Tripura Election 2023: All Candidates List, Constitutes, Seats and Result Date
Tripura Election 2023: In Tripura, voting for the 60 Assembly seats began at 7 a.m. on Thursday amid heavy security. 3,337 polling stations are currently conducting voting, according to the Election Commission of India. And 1100 polling stations as sensitive and 28 polling booths are identified as critical by ECI.
Election officials reported that up until 11 a.m. on Thursday, there was a 32.11 percent voter turnout in the Tripura Assembly elections, held in all 60 constituencies. Also, the voting process will be completed at 4 PM.
Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Contesting Parties
The BJP, NDPP, and NPP are the main political parties in Tripura, aside from the state party. BJP after overthrowing the Left front's 25-year rule in 2018, took office. However, the newly formed Tipra Motha, led by Barma, has the potential to have a significant impact on the race for 20 to 25 seats this year.
Check the list of all parties contesting the Tripura Assembly Election 2023:
- Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura
- Communist Party of India(Marxist)
- Indian National Congress
- Communist Party of India
- Revolutionary Socialist Party
- All India Forward Bloc
- Tipra Motha Party
Tripura Elections 2023: Full List of Candidates
As a small state, Tripura has a disproportionately large ST and SC population. Tomorrow, a total of 28.13 lakh voters will cast their ballots to determine the fate of 259 candidates, including 20 women, on a total of 60 seats. The BJP is running for 55 seats in the assembly, and its ally IPFT has candidates running for six seats. The two parties will be fighting amicably in one seat. With twelve female candidates, the BJP has the most female candidates overall.
|
SR No.
|
Name of Constituency
|
Party Name
|
Name of Candidate
|
1
|
Simna (ST)
|
BJP
CPI(M)
|
Binod Debbarma
Kumod Debbarma
|
2
|
Mohanpur
|
BJP
INC
|
Ratan Lal Nath
Prasanta Sen Chowdhury
|
3
|
Bamutia (SC)
|
AITC
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Nihar Ranjan Sarkar
Krishnadhan Das
Nayan Sarkar
|
4
|
Barjala (SC)
|
CPI (M)
BJP
|
Sudip Sarkar
Dilip Kumar Das
|
5
|
Khayerpur
|
AITC
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Tejen Das
Ratan Chakraborty
Pabitra Kar
|
6
|
Agartala
|
BJP
INC
|
Papiya Datta
Sudip Roy Burman
|
7
|
Ramnagar
|
AITC
BJP
Independent
|
Pujan Biswas
Surajit Dutta
Purushattam Roy Burman
|
8
|
Town Bordowali
|
AITC
BJP
|
Ananta Banerjee
Anik Saha
|
9
|
Banamalipur
|
AITC
BJP
INC
|
Shantanu Saha
Rajib Bhattacharjee
Gopal Roy
|
10
|
Majlishpur
|
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Sushanta Chowdhury
Sanjay Das
|
11
|
Mandaibazar(ST)
|
BJP
|
Tarit Debbarma
|
12
|
Takarjala (ST)
|
CPI (M)
IPFT
|
Shyamal Debbamma
Bidhan Debbarma
|
13
|
Pratapgarh (SC)
|
AITC
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Kuheli Das (Sinha)
Rebati Mohan Das
Ramu Das
|
14
|
Badharghat (SC)
|
BJP
|
Minarani Sarkar
|
15
|
Kamalasagar
|
AITC
BJP
|
Sutapa Ghosh
Antara Sarkar Deb
|
16
|
Bishalgarh
|
AITC
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Haradhan Debnath
Sushanta Deb
Partha Pratim Majumdar
|
17
|
Golaghati (ST)
|
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Himani Debbarma
Brinda Debbarma
|
18
|
Suryamaninagar
|
BJP
|
Ram Prasad Paul
|
19
|
Charilam (ST)
|
BJP
INC
|
Jishnu Deb Barman
Ashok Debbarma
|
20
|
Boxanagar
|
AITC
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Joydul Hossain
Taffazal Hossain
Samsul Haque
|
21
|
Nalchar (SC)
|
AITC
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Lutan Das
Kishore Barman
Tapan Das
|
22
|
Sonamura
|
AITC
CPI (M)
BJP
|
Neel Kamal Ghosh
Shyamal Chakraborty
Debabrata Bhattacharjee
|
23
|
Dhanpur
|
AITC
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Habil Miah
