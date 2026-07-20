From Mbappé to Haaland: Check the Top Goal Scorers of FIFA World Cup 2026

Kylian Mbappe of France with 10 goals leads the charts for the most goals scorers in FIFA World Cup 2026.

FIFA World Cup 2026 ended with Spain defeating Argentina by 1-0 margin in the final. The goal was scored by Ferran Torres in the 106th minute. This was the second World Cup trophy for Spain after winning it in 2010 in South Africa. Let us explore the top goal scorers of FIFA World Cup 2026 here.

Who scored the most goals in FIFA World Cup 2026?

Kylian Mbappe of France with 10 goals in 8 matches has scored the most goals in the FIFA World Cup 2026. With that he won the Golden Boot award in FIFA World Cup 2026. This is the second consecutive time Mbappe has finished as the top goal scorer in the World Cup; he was also the top goal scorer in the 2022 World Cup. Besides 10 goals, Mbappe also provided 4 assists.

Mbappe is the only player in the history of FIFA World Cups to win the Golden Boot twice. He achieved the feat in 2022 and 2026 World Cup.

How many Goals did Messi Score in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Messi finished with 8 goals and 4 assists in the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament and also the second-best on the most goals scorers list. He won the Silver Boot for his performance.

Messi ended his career with a glorious record of scoring 21 goals in World Cups and leading Argentina to the finals three times in the last four World Cups, i.e 2014, 2022, and 2026.