Try these math riddles to rejuvenate your mind!

Maths Riddle 1

How many times can you subtract 3 from the number 9?

Maths Riddle 2

I am five times older than my daughter. At the age of 20, I was twice her. How old is my daughter?

Maths Riddle 3

If my cockerel lays an egg a day and I decide to eat an egg after every three days. How many eggs will I have at the end of 30 days?

Maths Riddle 4

How many nines are there between one and one hundred?

Maths Riddle 5

What does a math textbook say to a science textbook on the shelves?

Maths Riddle 6

Misty is a mist in the sky. Every hour, she doubles in the size it covers. In the 5th hour, she covered the whole sky. At which hour was misty covering only half of the sky?

Maths Riddle 7

If it takes 10 minutes to boil 2 eggs, how long will it take to boil a single egg?

Maths Riddle 8

How long will a 10 centimeters ruler be when viewed using a microscope that magnifies objects 10 times?

Maths Riddle 9

What do geometry teachers like to eat?

Maths Riddle 10

Suppose five people met and shook each other’s hands only once. How many handshakes were there in total?

Answers to the riddles

Excited to check the answers? Here you go!

Answer to Riddle 1: Once, and it will not be 9 anymore.

Answer to Riddle 2: She is 10 years old.

Answer to Riddle 3: None. Cockerels are male and don’t lay eggs.

Answer to Riddle 4: Twenty.

Answer to Riddle 5: I have lots of problems.

Answer to Riddle 6: 4th hour.

Answer to Riddle 7: 10 minutes

Answer to Riddle 8: It will still be ten centimeters

Answer to Riddle 9: Pi

Answer to Riddle 10: 10

Math is tough, but it is fun too, and so is life! We will be back with more riddles, till then stay healthy dear mathematicians.