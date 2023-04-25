UP Board Result 2023: What is UPMSP and its role in UP Board High School and Inter Exams

The UPMSP will announce the results of the administered board exams for the academic session 2022-23 on April 25, 2023. The UPMSP, or Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, is the organisation that governs education in Uttar Pradesh. The main objective of this board/organisation is to conduct class 10th (Matric/high school) and class 12th (Intermediate) exams every year and set the syllabus, textbooks, exam dates, etc., for classes 1st to 12th in the state.

The 2023 examinations were held across 8,753 centres. The UP Board 10th Exam 2023 was held from February 16 to March 3, whereas the 12th Exam was held from February 16 to March 4, 2023. The results for the UP Board 10th and 12th exams will be announced today, April 25, 2023.

Here are some of the questions related to the UP Board Exams and Results.

1. How many students have registered for the UP Board 2023 for classes 10th and 12th?

A total of 58,85,745 students registered to appear for the UPMSP Board exams in 2023. 31,16,487 students registered for class 10th boards, and 27,69,258 students registered for class 12th boards. The board examinations were held across 8,753 centres.

Out of the registered students, 2,08,953 did not appear for class 10th exams and 2,22,618 did not appear for class 12th exams.

2. How many students are expected to pass the UP Board 10th and 12th exams in 2023?

54,54,174 students are expected to pass the UP Board results for classes 10th and 12th. Out of these, 29,07,534 are expected to pass the class 10th boards and 25,46,640 are expected to pass the class 12th boards.

However, these are just expected numbers; the actual statistics will vary once the results come out.

3. How many students registered for the UP Board 10th Exams in the previous year (2022)?

27,20,734 students had registered for the UP Board exams for class 10th (high school) in the year 2022. This is significantly lower than the number of students who registered for the UPMSP boards in 2023.

4. What was the percentage of students who passed the UP Board 10th Exams in the previous year (2022)?

Out of 27,20,734 students who registered, 23,99,143 passed the 10th board exams in 2022. The passing percentage of the previous year was 88.18%. 91.69% of the girls who appeared in the examinations passed with flying colours, and 85.25% of the boys passed the 10th board exams.

5. How many students registered for the UP Board 12th Exams in 2022?

A total number of 24,10,971 students registered for the UPMSP Board exams for class 12th (intermediate) in the previous year.

6. What was the passing percentage of students who appeared in the UP Board 12th Exams in 2022?

21,73,490 students passed the 12th Board Examinations last year. The overall passing percentage in 2022 was 90.15%. The passing percentage of girls was 97.47%, whereas the percentage of boys was 97.88%.

7. What is the average number of students who registered for the UP Board 10th Exams in the last five years?

An average number of 23,73,961 students registered for the 10th board exams in the last five years (2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018). The number of students who registered in the year 2023 is significantly higher than the average.

8. What is the average number of students who registered for the UP Board 12th Exams in the last five years?

25,37,535 students registered to appear in the class 12th board examinations in the last five years. According to this average, the number of students who registered for the UPMSP 12th boards is higher, but, not by much.

9. What is the average passing percentage of students who appeared in the UP Board 10th exams?

The average passing percentage of students in the past five years is 85.18%. The highest passing percentage for class 10th boards was registered in the year 2021. 99.53% of students passed the exams that year.

10. What is the average passing percentage of students who appeared in the UP Board 12th exams?

The average percentage of students passing the UP 12th Boards in the last five years is 85.01%. Again, the highest passing percentage was registered in the year 2021, as, 98.4% of students who appeared passed the exams.

When will the results of UP Boards 2023 for classes 10 and 12 be announced?

According to the official website of the UP Board examinations, the results for classes Xth and XIIth will be announced today, April 25, 2023.

The results are likely to be announced after 01:30 p.m.

How to check UP Board class 10th and 12th results 2023?

To check your UP Board results, either for matric or inter, visit the official website of the board, which is upresults.nic.in. Then you need to fill in your roll number and school code and click submit.

