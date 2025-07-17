What Is Akash Prime? Know All About India’s Latest Air Defence System

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
India successfully tested the Akash Prime missile in Eastern Ladakh at 15,000 feet, marking a major advancement in high-altitude air defence. Developed by DRDO, this upgraded Surface-to-Air Missile boasts enhanced precision, mobility, and all-weather performance. Akash Prime strengthens India’s defence posture along critical border regions like the LAC and LoC.

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 17, 2025, 18:56 IST

India continues its defence capabilities in air defence systems by strengthening its air missile. Recently, the Indian Army has carried out successful trials of the indigenous systems “Akash Prime” in Ladakh. The successful high-altitude trial of the Akash Prime missile system is a significant step in that direction. This missile has been tested recently by the Indian Army in collaboration with the senior scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Eastern Ladakh at an altitude of 15,000 feet, and these trials were conducted for two days. The Aaksah Prime missile system, which is recently developed, is upgraded with a more advanced system, and it is a hard and rugged version of the indigenous Akash Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) system of India. This missile system was designed to operate in very extreme weather in cold areas and low-oxygen environments. With this advancement in air missile systems, India’s air defence shield is now more resilient toward the border areas. 

What is Akash Prime?

Source: PIB

Akash Prime is an upgraded variant of the original Akash missile, which is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It preserves the core structure of the Akash Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM), but it is mainly made for high-altitude warfare, making it suitable for deployment in areas like the Ladakh sector along the India-China border.

What are the key features and upgrades of the Akash Prime air defence system?

The Akash Prime missile system is the upgraded version of the Akash missile system in India’s defence system. Its altitude capabilities, technology used, mobility, weather performance, speed, range, and killing probability are increased much more than the previous Akash missile system. Here are its full features given in detail below in the table:

Feature

Details

Altitude Capability

Successfully tested at 15,000 feet in Ladakh

Seeker Technology

Indigenous active radar seeker for precision targeting

Mobility

Mounted on mobile platforms for quick deployment

All-weather Performance

Operates effectively in extreme cold and rarefied air

Guidance System

Hybrid: command guidance + terminal active homing

Speed & Range

Travels at Mach 2.5, with a strike range of up to 30 km

Kill Probability

Around 88% with a single missile; 98.5% with dual salvo

Why is the Akash Prime air defence system important in the Indian Defence System? 

Akash Prime is very important for Indian air defence for the following reasons listed below:

1. Made for High Altitudes

Unlike many missile systems that perform well only in standard atmospheric conditions, Akash Prime is fine-tuned for high-altitude, mountainous terrain. This missile system will be crucial for defending border areas like those in the northern part of India, as in Ladakh, and in northeastern states like Sikkim.

2. Enhanced Target Accuracy

With an upgrade from the previous Akash missile system, Akash Prime has improved precision in tracking and intercepting fast-moving, agile targets, including aircraft, drones, and missiles, which are more advanced systems than the previous Akash missile system.

3. Indigenous and Cost-effective

Being locally developed and manufactured by DRDO and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Akash Prime saves billions in imports and strengthens India's push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in the defence sector.

4. Part of Layered Defence

Akash Prime is part of India’s evolving multi-layered air defence strategy, complementing systems like Akash-NG for the Air Force and Barak-8 for the Navy.

Recent Trial in Ladakh: A Turning Point

The latest test conducted in July 2025 showcased Akash Prime’s ability to operate at high altitudes and intercept aerial targets with precision. It was a significant moment, as few missile systems globally are designed to function efficiently in such thin air and freezing temperatures.

Military officials confirmed that the missile successfully hit its target during the test. The trial was seen as a validation of its deployment readiness in India’s most sensitive and challenging defence zones.

What is the strategic significance of the Indian Defence System?

  • China and Pakistan Borders: Akash Prime gives India a strategic edge in mountainous areas along both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC).

  • Quick Deployment: Its mobility makes it ideal for rapid response in case of aerial intrusions or wartime threats.

  • Deterrent Value: Acts as a strong deterrent against hostile air forces, especially in regions where ground-based radar coverage is difficult.

What's Next?

Following successful trials, Akash Prime is expected to be inducted into more regiments of the Indian Army. There is also talk of expanding its use across other strategic border sectors and integrating it with AI-based threat detection systems in the future.

Conclusion

Akash Prime is not just an upgraded form of missile, but it is India reshaping its air defence system to match its geopolitical tensions. Its high-altitude region performance, indigenous development, and advanced air-missile technology make the powerful defence system of India. Seeing the border tension around the neighbouring countries, especially toward the northern end, it will give important insight into the war.


