Tripura Election 2023: All Candidates List, Constitutes, Seats and Result Date

Tripura Election 2023: In Tripura, voting for the 60 Assembly seats began at 7 a.m. on Thursday amid heavy security. 3,337 polling stations are currently conducting voting, according to the Election Commission of India. And 1100 polling stations as sensitive and 28 polling booths are identified as critical by ECI.

Election officials reported that up until 11 a.m. on Thursday, there was a 32.11 percent voter turnout in the Tripura Assembly elections, held in all 60 constituencies. Also, the voting process will be completed at 4 PM.

Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Contesting Parties

The BJP, NDPP, and NPP are the main political parties in Tripura, aside from the state party. BJP after overthrowing the Left front's 25-year rule in 2018, took office. However, the newly formed Tipra Motha, led by Barma, has the potential to have a significant impact on the race for 20 to 25 seats this year.

Check the list of all parties contesting the Tripura Assembly Election 2023:

Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura

Communist Party of India(Marxist)

Indian National Congress

Communist Party of India

Revolutionary Socialist Party

All India Forward Bloc

Tipra Motha Party

Tripura Elections 2023: Full List of Candidates

As a small state, Tripura has a disproportionately large ST and SC population. Tomorrow, a total of 28.13 lakh voters will cast their ballots to determine the fate of 259 candidates, including 20 women, on a total of 60 seats. The BJP is running for 55 seats in the assembly, and its ally IPFT has candidates running for six seats. The two parties will be fighting amicably in one seat. With twelve female candidates, the BJP has the most female candidates overall.

