National Burger Day 2023: Know About The Different Types of Buns Used for Your Burgers

National Burger Day 2023: August 24 is observed as National Burger Day annually. The day celebrated and vouch for the most popular junk food. The origin of burgers goes to Lassen created the first hamburger sandwich in New Haven, Connecticut in 1900 by placing a beef patty between two slices of bread and adding cheese and other toppings.

This article will help you to know about the different types of buns used to make burgers.

Types of Buns Used in Burgers

Plain Buns

Plain Buns are the most common buns used for burgers. It is utterly soft and lacks any taste of its own. The golden colour bun can come in any shape and size and goes well with any kind of patty, sauce and toppings. Buns originated in the city of Hamburg in Germany. The history of buns goes back to the 18th CE. People ate it with meat, and it was popular with German workers.

Sesame Seed Buns

Sesame Seed Buns are just plain buns with some dressing. Oscar Weber Billy from Oklahoma was apparently the first person to put sesame seeds on a bun. These seeds add a little crunch to buns making them look better. However, there is extra flavour of them on the buns.

Potato Bun

Potato buns are made with mashed potatoes. The potato gives the buns a sponge-like texture, making them a chef's favourite. Potato bread has been a staple in Ireland for centuries. During World War I, German citizens used potato bread as a cheap alternative to wheat bread, as grain was extremely scarce. This German potato bread was known as kartoffelbrot.

English Muffin

English Muffins originated in Wales from “Bara Mean,” a yeast-leavened baked cake in the 10th Century. An Englishman named Samuel B. Thomas introduced these muffins to the US when he first opened his bakery shop in New York. This flat burger adds crunch to the popular burger buns.

Pretzel: A monk in Italy baked strips of dough and folded them into a criss-cross shape as a reward for those of his students who had learned their prayers. These were called 'pretiola', Latin for 'little rewards'.

Because the pretzel bread can withstand any burger patty's thickness, you won't have to worry about the running juices ruining your bun. Just make sure you have strong teeth and a big bite.

Sliced Bread: Otto Frederick Rohwedder produced sliced bread in 1928. He was the inventor of the slicing machine which later gave rise to packaged and sliced bread. A sliced bread burger gives good hold and is easy to eat without creating any fuss.

Ciabatta: White bread known as ciabatta originated from a baker in Rovigo, Veneto, Italy. A strong affection for French baguettes, which had taken throughout Europe, led to the creation of the Ciabatta in 1982. The stiff bread is a good choice to lock in all the flavours and juices without any spill.

Kaiser Roll: The 18th century saw the making of the Kaiser roll in Austria. It is referred to as a Kaisersemmel or Vienna roll in German or Wiener Kaisersemmel. The roll is also known as Handseemmel in German or a Kajzerca in Slovene if it is created by hand. It is believed that the bun is named after Austria's Emperor, Franz Joseph I.

Brioche: The word 'brier', which means 'to work the dough' in old French, is where the name of the dish originates. The recipe for brioche was refined with the inclusion of more butter and eggs, which cover up the flavour of the frequently used sourdough starter.

Do not forget to enjoy your favourite burger today!

