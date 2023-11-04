BlizzCon 2023: What are the new Announcements? Check Here

BlizzCon 2023, Blizzard Entertainment's annual gaming convention, took place on November 3rd and 4th at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The event was a celebration of all things Blizzard, with announcements, demos, and panels for fans of World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Hearthstone, and more.

Here are some major announcements made during the Blizzcon 2023:

1. World of Warcraft Expansion

Blizzard Unveils Worldsoul Saga, the Next Three World of Warcraft Expansions

Blizzard has announced the Worldsoul Saga, a larger narrative that will contain the next three expansions for World of Warcraft. The first of these expansions, The War Within, will be released in 2024.

In a presentation at BlizzCon, Warcraft executive creative director Chris Metzen announced the Worldsoul Saga, which will tell an epic story over multiple expansions. The saga begins with The War Within. Details about the other two parts are scarce.

2. Vessel of Hatred: The Next Chapter in the Diablo IV Saga

Blizzard has announced the first expansion for Diablo 4, Vessel of Hatred, which will take players to the Nahantu region from Diablo 2 and explore the fate of Mephisto and his plans for Sanctuary.

While not much is known about the expansion at this point, it will include a brand-new class that has never been seen before in the Diablo franchise.

Fans of Diablo 2 will be excited to return to the Nahantu region, which was a fan-favorite location in the game. The region is home to a variety of unique enemies and environments, and it will be interesting to see how Blizzard updates it for Diablo 4.

3. Mauga: Overwatch 2's First Samoan Hero Is a Force to Be Reckoned With

Blizzard has revealed Mauga, the newest tank hero to join Overwatch 2. According to IGN, Mauga is a Samoan heavy assault character who wields a number of heavy artillery weapons, including the incendiary chaingun, which he has nicknamed "Gunny," and the volatile chaingun, which he has nicknamed "Cha Cha."

4. World of Warcraft: Classic to Receive Cataclysm Expansion

World of Warcraft: Classic fans will soon be able to revisit the Cataclysm expansion, which revamped the world of Azeroth and transformed entire regions. The expansion also added new playable races, Worgen and Goblins, and introduced the Archaeology feature.