What is a VPN and How to connect it on Phone and Desktop?

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) allows you to create a secure connection to another connection over the Internet. It is also used to access websites that are restricted in a particular region or to protect your browsing activity while using public Wi-Fi and more. VPNs were created to connect together business networks securely over the Internet.

p>

What is a VPN?

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) connects your PC, smartphone or tablet to another computer’s server on the Internet. Once you are connected, you can browse the internet using that server’s Internet connection. For example, People nowadays use VPN to bypass geographical restrictions to watch the content or access the website that is blocked in their country.

What is Wi-Fi calling and how to use it?

How does a VPN work?

When the PC, smartphone or tablet is connected to a VPN, the server acts as if it is on the local network as the VPN and allows you to safely access local network despite the geographical restrictions. It also helps you to connect to the websites that are blocked in your region.

Steps to install a VPN on Phone and Desktop

Below-mentioned steps can be used to install a VPN on PC, smartphone or tablet:

1- Go to the VPN website of your choice and enter the details such as Username, e-mail, etc. After entering these details you are now registered with the VPN service. Now choose whether you want a paid version or not.

2- Confirm your e-mail address registered with the VPN provider.

3- Enter the basic details on the VPN website and download the VPN.

4- Now complete the installation process and you are good to go.

How to use a VPN on the Phone and Desktop?

Once you have installed the VPN, on your PC, tablet or smartphone, log in with the details you entered at the time of registering. Now choose a country as per your preference and click connect. You can now use a VPN to access the Internet securely or to access the websites that are blocked in your country.

Why use a VPN?

A VPN could be used to hide your IP address (to hide your original identity). You can also change your IP address to another IP address while using the VPN. While using public Wi-Fi, there’s a high risk of data transfers. Thus, a VPN is helpful in protecting your data over public Wi-Fi. You can also change your country of origin or can choose any country of your choice over a VPN to access the Internet. One can also use VPN to access websites that are blocked in their region. Many corporate companies use VPN to secure their sensitive data.

WhatsApp: Here's why the status limit has been set to 15 seconds for the Indian users

There are many VPN providers such as Tunnelbear, Tomato, OpenWRT, etc. through which you can access the Internet safely. It will also help you in masking your identity over the Internet and no one will be able to track you on the World Wide Web.