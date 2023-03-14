List Of Top Ten Hottest Places in India 2023

Mumbai is experiencing soaring temperature levels this summer. Furthermore, the IMD declared a heat wave in the financial capital on Saturday.

According to the weather department, a heat wave warning was issued for all of Konkan, including Mumbai on Sunday.

The main observatory in Santacruz recorded 39.4 degrees Celsius and Colaba reported 37.4 degrees Celsius.

According to studies, it is the Presence of strong easterly wind delaying the sea breeze proving to be the reason for this heatwave.

Mumbai summer lasts from March to June. The state is known to be typically humid with temperatures ranging from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius but this year the case seems to be different.

India is home to mixed landscapes with different temperatures on every corner so it's very easy to find the hottest places in India with soaring temperatures even in the coldest season of the year.

While in summer the temperature of the Himalayan region stays near -5°C and Delhi, being just 600 km away from the mountains, scores 40°C.

In places situated in the tropical zone, the temperatures can be seen touching the height of 50°C for the whole year, creating new records.

Here is the list of the top ten hottest places in India:

1. Delhi

The Capital of the country Delhi has been recorded as the hottest city in India. The extreme weather faced annually is

due to its' less proximity to the coastal area. In addition to that, This causes extreme weather in winter as well.

The temperature in Delhi usually hovers around 35-40°C. Apart from the high temperatures, the extreme humidity levels make it more unbearable. The temperature reaches as high as 44°C in the months of May-July.

2. Churu

A city in Rajasthan is considered to be the hottest place of India due to its existence in the desert region of India.

Known as the gateway of the Thar desert, the temperature of the place has been recorded as high as 50°C.

However, on average the temperature fluctuates around 35°C during day time.

3. Sri Ganganagar

Another desert city, Sri Ganganagar is located in the border area of India and Pakistan. The temperature of this city Sri can touch its peak up to 50°c during the Summer season.

4. Bilaspur

Close to the tropic of Cancer, Bilaspur is one of the hottest places in India with temperatures reaching as high as 49°C in the summer season, making it difficult for people. Due to its extreme exposure during the daytime, people don't even dare to come out of their houses without an umbrella or enough SPF.

5. Phalodi

Rajasthan is home to most hot cities and one of them is the famous salt city of Phalodi. The temperatures here can reach the highest temperature in India recorded till now which is 51°C. Situated in the buffer zone of the Thar desert, the place always suffers from extreme heat exposure and heat waves.

6. Nagpur

Nagpur, also known as the orange city of Maharashtra, faces fluctuations in the highest heat temperatures. In the daytime during the extreme summer season (April to June) the temperature can be seen touching as high as 48°C.

To add more pinch of discomfort in the weather, dry hot winds blow all over the city.

7. Banda

Banda is located in the southern part of the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh, recording the highest temperature of 48°C. One of the pros for the city is that it is Blessed to be located beside the Yamuna river due to which it is always filled pleasant breeze that provides temporary relief from the heat wave.



List Of Top Ten Coldest Places In India

8. Vijayawada

Vijayawada is also known as the Oven of Andra Pradesh and falls under the category of the hottest cities in India.

In the Summer season, the temperature can be seen climbing up to 45°C here, making it nearly impossible for people to roam around the city to an extent.On average days one can witness the temperature rising to 37°C.



9. Jhansi

Jhansi is situated in the fourth largest state of India, Uttar Pradesh, and faces the excessive heat of the Sun during summer, making it one of the prominent hottest places existing in India.

The temperature here can go up to the ranges of even 47°C and on average stays around 35°C during summer days.

10. Titlagarh

Titlagarh is surrounded by barren hills and neighboring tropical areas such as Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

This small town of Odisha can record as high as a temperature of 45.5°C.

In addition, the local soil conditions are a prominent factor in the soaring temperature of this place.

Top Ten Hottest Places in India

Sno. Place Maximum Temperature 1. Delhi 44°C 2. Churu 50°C 3. Sri Ganganagar 50°C 4. Bilaspur 49°C 5. Nagpur 48°C 6. Banda 48°C 7. Vijaywada 45°C 8. Jhansi 47°C 9. Titlagarh 45.5°C 10. Phalodi 51°C

From Nagpur to Vijayawada, the list of hottest places in India can go long enough.

Plus, some places such as Jaisalmer, Churu, and Phalodi located near the largest desert of India, Thar, break all the records by reaching 51°C during the day time.

Heat waves, dry wind, and extreme humidity create an intolerable situation for people to step out during summer here.

However, thanks to the adaptable nature of Indian people, they can adjust themselves even in such extreme climates of this subcontinent.

ALSO READ|List of Top Ten Best Zoos In The World

List Of Top Ten Worst Earthquakes Recorded In The History Of The World

Top Ten India’s Most Polluted Cities (2023)