2 100 87.7 88.5 25 71.2

1. Seoul, South Korea Seoul has become number one, replacing last year's champion London. It is a significant high spot, putting the South Korean capital in the top list of international destinations for international students. Its 'Rankings' and 'Employer Activity' high ratings reflect a good learning environment and good job opportunities after graduation. 2. Tokyo, Japan Tokyo is still at the number one position, securing the second position. The city stands out with a perfect score in 'Employer Activity' and high scores in 'Desirability' and 'Student View,' making it a highly desirable place for individuals seeking academic success as well as career prospects. 3. London, United Kingdom Once ranked number one, London is now in third position. As bad as things have been, it still stands out with excellent scores in 'Student View,' 'Student Mix,' and 'Rankings,' which reflect its world-class universities and lively student scene. Its 'Affordability' rating, however, is a major issue for most.

4. Munich, Germany Munich is in the fourth position, depicting a good performance on the majority of the indexes, particularly 'Desirability' and 'Student View.' Its well-balanced scores with a good 'Affordability' score contribute to it being the first choice of students looking for quality education in Europe. 5. Melbourne, Australia Melbourne rounds off the top five, leading in 'Student Mix' and with very high rankings in 'Student View' and 'Desirability.' While having a low 'Affordability' score, its vibrant student life and high quality of education ensure foreign students do not run out of visitors. How the Rankings are Calculated QS Best Student Cities rankings are arrived at through a methodology that quantifies several factors relevant to the student life, including: University Rankings: Number of high-ranked universities in a city.

Student Mix: Number and diversity of students.

Desirability: General desirability of a city, including how safe it is and the quality of life.

Employer Activity: Availability of job opportunities for graduates.

Affordability: Cost of living and fees.

Student View: Students' own opinions about what they have to say about the city.