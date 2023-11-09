What is the new rice variety that can replace Pusa-44?

Explainer

The Supreme Court of India talked about a specific form of paddy grown usually in Punjab while stating its order directing the governments of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab on November 7. This specific variety of paddy and the time period in which this specific type is grown were considered the major causes behind the burning of stubble. The result of this burning is the significant pollution troubles faced by the National Capital of the country and its nearby areas. The apex court's order did not talk about the variety of paddy, it is assumed that the reference was that of the Pusa-44. The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Singh Mann had stated that this variety of paddy, the Pusa-44 is going to be banned from the upcoming year.

The Pusa-44

The Pusa-44 is a variety of paddy that comes with a long duration to grow. It is bred by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute situated in New Delhi and it requires up to 155-160 days to grow up when calculated from the time of its sowing to harvesting. What creates an issue for farmers is that this long duration makes them wait for the harvest time and when the harvest of this crop is done, there is very little time left for field preparation in order to sow the next crop. The time for sowing the next wheat crop is typically before mid-November. Therefore, farmers choose the practice of burning the standing stubble to prepare the land.

When the Pusa-44 gives so much trouble, why do farmers still prefer the crop? Well, the Pua-44 is an exciting option for farmers as it is a high-yielding variety crop. The crop typically grows at 35-36 quintals an acre. Some farmers also get lucky with the crop and get 40 quintals an acre. However, the standing stubble from this type of paddy is usually the one that gets burnt at the very start of the month of November.

An improved version?