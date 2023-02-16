JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

Tripura Election 2023: All Candidates List, Constitutes, Seats and Result Date

Tripura Election 2023: Voting for the 60 Assembly seats of Tripura began on Thursday. The tenure of the 12th Tripura Assembly is scheduled to end on 2 March 2023.
All Details about today’s Tripura Assembly Election 2023
All Details about today’s Tripura Assembly Election 2023

Tripura Election 2023: In Tripura, voting for the 60 Assembly seats began at 7 a.m. on Thursday amid heavy security. 3,337 polling stations are currently conducting voting, according to the Election Commission of India. And 1100 polling stations as sensitive and 28 polling booths are identified as critical by ECI.

Election officials reported that up until 11 a.m. on Thursday, there was a 32.11 percent voter turnout in the Tripura Assembly elections, held in all 60 constituencies. Also, the voting process will be completed at 4 PM.

List of all Chief Election Commissioners of India

Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Contesting Parties

The BJP, NDPP, and NPP are the main political parties in Tripura, aside from the state party. BJP after overthrowing the Left front's 25-year rule in 2018, took office. However, the newly formed Tipra Motha, led by Barma, has the potential to have a significant impact on the race for 20 to 25 seats this year.

Check the list of all parties contesting the Tripura Assembly Election 2023:

  • Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura
  • Communist Party of India(Marxist)
  • Indian National Congress
  • Communist Party of India
  • Revolutionary Socialist Party
  • All India Forward Bloc
  • Tipra Motha Party

Tripura Elections 2023: Full List of Candidates

As a small state, Tripura has a disproportionately large ST and SC population. Tomorrow, a total of 28.13 lakh voters will cast their ballots to determine the fate of 259 candidates, including 20 women, on a total of 60 seats. The BJP is running for 55 seats in the assembly, and its ally IPFT has candidates running for six seats. The two parties will be fighting amicably in one seat. With twelve female candidates, the BJP has the most female candidates overall.

SR No.

Name of Constituency

Party Name

Name of Candidate

1

Simna (ST)

BJP

CPI(M)

Binod Debbarma

Kumod Debbarma 

2

Mohanpur

BJP

INC

Ratan Lal Nath

Prasanta Sen Chowdhury 

3

Bamutia (SC)

AITC

BJP

CPI (M)

Nihar Ranjan Sarkar

Krishnadhan Das

Nayan Sarkar

4

Barjala (SC)

CPI (M)

BJP

Sudip Sarkar 

Dilip Kumar Das

5

Khayerpur

AITC

BJP

CPI (M)

Tejen Das

Ratan Chakraborty

Pabitra Kar

6

Agartala

BJP 

INC

Papiya Datta

Sudip Roy Burman

7

Ramnagar

AITC

BJP

Independent

Pujan Biswas

Surajit Dutta

Purushattam Roy Burman

8

Town Bordowali

AITC

BJP

Ananta Banerjee

Anik Saha

9

Banamalipur

AITC

BJP

INC

Shantanu Saha

Rajib Bhattacharjee

Gopal Roy

10

Majlishpur

BJP

CPI (M) 

Sushanta Chowdhury

Sanjay Das

 

11

Mandaibazar(ST)

BJP

Tarit Debbarma

12

Takarjala (ST)

CPI (M)

IPFT 

Shyamal Debbamma

Bidhan Debbarma 

13

Pratapgarh (SC)

AITC

BJP

CPI (M)

Kuheli Das (Sinha)

Rebati Mohan Das

Ramu Das

14

Badharghat (SC)

BJP 

Minarani Sarkar

15

Kamalasagar

AITC

BJP

Sutapa Ghosh

Antara Sarkar Deb

16

Bishalgarh

AITC

BJP

CPI (M)

Haradhan Debnath

Sushanta Deb

Partha Pratim Majumdar

17

Golaghati (ST)

BJP 

CPI (M)

Himani Debbarma 

Brinda Debbarma

18

Suryamaninagar

BJP 

Ram Prasad Paul  

19

Charilam (ST)

BJP

INC 

Jishnu Deb Barman

Ashok Debbarma

 

20

Boxanagar

AITC

BJP

CPI (M)

Joydul Hossain

Taffazal Hossain

Samsul Haque

21

Nalchar (SC)

AITC

BJP

CPI (M)

Lutan Das

Kishore Barman

Tapan Das

22

Sonamura

AITC

CPI (M)

BJP

Neel Kamal Ghosh

Shyamal Chakraborty

Debabrata Bhattacharjee

23

Dhanpur

AITC

BJP

CPI (M)

Habil Miah

Pratima Bhoumik

Koushik Chanda

24

Ramchandraghat(ST)

CPI (M) 

IPFT

Ranjit Debbarma

Prasanta Debbarma 

25

Khowai

BJP 

CPI (M)

Subrata Majumdar

Nirmal Biswas 

26

Asharambari(ST)

