The Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is at its final stage. The major tournament has left cricket fans all over the world crying tears of sorrow, except for the fans of team Pakistan and team England who, after crushing every other team, have reached the World Cup 2022 finals.

The final match, scheduled to take place on November 13, will be a spectacle to watch. Both Pakistan and England have won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup once.

Who will get to be the second-time champions? Only time will tell.

In several of the matches of the T20 WC, wicketkeepers have stolen the spotlight from batsmen and bowlers, because of their dexterity, sweeping batsmen off their feet, hypothetically speaking, as it is against the ICC Code of Conduct to do something like that in an international match.

In this article, we will look at the list of the wicketkeepers who have emerged at the top in the World Cup.

Top Wicketkeepers In The Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

PLAYER MATCHES CATCHES STUMPINGS DISMISSALS Scott Edwards (NED) 7 7 0 7 Jos Buttler (ENG) 3 6 0 6 Quinton de Kock (SA) 4 5 1 6 Devon Conway (NZ) 4 4 2 6 Lorcan Tucker (IRE) 7 5 1 6 Kusal Mendis (SL) 7 4 2 6 Nurul Hasan (BAN) 4 4 1 5 Regis Chakabva (ZIM) 7 4 1 5 Zane Green (NAM) 3 4 0 4 Dinesh Karthik (IND) 4 4 0 4

Scott Edwards of team Netherlands occupies the #1 spot as the top wicketkeeper in the T20 World Cup 2022 with the most number of dismissals.

Joss Butler of England and Quinton de Kock of South Africa occupy the second and third spots respectively.

India’s Dinesh Karthik ranks 10th as the wicketkeeper with 4 dismissals in 4 matches.

