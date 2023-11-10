What is Cloud Seeding? What are its benefits and disadvantages?

Explainer

How do you think clouds are made? Well, scientifically speaking, ice crystals or tiny droplets of water come up after the cooling of water vapor in the atmosphere, and then they condense surrounding a particle of salt or dust present in the atmosphere, and this leads to the formation of clouds. The process makes it possible for the creation of clouds, and cloud formation or precipitation is not possible without the presence of these dust particles. While this is a natural process, a man-made process can lead to the formation of clouds and precipitation. Cloud seeding is the technique that involves weather modification leading to the improvement of the ability of a cloud to pour rain. The process involves the introduction of small ice nuclei into some specific forms of subfreezing clouds. These tiny ice nuclei thus provide a base for the formation of snowflakes. After the cloud seeking happens, the snowflakes that are newly formed grow rapidly and fall to the Earth's surface from the clouds.

The process of cloud seeding can lead to many positive results. The process is used all across the globe as a way to enhance winter snowfall. It also helps in increasing mountain snowpack. The process also increases the natural water supply to the nearby regions. There have been many cloud-seeding projects all over the world, and their effectiveness has differed.

Artificial rains are helpful in the sense that they disperse air pollution to an extent and help in reducing the concentration of smog, haze, chemicals, and dust. Artificial rains help in enhancing rainfall quantity in areas that are rain-deficit.

The process can also prove to be helpful in controlling ongoing weather conditions. This is because it not only provides rain but also regulates the water vapor. Additionally, the process can help in the agriculture process by giving more moisture to crops.