Pratima Bhoumik
Koushik Chanda
|
24
|
Ramchandraghat(ST)
|
CPI (M)
IPFT
|
Ranjit Debbarma
Prasanta Debbarma
|
25
|
Khowai
|
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Subrata Majumdar
Nirmal Biswas
|
26
|
Asharambari(ST)
|
IPFT
CPI (M)
|
Jayanti Debbarma
Dilip Debbarma
|
27
|
Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar
|
CPI (M)
BJP
|
Manindra Das
Pinaki Das Chowdhury
|
28
|
Teliamura
|
AITC
BJP
INC
|
Rabi Chowdhury
Kalyani Roy
Ashok Kumar Baidya
|
29
|
Krishnapur (ST)
|
CPI (M)
BJP
|
Swasthi Debbarma
Bikash Debbarma
|
30
|
Bagma (ST)
|
CPI (M)
BJP
|
Naresh Jamatia
Ram Pada Jamatia
|
31
|
Radhakishorpur
|
BJP
RSP
|
Pranjit Singha Roy
Srikanta Datta
|
32
|
Matarbari
|
BJP
INC
|
Abhishek Debroy
Pranjit Roy
|
33
|
Kakraban-Salgarh (SC)
|
CPI (M)
BJP
|
Ratan Kumar Bhowmik
Jitendra Majumdar
|
34
|
Rajnagar (SC)
|
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Swapna Majumdar
Sudhan Das
|
35
|
Belonia
|
AITC
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Dilip Chowdhury
Gautam Sarkar
Dipankar Sen
|
36
|
Santirbazar (ST)
|
AITC
BJP
|
Narendra Reang
Pramod Reang
|
37
|
Hrishyamukh
|
BJP
CPI
|
Dipayan Chowdhury
Satyajit Reang
|
38
|
Jolaibari (ST)
|
AITC
IPFT
CPI (M)
|
Kang Jari Mog
Shukla Charan Noatia
Ashok Mitra
|
39
|
Manu (ST)
|
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Mailaphru Mog
Debendra Tripura
|
40
|
Sabroom
|
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Sankar Roy
Prabat Chowdhury
|
41
|
Ampinagar (ST)
|
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Patal Kanya Jamatiya
Jitendra Chowdhury
|
42
|
Amarpur
|
AITC
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Biplob Saha
Ranjit Das
Pariksit Kalai
|
43
|
Karbook (ST)
|
AITC
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Milton Chakma
Ashim Tripura
Parimal Debmath
|
44
|
Raima Valley(ST)
|
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Bikas Chakma
Priyamani Debbarma
|
45
|
Kamalpur
|
AITC
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Suman Dey
Manoj Kanti Deb
Pabin Tripura
|
46
|
Surma (SC)
|
AITC
BJP
INC
|
Arjun Namasudra
Swapna Das Paul
Rubi Gope
|
47
|
Ambassa (ST)
|
AITC
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Chandan Mog
Suchitra Debbarma
Anjan Das
|
48
|
Karmachhara(ST)
|
CPI (M)
BJP
|
Amalendu Debbarma
Brajalal Debnath
|
49
|
Chawamanu(ST)
|
AITC
BJP
INC
|
Rupayan Chakma
Shambhu Lal Chakhma
Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl
|
50
|
Pabiachhara(SC)
|
CPI (M)
BJP
|
Jiban Mohan Tripura
Bhagaban Chandra Das
|
51
|
Fatikroy (SC)
|
BJP
CPI (M)
|
Sudhangshu Das
Samiran Malakar
|
52
|
Chandipur
|
AITC
CPI (M)
BJP
|
Bidyut Bikas Sinha
Subrata Das
Tinku Roy
|
53
|
Kailashahar
|
AITC
CPI (M)
BJP
|
Abdul Matin
Krishnendu Chowdhury
Moboshar Ali
|
54
|
Kadamtala-Kurti
|
AITC
INC
BJP
|
Abdul Haseem
Birajit Sinha
Dilip Tanti
|
55
|
Bagbassa
|
AITC
CPI (M)
|
Bimal Nath
Islam Uddin
|
56
|
Dharmanagar
|
CPI (M)
|
Bijita Nath
|
57
|
Jubarajnagar
|
INC
|
Chayan Bhattacharjee
|
58
|
Panisagar
|
CPI (M)
|
Shailendra Chandra Debnath
|
59
|
Pencharthal (ST)
|
AITC
CPI (M)
|
Purnita Chakma
Shital Das
|
60
|
Kanchanpur (ST)
|
INC
|
-
Tripura Election 2023: Result Date
On February 27, 2023, the second round of the Tripura Assembly Election will be held in Nagaland and Meghalaya. On the other hand, from February 14 through February 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., opinion polls and exit polls are prohibited in India by the Election Commission of India.
However, the Tripura Assembly election results 2023 will be announced on March 2, Thursday, at about 4:00 p.m.
For today, up to 31,000 poll workers and 25,000 central force security personnel are employed for the election. In addition, 31,000 members of the state police and state armed police have been sent out to maintain law and order in the polling zone.