IPFT 

CPI (M)

 

Jayanti Debbarma

Dilip Debbarma

 

27

Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar

CPI (M) 

BJP

Manindra Das 

Pinaki Das Chowdhury

28

Teliamura

AITC

BJP

INC

Rabi Chowdhury

Kalyani Roy

Ashok Kumar Baidya

29

Krishnapur (ST)

CPI (M) 

BJP

Swasthi Debbarma

Bikash Debbarma 

30

Bagma (ST)

CPI (M) 

BJP

Naresh Jamatia 

Ram Pada Jamatia

31

Radhakishorpur

BJP 

RSP

Pranjit Singha Roy

Srikanta Datta 

32

Matarbari

BJP

INC

Abhishek Debroy

Pranjit Roy

 

33

Kakraban-Salgarh (SC)

CPI (M) 

BJP

Ratan Kumar Bhowmik 

Jitendra Majumdar

34

Rajnagar (SC)

BJP 

CPI (M)

Swapna Majumdar

Sudhan Das

 

 

35

Belonia

AITC

BJP

CPI (M)

Dilip Chowdhury

Gautam Sarkar

Dipankar Sen

36

Santirbazar (ST)

AITC

BJP

Narendra Reang

Pramod Reang

37

Hrishyamukh

BJP

CPI

Dipayan Chowdhury

Satyajit Reang 

38

Jolaibari (ST)

AITC

IPFT

CPI (M)

Kang Jari Mog

Shukla Charan Noatia

Ashok Mitra

39

Manu (ST)

BJP 

CPI (M)

Mailaphru Mog

Debendra Tripura 

40

Sabroom

BJP 

CPI (M)

Sankar Roy 

Prabat Chowdhury 

41

Ampinagar (ST)

BJP 

CPI (M)

Patal Kanya Jamatiya

Jitendra Chowdhury 

42

Amarpur

AITC

BJP

CPI (M)

Biplob Saha

Ranjit Das

Pariksit Kalai

43

Karbook (ST)

AITC

BJP

CPI (M)

Milton Chakma

Ashim Tripura

Parimal Debmath

44

Raima Valley(ST)

BJP 

CPI (M)

Bikas Chakma 

Priyamani Debbarma

45

Kamalpur

AITC

BJP

CPI (M)

Suman Dey

Manoj Kanti Deb

Pabin Tripura

46

Surma (SC)

AITC

BJP

INC

Arjun Namasudra

Swapna Das Paul

Rubi Gope

47

Ambassa (ST)

AITC

BJP

CPI (M)

Chandan Mog

Suchitra Debbarma

Anjan Das

48

Karmachhara(ST)

CPI (M)

BJP

 

Amalendu Debbarma

Brajalal Debnath 

49

Chawamanu(ST)

AITC

BJP

INC

Rupayan Chakma

Shambhu Lal Chakhma

Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl

50

Pabiachhara(SC)

CPI (M)

BJP

Jiban Mohan Tripura

Bhagaban Chandra Das 

51

Fatikroy (SC)

BJP

CPI (M)

Sudhangshu Das 

Samiran Malakar

52

Chandipur

AITC

CPI (M)

BJP

Bidyut Bikas Sinha

Subrata Das 

Tinku Roy

53

Kailashahar

AITC

CPI (M)

BJP

Abdul Matin

Krishnendu Chowdhury

Moboshar Ali

54

Kadamtala-Kurti

AITC

INC

BJP

Abdul Haseem

Birajit Sinha

Dilip Tanti

55

Bagbassa

AITC

CPI (M)

Bimal Nath

Islam Uddin

56

Dharmanagar

CPI (M) 

Bijita Nath 

57

Jubarajnagar

INC

Chayan Bhattacharjee 

58

Panisagar

CPI (M) 

Shailendra Chandra Debnath 

59

Pencharthal (ST)

AITC

CPI (M)

Purnita Chakma

Shital Das

60

Kanchanpur (ST)

INC 

-

Tripura Election 2023: Result Date

On February 27, 2023, the second round of the Tripura Assembly Election will be held in Nagaland and Meghalaya. On the other hand, from February 14 through February 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., opinion polls and exit polls are prohibited in India by the Election Commission of India.

However, the Tripura Assembly election results 2023 will be announced on March 2, Thursday, at about 4:00 p.m.

For today, up to 31,000 poll workers and 25,000 central force security personnel are employed for the election. In addition, 31,000 members of the state police and state armed police have been sent out to maintain law and order in the polling zone.

Important Days and Dates in February 2023

FAQ

When will the Tripura Election Result 2023 release?

2nd March 2023

How many seats are there in Tripura Assembly Election 2023?

60 seats

How many MLA are there in Tripura Election 2023?

The Tripura Legislative Assembly or Tripura Vidhan Sabha constitures 60 Members of the Legislative Assembly.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें


