When we have a conversation about various threats to the environment, one of the most prominent issues that arises is chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). Unlike many other culprits, CFCs have been playing a huge role in damaging one of the most important layers of the earth which is the ozone layer. These man-made compounds were once hailed as safe, reliable, and even revolutionary. From the mid-20th century, CFCs could be found almost everywhere ranging from refrigerators, air conditioners, aerosol sprays, and even cleaning agents for electronics. CFCS became useful and this is what made them dangerous as they don’t break down easily in the lower atmosphere. They slowly drift upward into the stratosphere and interact with the ozone layer. Scientists have eventually found that CFCs were one of the biggest contributors in destroying the ozone molecules and it has been the reason behind the thinning of this protective layer. The continuous use of CFCs has also caused a massive hole in the ozone layer in Antarctica.

What Exactly are Chlorofluorocarbons? CFCs are synthetic chemical compounds made up of chlorine, fluorine, and carbon. They don’t occur naturally and were first developed during the late 1920s and 1930s. At the time, they were considered a safer replacement for toxic refrigerants like ammonia and sulfur dioxide. Their popularity grew because they were stable, non-flammable, cheap to produce, and versatile. Over time, they were used in: Refrigerators and air conditioners (as cooling agents)

Aerosol sprays (as propellants)

Foam packaging and insulation (as blowing agents)

Electronics cleaning solvents For many years, they seemed like a perfect solution. But their stability, which was the very quality that made them useful, turned out to be disastrous for the environment. The Global Monitoring Laboratory mentions: "A large springtime depletion of stratospheric ozone was getting worse each following year. This ozone loss was described in 1985 by British researcher Joe Farman and his colleagues. It was called ìthe Antarctic ozone holeî by others. The ozone hole was different than ozone loss in the midlatitudes. The loss was greater over Antarctic than the midlatitudes because of many factors: the unusually cold temperatures of the region, the dynamic isolation of this ìholeî, and the synergistic reactions of chlorine and bromine. Ozone loss also is enhanced in polar regions as a result of reactions involving polar stratospheric clouds (PSCs)5 and in midlatitudes following volcanic eruptions. The need for controlling the CFCs became urgent."

Why are CFCs Harmful to the Environment? The main issue with CFCs lies in their impact on the ozone layer. There is a very thin layer that is located in the stratosphere, and it acts as a natural sunscreen for the Earth as it absorbs most of the harmful UV rays that are released by the sun. The United States Environmental Protection Agency mentions: "The ozone layer in the stratosphere absorbs a portion of the radiation from the sun, preventing it from reaching the planet's surface. Most importantly, it absorbs the portion of UV light called UVB. UVB has been linked to many harmful effects, including skin cancers, cataracts, and harm to some crops and marine life." When CFCs are exposed to the UV light, they tend to break down and release chlorine atoms. Then, this chlorine reacts with the ozone, and a single chlorine atom can easily damage thousands of ozone molecules.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency mentions: "When chlorine and bromine atoms come into contact with ozone in the stratosphere, they destroy ozone molecules. One chlorine atom can destroy over 100,000 ozone molecules before it is removed from the stratosphere. Ozone can be destroyed more quickly than it is naturally created." "Some compounds release chlorine or bromine when they are exposed to intense UV light in the stratosphere. These compounds contribute to ozone depletion, and are called ozone-depleting substances (ODS). ODS that release chlorine include chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), carbon tetrachloride, and methyl chloroform. ODS that release bromine include halons and methyl bromide. Although ODS are emitted at the Earth’s surface, they are eventually carried into the stratosphere in a process that can take as long as two to five years," it adds.

What are the Effects of Ozone Layer Depletion? There are a lot of consequences of ozone layer depletion. Here is a list of some serious effects: Health risks to humans: Increased UV rays is one of the major causes of skin cancer. Similarly, the depletion of ozone layer can lead to increased cataracts and weak immune systems. The United States Environmental Protection Agency mentions: "Ozone layer depletion increases the amount of UVB that reaches the Earth’s surface. Laboratory and epidemiological studies demonstrate that UVB causes non-melanoma skin cancer and plays a major role in malignant melanoma development. In addition, UVB has been linked to the development of cataracts, a clouding of the eye’s lens."

Damage to marine life: Tiny organisms like plankton, which form the base of the marine food chain, are extremely sensitive to UV rays. Their decline disrupts entire ecosystems. The United States Environmental Protection Agency mentions: "Phytoplankton form the foundation of aquatic food webs. Phytoplankton productivity is limited to the euphotic zone, the upper layer of the water column in which there is sufficient sunlight to support net productivity. Exposure to solar UVB radiation has been shown to affect both orientation and motility in phytoplankton, resulting in reduced survival rates for these organisms. Scientists have demonstrated a direct reduction in phytoplankton production due to ozone depletion-related increases in UVB."

Material degradation: The UV rays can also damange many man made materials such as plastics and fabrics which can hamper their lifespan. The United States Environmental Protection Agency mentions: "Synthetic polymers, naturally occurring biopolymers, as well as some other materials of commercial interest are adversely affected by UVB radiation."