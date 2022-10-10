What is a Satellite Constellation?
Indian space startups are all set to launch a satellite constellation. Read the article to know about the satellite constellation, launch, advantages, disadvantages, and more
What is a satellite constellation?
A satellite constellation is a group of artificial satellites working together as a system. Unlike a single satellite, a constellation can provide permanent global or near-global coverage, such that at any time everywhere on Earth at least one satellite is visible. Satellites are typically placed in sets of complementary orbital planes and connect to globally distributed ground stations. They may also use inter-satellite communication.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.