SR No. Name of Constituency Party Name Name of Candidate 1 Simna (ST) BJP CPI(M) Binod Debbarma Kumod Debbarma 2 Mohanpur BJP INC Ratan Lal Nath Prasanta Sen Chowdhury 3 Bamutia (SC) AITC BJP CPI (M) Nihar Ranjan Sarkar Krishnadhan Das Nayan Sarkar 4 Barjala (SC) CPI (M) BJP Sudip Sarkar Dilip Kumar Das 5 Khayerpur AITC BJP CPI (M) Tejen Das Ratan Chakraborty Pabitra Kar 6 Agartala BJP INC Papiya Datta Sudip Roy Burman 7 Ramnagar AITC BJP Independent Pujan Biswas Surajit Dutta Purushattam Roy Burman 8 Town Bordowali AITC BJP Ananta Banerjee Anik Saha 9 Banamalipur AITC BJP INC Shantanu Saha Rajib Bhattacharjee Gopal Roy 10 Majlishpur BJP CPI (M) Sushanta Chowdhury Sanjay Das 11 Mandaibazar(ST) BJP Tarit Debbarma 12 Takarjala (ST) CPI (M) IPFT Shyamal Debbamma Bidhan Debbarma 13 Pratapgarh (SC) AITC BJP CPI (M) Kuheli Das (Sinha) Rebati Mohan Das Ramu Das 14 Badharghat (SC) BJP Minarani Sarkar 15 Kamalasagar AITC BJP Sutapa Ghosh Antara Sarkar Deb 16 Bishalgarh AITC BJP CPI (M) Haradhan Debnath Sushanta Deb Partha Pratim Majumdar 17 Golaghati (ST) BJP CPI (M) Himani Debbarma Brinda Debbarma 18 Suryamaninagar BJP Ram Prasad Paul 19 Charilam (ST) BJP INC Jishnu Deb Barman Ashok Debbarma 20 Boxanagar AITC BJP CPI (M) Joydul Hossain Taffazal Hossain Samsul Haque 21 Nalchar (SC) AITC BJP CPI (M) Lutan Das Kishore Barman Tapan Das 22 Sonamura AITC CPI (M) BJP Neel Kamal Ghosh Shyamal Chakraborty Debabrata Bhattacharjee 23 Dhanpur AITC BJP CPI (M) Habil Miah Pratima Bhoumik Koushik Chanda 24 Ramchandraghat(ST) CPI (M) IPFT Ranjit Debbarma Prasanta Debbarma 25 Khowai BJP CPI (M) Subrata Majumdar Nirmal Biswas 26 Asharambari(ST) IPFT CPI (M) Jayanti Debbarma Dilip Debbarma 27 Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar CPI (M) BJP Manindra Das Pinaki Das Chowdhury 28 Teliamura AITC BJP INC Rabi Chowdhury Kalyani Roy Ashok Kumar Baidya 29 Krishnapur (ST) CPI (M) BJP Swasthi Debbarma Bikash Debbarma 30 Bagma (ST) CPI (M) BJP Naresh Jamatia Ram Pada Jamatia 31 Radhakishorpur BJP RSP Pranjit Singha Roy Srikanta Datta 32 Matarbari BJP INC Abhishek Debroy Pranjit Roy 33 Kakraban-Salgarh (SC) CPI (M) BJP Ratan Kumar Bhowmik Jitendra Majumdar 34 Rajnagar (SC) BJP CPI (M) Swapna Majumdar Sudhan Das 35 Belonia AITC BJP CPI (M) Dilip Chowdhury Gautam Sarkar Dipankar Sen 36 Santirbazar (ST) AITC BJP Narendra Reang Pramod Reang 37 Hrishyamukh BJP CPI Dipayan Chowdhury Satyajit Reang 38 Jolaibari (ST) AITC IPFT CPI (M) Kang Jari Mog Shukla Charan Noatia Ashok Mitra 39 Manu (ST) BJP CPI (M) Mailaphru Mog Debendra Tripura 40 Sabroom BJP CPI (M) Sankar Roy Prabat Chowdhury 41 Ampinagar (ST) BJP CPI (M) Patal Kanya Jamatiya Jitendra Chowdhury 42 Amarpur AITC BJP CPI (M) Biplob Saha Ranjit Das Pariksit Kalai 43 Karbook (ST) AITC BJP CPI (M) Milton Chakma Ashim Tripura Parimal Debmath 44 Raima Valley(ST) BJP CPI (M) Bikas Chakma Priyamani Debbarma 45 Kamalpur AITC BJP CPI (M) Suman Dey Manoj Kanti Deb Pabin Tripura 46 Surma (SC) AITC BJP INC Arjun Namasudra Swapna Das Paul Rubi Gope 47 Ambassa (ST) AITC BJP CPI (M) Chandan Mog Suchitra Debbarma Anjan Das 48 Karmachhara(ST) CPI (M) BJP Amalendu Debbarma Brajalal Debnath 49 Chawamanu(ST) AITC BJP INC Rupayan Chakma Shambhu Lal Chakhma Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl 50 Pabiachhara(SC) CPI (M) BJP Jiban Mohan Tripura Bhagaban Chandra Das 51 Fatikroy (SC) BJP CPI (M) Sudhangshu Das Samiran Malakar 52 Chandipur AITC CPI (M) BJP Bidyut Bikas Sinha Subrata Das Tinku Roy 53 Kailashahar AITC CPI (M) BJP Abdul Matin Krishnendu Chowdhury Moboshar Ali 54 Kadamtala-Kurti AITC INC BJP Abdul Haseem Birajit Sinha Dilip Tanti 55 Bagbassa AITC CPI (M) Bimal Nath Islam Uddin 56 Dharmanagar CPI (M) Bijita Nath 57 Jubarajnagar INC Chayan Bhattacharjee 58 Panisagar CPI (M) Shailendra Chandra Debnath 59 Pencharthal (ST) AITC CPI (M) Purnita Chakma Shital Das 60 Kanchanpur (ST) INC -

Tripura Election 2023: Result Date

On February 27, 2023, the second round of the Tripura Assembly Election will be held in Nagaland and Meghalaya. On the other hand, from February 14 through February 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., opinion polls and exit polls are prohibited in India by the Election Commission of India.

However, the Tripura Assembly election results 2023 will be announced on March 2, Thursday, at about 4:00 p.m.

For today, up to 31,000 poll workers and 25,000 central force security personnel are employed for the election. In addition, 31,000 members of the state police and state armed police have been sent out to maintain law and order in the polling zone.

