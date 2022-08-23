What are MQ-9B drones and why is India looking to purchase them for $3 billion?

India to Acquire 30 MQ-9B Drones: India is in the advanced stages of talks with the U.S in order to acquire 30 MQ-9B Drones worth $3 billion to boost its surveillance capacity along the critical areas such as the Indian Ocean Region and border areas with China and Pakistan.

The MQ-9B drones are a variant of the MQ-9 “Reaper” from which modified Hellfire “Ninja” missiles were fired recently in Kabul, Afghanistan, to take down the Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

It is believed that the deal was discussed in the 2+2 foreign and defence ministerial dialogue between U.S and India in April 2022. Sources close to the development said that the discussion is going on regarding cost, weapons package and sharing of technology.

Let us look at these drones' capabilities and features and why India needs them.

What are MQ-9B Drones?

MQ-9B drones are the most advanced military drones in the world; these drones are manufactured by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.

These drones can stay up to 35 hours in the air and are adept at medium altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance or ISR.

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The high endurance and advanced technology enable it to sustain for a more extended period.

An MQ-9B drone can be fitted with 4 Hellfire missiles and around 450kg of explosives.

There are two variations of the MQ-9B Drones: SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian. Indian Navy has taken two MQ-9B Sea Guardian on lease since 2020.

The SeaGuardian variant is equipped with special marine surveillance equipment and anti-submarine capabilities.

These drones are equipped with signal and communication intelligence systems and can be fitted with any custom sensor.

Why is India looking to purchase MQ-9B Drones?

In recent times India has not been on good terms with China after the showdown in the Galwan Valley, and India is looking to acquire MQ-9B drones to enhance its surveillance capabilities over the valley and the LAC.

Apart from the LAC, the Indian Navy also needs to keep an eye on the movements of the Chinese warships and submarines in the Indian Ocean.

With China’s activity increasing in the Indian Ocean recent of which is the docking of spy ship Yuan Wang 5 in Sri Lanka, the acquisition of MQ-9B drones is a strategic move.

As per the sources, Army, Navy and Air Force will get 10 drones each.

Important Operations carried out by MQ-9 Drones

The MQ-9 drones is used extensively in middle east since the year 2007. It is said that these drones were used to eliminate the top Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri recently.

As per reports, the MQ-9 drone was also used to eliminate Iranian General Qasem Soleimani outside the Baghdad Airport in January 2020.