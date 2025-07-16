Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Top 5 Best Student Cities in the World: QS Rankings

This year's global student city rankings reveal new leaders, with Asian hubs now topping the list. Gain insights into the world's most welcoming and academically strong locations, assessed by factors like university quality, student diversity, and career prospects. It's an essential guide for anyone planning their international education journey.

Kirti Sharma
ByKirti Sharma
Jul 16, 2025, 14:58 IST

The QS Best Student Cities 2026 Rankings provide an in-depth analysis of the world's most student-friendly cities, aiding potential foreign students in making the right choice for their study abroad programs. This year's ranking brings a dramatic change at the top, with Asian cities taking over the top spots.

Top Student Cities in 2026

The 2026 rankings identify the following cities as the best for students in the world:

City

Overall Score

Student View

Student Mix

Employer Activity

Desirability

Affordability

Rankings

Seoul, South Korea

100

79.3

77

93.3

90.2

51.8

100

Tokyo, Japan

-

87.1

68

100

91

57.1

87.8

London, UK

97.1

98.3

92.7

92.9

86.2

12.6

94.7

Munich, Germany

96.3

94.8

88.3

90

87.4

52.1

60.8

Melbourne, Australia

95.7

98.2

100

87.7

88.5

25

71.2

1. Seoul, South Korea

Seoul has become number one, replacing last year's champion London. It is a significant high spot, putting the South Korean capital in the top list of international destinations for international students. Its 'Rankings' and 'Employer Activity' high ratings reflect a good learning environment and good job opportunities after graduation.

2. Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo is still at the number one position, securing the second position. The city stands out with a perfect score in 'Employer Activity' and high scores in 'Desirability' and 'Student View,' making it a highly desirable place for individuals seeking academic success as well as career prospects.

3. London, United Kingdom

Once ranked number one, London is now in third position. As bad as things have been, it still stands out with excellent scores in 'Student View,' 'Student Mix,' and 'Rankings,' which reflect its world-class universities and lively student scene. Its 'Affordability' rating, however, is a major issue for most.

4. Munich, Germany

Munich is in the fourth position, depicting a good performance on the majority of the indexes, particularly 'Desirability' and 'Student View.' Its well-balanced scores with a good 'Affordability' score contribute to it being the first choice of students looking for quality education in Europe.

5. Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne rounds off the top five, leading in 'Student Mix' and with very high rankings in 'Student View' and 'Desirability.' While having a low 'Affordability' score, its vibrant student life and high quality of education ensure foreign students do not run out of visitors.

How the Rankings are Calculated

QS Best Student Cities rankings are arrived at through a methodology that quantifies several factors relevant to the student life, including:

  • University Rankings: Number of high-ranked universities in a city.

  • Student Mix: Number and diversity of students.

  • Desirability: General desirability of a city, including how safe it is and the quality of life.

  • Employer Activity: Availability of job opportunities for graduates.

  • Affordability: Cost of living and fees.

  • Student View: Students' own opinions about what they have to say about the city.


 


Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News