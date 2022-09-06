What is Ayushman Bharat Scheme? Benefits, Features, Eligibility & Online Registration Process

Ayushman Bharat or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is a government initiative to provide medical aid to marginalized sections. Launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2018, this flagship National Health Protection Scheme is funded by GOI. The subsumes of Senior Citizen Health Insurance Scheme (SCHIS) and Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) caters both poor and rural destitute households.

The scheme providing coverage to almost 50 crore Indians aims at making secondary and tertiary healthcare completely cashless for underprivileged sections. The PMJAY e-card holders can retain insurance coverage of a maximum INR 5 lakh for each family at an empanelled public or private health center anywhere within the boundary.

What is Ayushman Bharat Yojana or PMJAY Scheme?

PMJAY, also known as Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Scheme is one of the biggest healthcare paperless scheme which offers cashless medical cover. Sponsored by the Government of India, this initiative provides financial help to underprivileged families without any limitations pertaining to family size, gender and age at public hospitals and network private hospitals.

Ayushman Bharat Health insurance covers the cost of hospitalization, pre-hospitalization, treatment, post hospitalization expenses. Below is the list of treatment or components covered under Ayushman Yojana are:

Medical examination, treatment and consultation fee

Pre-hospitalization expenses

15 days Post-hospitalization expenses

Medicine and medical consumables

Hospital admission and accommodation charges

Non-intensive and ICU facilities

Diagnostic procedures

Medical implantation services

Food services

The new drafts or package of PMJAY also includes Sex Reassignment Surgery to benefit Transgenders and and third gender. Although Ayushman Bharat benefits come with certain limitations. Know about the components not included:

Out-Patient Department (OPD) expenses.

Drug rehabilitation.

Cosmetic surgeries.

Fertility treatments.

Individual diagnostics.

Organ transplant.

Ayushman Bharat Eligibility Criteria for Rural vs Urban Individuals

The Union Government initiative provides medical coverage to individuals listed in Socio-Economic Caste Census-2011 data. However, the eligibility criteria for people living in the rural areas and urban areas are different. Such as:

Eligibility for Rural citizens

Families with no adult/male/ earning member of age between 16-59 years

One living in a one room Kaccha house(roof and walls)

One is eligible for benefits in the absence of a healthy adult.

Manual scavenger families

Landless manual labours and their families

Families with Divyaang(disabled) head members.

Eligibility for Urban State citizens

Domestic worker

Beggar

Ragpicker

Home-based Artisans/ Tailor Sweeper/ Handicrafts worker/ Sanitation worker/ Mali

Construction worker/ Labour/ Painter/ Welder/ Security guard/ Coolie

Washer-man/ Plumber/ Mason

Electrician/ Mechanic/ Assembler/ Repair worker

Transport worker/ Rickshaw puller/ Conductor/ Cart puller/

Waiter/Shop worker/ Assistant/ Peon/Delivery assistant

Street vendors/ hawker / Cobbler

Who all are not entitled to benefits of Ayushman Yojana?



The list of categories who cannot apply for Ayushman Bharat coverage are as follows: