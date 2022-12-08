What is Cyclone Mandous? Check all details here

According to the India Meteorological Department, a depression that has formed in the Bay of Bengal and will intensify into a cyclonic storm will cause extremely heavy rainfall in the country's southern regions (IMD).

CS Mandous over SW BoB about 460km ESE of Karaikal. To move WNW and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south AP coast bw Puducherry and Sriharikota with a wind speed of 70 kmph around midnight of 09 Dec pic.twitter.com/98VsubYFfJ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 8, 2022

In Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam on December 8, the Regional Meteorological Center in Chennai issued an "orange" alert.

What is the Meaning of Mandous?

Cyclone Mandous is the name of the cyclonic storm that impacted the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and portions of Andhra Pradesh. The United Arab Emirates gave this name, which in Arabic is translated as "treasure box," to the object. After Cyclone Sitrang, which made landfall on the Bangladesh coast in October, it will be the second tropical storm to form in the Bay of Bengal after the monsoon this year.

How are cyclones named in the world?

What are the recent updates related to Cyclone Mandos?

On December 8, there is expected to be a lot of rain in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

On December 9, an orange alert was issued for the following districts: Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Salem.

What precautionary measures are taken to avoid destruction from Cyclone Mandous?

In Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram, there are ten teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Three NDRF teams have also been stationed in Puducherry and Karaikal.

To remove water from low-lying areas, the authorities have also set up relief camps and high-power motor pumps.

When the cyclone passes through the coast, there will be two operational control rooms and medical facilities.

In addition to them, the coast guard, Indian Navy, and Indian Army relief teams have been kept on standby.

It is advised that no rumors should be believed until they come from a reliable or trustworthy source.

List of cyclones that hit India (2021-2022)