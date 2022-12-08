We are back with some more exciting math riddles! Check them out!

Have you ever wondered what the similarity is between life and math? Well, both of them require us to solve hard problems. While you can still look for math answers and the right theories to apply in textbooks, sadly, no fixed rule or theory works, and even if you apply some set rules in life, success is not always assured.

While life is pretty hard, math isn’t always. And even if it is, we can still savor it in the form of exciting math riddles!

What’s the wait then, let’s get started!

MATH RIDDLES:

Math Riddle 1:

A merchant can place 8 large boxes or 10 small boxes into each carton for shipping. In one shipment, he sent a total of 96 boxes. If there are more large boxes than small boxes, how many cartons did he ship?

Math Riddle 2:

Can you write down eight eights so that they add up to one thousand?

Math Riddle 3:

In 1990, a person was 15 years old. In 1995, that same person was 10 years old. How can this be?

Math Riddle 4:

If you toss a coin 10 times and it lands heads up every time, what are the chances it will land heads up if you toss it again?

Math Riddle 5:

There is a clothing store in San Jose. The owner has devised his own method of pricing items. A vest costs $20, socks cost $25, a tie costs $15 and a blouse costs $30. Using this pattern, how much would a pair of underwear cost?

Excited to check the answers? Here you go!

Answer - 11 cartons total: 7 cartons of large boxes (7 * 8 = 56 boxes), 4 cartons of small boxes (4 * 10 = 40 boxes).

Answer - 888 + 88 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 1000

Math Riddle 3: In 1990, a person was 15 years old. In 1995, that same person was 10 years old. How can this be?

Answer - The person was born in 2005 B.C. Therefore, he was 5 years old in 2000 B.C, 10 in 1995 B.C, and 15 in 1990 B.C

Answer - There is a 50/50 chance of each toss being either heads or tails. The previous toss does not impact the next toss.

Answer - $45. The pricing method consists of charging $5 for each letter required to spell the item.

Math is tough, but it is fun too, and so is life!